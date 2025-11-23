2 / 10

This week propels Mulank 1 into the frontlines of action and decision-making. Work responsibilities are likely to build, but visible progress will reward your efforts. Your natural leadership qualities shine, inspiring trust in those around you. Expect an improvement in your money flow, particularly from sources that were previously stalled. At home, patience will be key—calm responses strengthen family bonds.

In relationships, your partner might sense emotional distance; take an extra moment to reassure them. Professionally, a new opportunity or project is coming your way—embrace it. Lead by example and prioritize important tasks.

Tarot Message – The Emperor: The Emperor encourages you to assert control with maturity and clarity. Leadership doesn't mean rigidity; it calls for balanced confidence. Support from a senior figure empowers your efforts. “Your confidence creates stability. Don’t doubt your power this week.”