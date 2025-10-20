2 / 10

This week places you once again at the centre of responsibility. Leadership will be demanded rather than requested, and decisions may need to be taken swiftly. Financial matters stay steady if approached with logic over impulse. In family or relationships, avoid sounding authoritative — firmness must be balanced with reassurance. Tarot Message – The Emperor: Stand tall, but do not become rigid. Authority is strongest when paired with understanding. Astrologer’s Advice: Lead with confidence, but check your tone. The power you hold is best expressed through wise restraint.