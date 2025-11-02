3 / 10

Emotions may run high, but so will your intuition. This is a week to follow your instincts rather than rely solely on advice. Professionally, collaboration helps you navigate challenges smoothly. Loved ones may seek your comfort or support. Financially, small but stable improvements are seen. Tarot Message – The High Priestess: Listen to the inner voice before reacting to external circumstances. Astrologer’s Advice: Trust subtle signs. Avoid letting mood fluctuations affect your judgment — your calm presence will attract the clarity you seek.