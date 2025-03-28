Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 31- April 6: Expect New Beginnings In Life THIS Coming Week

6 / 10

Change is the only constant and you need to embrace it gracefully. This week, do not fear the unknown, and have faith in yourself. Time to move on from your past and adapt to the new reality lies in front of you. You may travel to new places, meet new faces. Overall, this week is going to be adventurous. Avoid being in a comfort zone, if you stand still, you will be left behind. Go forward and let your heart be your compass for guidance.