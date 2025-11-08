2 / 10

This week brings opportunities to display leadership with greater emotional intelligence. You may find yourself handling key decisions or people management tasks that test your composure. Professional visibility increases, but ego conflicts could arise if you push too hard. Financially, progress is steady, especially through disciplined planning. Tarot Message – The Chariot: Victory is assured when focus and emotional control work together. Astrologer’s Advice: Lead with calm authority. The week rewards strategy over speed — your ability to stay centered will define your success.