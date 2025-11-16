8 / 10

A contemplative and introspective energy surrounds you. You may prefer solitude or quieter environments to think, plan, and reset. Work may feel slow, but this pause is preparing you for future movement. Be cautious with spending. Tarot Message – The Hermit: Look inward for guidance; the answers you seek are already within. Astrologer’s Advice: Use this week for reflection, study, and realignment. Do not rush decisions.