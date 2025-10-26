8 / 10

A deeply reflective week unfolds. You may need solitude to plan your next steps or release old doubts. Work may feel quiet, but valuable insights arise behind the scenes. Avoid overanalyzing outcomes — let intuition guide your moves. Tarot Message – The Hermit: Illumination is found within, not in external approval. Astrologer’s Advice: Take a pause to realign. Silence now will lead to clarity later. Let your inner wisdom be the compass.