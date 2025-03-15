Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 17- 23: Your Knowledge And Actions Lead To Success In Your Work

9 / 10

The cosmos aligns in your favor this week. Time to pursue your ambitions and move closer to the life you ever wanted. Career opportunities may knock at your door. Think before making a final decision. Financial gains are possible with quick decisions. The Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu suggests you to avoid burnout. Take breaks during working hours. Physical and mental fatigue can halt progress. Self-care is important.