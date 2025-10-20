Weekly Numerology Predictions For October 20- 26: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
Write down your full birth date. Reduce the day, month, and year to single digits by summing it up. Add all the single digits together of date, month, and birth year. Reduce this total to a single digit by adding them unless it's a master number (11, 22, or 33).
Weekly Numerology Predictions For October 20- 26
Know about the upcoming week through numerology weekly prediction for Mulank 1 to 9. Know about the upcoming weeks related to careers, relationships, finances, and also many other things. Learn from Numerologist Varinderr Manchanda & Rasshi Gurnani.
Mulank 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28)
This week places you once again at the centre of responsibility. Leadership will be demanded rather than requested, and decisions may need to be taken swiftly. Financial matters stay steady if approached with logic over impulse. In family or relationships, avoid sounding authoritative — firmness must be balanced with reassurance. Tarot Message – The Emperor: Stand tall, but do not become rigid. Authority is strongest when paired with understanding. Astrologer’s Advice: Lead with confidence, but check your tone. The power you hold is best expressed through wise restraint.
Mulank 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29)
A calmer, introspective rhythm defines this week. Your emotions may sway easily, so maintain a peaceful routine. Career progress may not be visible yet, but unseen forces are aligning in your favour. In relationships, choose silence over unnecessary explanations. Tarot Message – The High Priestess: Your intuition already knows the truth — wait for outer clarity. Astrologer’s Advice: Do not chase validation. Observe, feel, and let inner guidance lead.
Mulank 3 (Born on 3, 12, 21, 30)
Your charm and communication skills gain momentum this week. Creative or public-facing roles flourish. Recognition or appreciation may arrive, especially through social circles or networking. Financial ideas take shape through collaboration. Tarot Message – The Magician: Your words are your tools — use them to manifest with precision. Astrologer’s Advice: Speak with conviction. The universe is responding to how you project yourself.
Mulank 4 (Born on 4, 13, 22, 31)
This week demands diligence and discipline. Work may seem repetitive, but every structured effort is stabilising your long-term path. Avoid distractions and stick to routine. Financially, prioritise necessity over desire. Tarot Message – Eight of Pentacles: Mastery is built through committed repetition. Astrologer’s Advice: Stay consistent. The pace may be slow, but the results will be enduring.
Mulank 5 (Born on 5, 14, 23)
Movement and unpredictability colour your week. Travel, new meetings, or sudden changes may redirect plans. Stay alert rather than resistant. Finances may fluctuate but trend positively. Tarot Message – Wheel of Fortune: Timing is shifting — align with it rather than controlling it. Astrologer’s Advice: Stay flexible. Swift decisions taken with awareness will bring advantage.
Mulank 6 (Born on 6, 15, 24)
Relationships, family matters, or partnerships rise to the forefront. Harmony can be achieved, but only through open communication. Career gains come through teamwork or support from others. Romantic matters may approach a decision point. Tarot Message – The Lovers: Choices of the heart must include clarity of mind. Astrologer’s Advice: Nurture bonds but do not delay necessary conversations.
Mulank 7 (Born on 7, 16, 25)
A quiet, reflective phase surrounds you. External progress may slow, but internal clarity is forming. Study, planning, or spiritual practices will be more fruitful than outward action. Financial caution is advised. Tarot Message – The Hermit: Solitude is your lamp — let it illuminate the path. Astrologer’s Advice: Do not mistake pause for delay. Your preparation now determines future movement.
Mulank 8 (Born on 8, 17, 26)
Responsibility and karma play a strong role this week. Work matters may test your discipline. If your intentions have been honest, rewards will surface; otherwise correction will be demanded. Financial matters require restraint. Tarot Message – Justice: Your actions return in exact measure. Astrologer’s Advice: Hold your ground in truth. Integrity is your strongest protection.
Mulank 9 (Born on 9, 18, 27)
High energy pushes you into action mode. It is a powerful week to complete pending tasks or initiate bold plans. However, temper aggression — your fire must be directed, not scattered. In love or family, avoid reactive responses. Tarot Message – Knight of Wands: Charge ahead, but with awareness of your impact. Astrologer’s Advice: Let passion drive progress, not conflict. Discipline your fire and it will lead to victory.
