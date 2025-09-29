Weekly Numerology Predictions For September 29- October 04: Career Prospects Favour Leadership And Managerial Responsibilities

2 / 10

Governed by the Sun, this week enhances leadership and brings recognition. Confidence supports bold initiatives at work, but unchecked ego can create friction, so stay grounded and accept help when required. Career prospects favour promotions and authority roles, but avoid clashes with seniors. In love, relationships may feel strained if you try to dominate opinions—focus on quality time instead of proving a point. Health stays stable though stress may trigger headaches or eye strain. For spiritual growth, recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra or offer water to the Sun daily. The Chariot tarot card signals that discipline and a balance between heart and mind will lead to success. Wearing golden or saffron colours attracts favourable results.