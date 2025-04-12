Weekly Tarot Reading For April 14- 20: Check Tip For The COMING Week, Lucky Colour And Lucky Number

2 / 13

This week indicates a highly favorable period for career and financial opportunities that offer the necessary and proven satisfaction. It goes effortlessly from a stable income, where your innovative way of looking at problems tries to find solutions in a never-ending cycle of tasks. Moreover, pleasure in the family is particularly realized in the form of achievements concerning children. You seem to foster a very carefree attitude that is unapologetically free from worrying about material things, resulting in overall happiness and more ease in accepting life changes. On the other hand, the area of love relations may be difficult. New romantic connections are bound to emerge but are likely to prove hollow, while the effort you may put into furthering a bond will not yield the desired outcome. Attempts may be made but anything major is unlikely or unachievable, meaning ongoing relations may need more support than what is available.

Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Ivory Tip for the Week: Start each morning with a positive affirmation to set the tone for the day.