Weekly Tarot Reading For April 14- 20: Check Tip For The COMING Week, Lucky Colour And Lucky Number
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week indicates a highly favorable period for career and financial opportunities that offer the necessary and proven satisfaction. It goes effortlessly from a stable income, where your innovative way of looking at problems tries to find solutions in a never-ending cycle of tasks. Moreover, pleasure in the family is particularly realized in the form of achievements concerning children. You seem to foster a very carefree attitude that is unapologetically free from worrying about material things, resulting in overall happiness and more ease in accepting life changes. On the other hand, the area of love relations may be difficult. New romantic connections are bound to emerge but are likely to prove hollow, while the effort you may put into furthering a bond will not yield the desired outcome. Attempts may be made but anything major is unlikely or unachievable, meaning ongoing relations may need more support than what is available.
Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Ivory Tip for the Week: Start each morning with a positive affirmation to set the tone for the day.
Taurus
Creativity runs through you naturally, and absorbing dreams helps shape your preferred life. Potentially new beginnings or addition in your personal life is indicated with crafty news this week. Peace and harmony are what your core values the most and conflict is something you prefer to avoid. Although you seem soft and indifferent, the truth is you are incredibly strong willed and fiercely courageous. Seeing the impossible is something you are more than willing to envision. Positive changes out of the blue are set to astonishingly turn events around you. Significant benefits to boosting your confidence are set to arrive with upcoming plans or ventures related to your career. After dedicating and working hard for a period of time, you are now experiencing stability and contentment.
Lucky number: 17 Lucky colour: Pistachio Tip for the Week: Organize your living space; a tidy environment promotes a clear mind.
Gemini
You embody creativity, nurturing it by dreaming about the life you wish to live. There’s good news this week which could signal introductions or new perks in your life. Deep down, you are a soft spoken libra individual, a true embodiment of peace, who loathes conflict. Beneath your calm exterior, you possess a fired-up spirit that makes you extremely courageous. The world you envision is unlike anything others would dare to dream up, which is why it is so electrifying. Get ready for what feels like a drastic shift that is incredibly welcoming in nature. New endeavors or appointments in your career might yield great results, further motivating you. After all the hard cuts, you are now tending to your garden and it has begun to bloom
Lucky number: 23 Lucky colour: Burgundy Tip for the Week: Try new recipes that not only nourish your body but also delight your palate.
Cancer
Deeply fantasizing is not uncommon to be doing this week. While you relish in your imagination, make sure decisions are not made purely on emotions, as some logic is always welcomed. Falling short on financial obligations is also something to look out for due to misunderstood budgeting. Always remember to abide by strict limits, especially before important deadlines that require close attention. Completing new tasks is something that may keep coming up. Managing priorities will be crucial in controlling workloads. Being mentally flexible with known limits cna greatly enhance overall health and well-being. The need for this adaptive approach alleviates the risk for high levels of disappointment and stress.
Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Blue Tip for the Week: Dedicate time to personal reflection to understand your desires and fears better.
Leo
This week finds you immersed in spiritual pursuits or other religious practices, gaining profound satisfaction from them. However, there is some concealed tension and hostility aimed at you. You might face challenges from people with clever approaches that could stealthily sabotage your endeavors. To counter these challenges, exercise caution and silence. Regardless of these hurdles, make time to reflect on the journey. Understanding the distance you have covered can act as a motivator by providing renewed vigor and fresh perspective. From a financial standpoint, your week appears rewarding which provides additional material comfort. Moreover, your interpersonal connections contribute to happiness and festivity. The attainment of such emotional milestones enables social interactions and enjoyable encounters, celebrating the achievement together.
Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Coral Tip for the Week: Engage in deep breathing exercises to reduce stress and improve focus.
Virgo
This week marks the critical period that requires you to make decisions and act with precision. An emerging wave of motivation clears any lingering doubts, improving your communication skills and enabling you to respond to most activities. This period can be fruitful in finishing certain procedures, maybe even in relation to international travel, thus you may find yourself ready to travel abroad. Changes in your beliefs and attitudes expect shift, bringing with it a better understanding of what you want to do with your life. Meeting new people as well as having a more open attitude can help stave off feelings of loneliness. Careful and moderate attitude towards financial and social activities can offer substantial gains if exercised during this period.
Lucky number: 19 Lucky colour: Midnight Blue Tip for the Week: Connect with old friends and rekindle relationships that bring you joy.
Libra
This week, you may find yourself battling through unrest internally. Some discomfort and a blend of regrets and anxiousness can keep you awake at night and make you restless. There is an increased sensitivity in your life right now that is very fragile. The center should be to avoid worrying about non-issues and instead concentrate on solving problems that are very real and resolving them before they cause additional distress. Calmness will come as tranquility amidst constant fears allows for finding equilibrium. Healing and clarity will aid consolidate for confusion and clear doubts. Relieve yourself as this time may also allow the prospect for travel and personal triumphs that aid in defeating emotions and fears that when conquered, build self-confidence.
Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Pink Tip for the Week: Adopt a pet or spend time with animals to boost your mood and lower stress.
Scorpio
This week feels like a review week and you might find yourself navigating through heavy emotions. A melancholic feeling may arise, making it necessary to strengthen bonds with family members. Practicing meditation, searching for soul-nourishing answers, or contemplating appropriate texts can help center you emotionally and build mental fortitude. As the week progresses, focus on your wellbeing because it may lead to mid-week sluggishness. Staying positive is very important because something significant is brewing. Possible changes or recognitions might for employees while promising leads may arise for job seekers. Towards the end of the week, an unexpected international opportunity might show up, boosting morale and enhancing the overall sense of achievement.
Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Lemon Tip for the Week: Volunteer for a local charity or community organization to give back and connect with others.
Sagittarius
You pursue lofty goals with unyielding will this week due to your remarkable inner fortitude and clear head. Both your resilience and management of desires indicate a strong commitment to healthy growth and spiritual depth. Through spiritual practices, you aspire to engage with the divine spirit, which you assume bestows ease and transformative awareness, and soomen to her, seek deep understanding. Holistic practices such a meditation does immensely for your physical, mental, and spiritual upliftment. By the end of the week, you will reap the rewards of your efforts in the form of growth and excellent health which indicates the integration of your multifaceted life approaches.
Lucky number: 14 Lucky colour: Rust Tip for the Week: Take a digital detox day to unwind and disconnect from constant notifications.
Capricorn
A wave of positive shift and satisfaction comes this week. It seems that fate is guiding you, motivating you to achieve your full potential and accept the opportunities that come your way. Actions are supported by a strong belief as well as a sense of connection to the divine. Unprecedented levels of creativity signal new beginnings, personal milestones, and the important tasks being done. Peace and happiness surround you which contributes to emotional as well as material well-being. Sufficiency and abundance are prominent in your life along with deep happiness in the personal and professional spheres. Ability to progress alongside the past concerns fading brings a renewed hope and clarity. This is a time of inner stillness, slow and steady growth, and all-around contentment.
Lucky number: 21 Lucky colour: Azure Tip for the Week: Plan a mini adventure or a day trip to break the routine and refresh your spirit.
Aquarius
Finding hope should not be a struggle, as a way forward is beginning to reveal itself. Isolation can be beneficial, in that it may offer the individual inner reflection and progress in understanding true self. On the horizon, a new opportunity is set to present itself which one is bound to be energized and inspired by, however, focus and take action intention will be reliance, which is great during this phase. Well deserved relief will soon arrive which will allow the individual to take care of some ideas and transform them into tangible outcomes. Loosening the grip of anxieties of the individual regarding health will enable the improvement towards said goals. Collaborators will be praised for the caring and welcoming environment of unique skills that he/she nurtured. Your adherence, or persistence towards the goal, fuels your spirit; if your goals are met, you shall celebrate the encounter as an unmeasurable success towards the mesurable bound. The journey will test you, your will, but the end result is what was sought all along.
Lucky number: 24 Lucky colour: Gold Tip for the Week: Spend an evening stargazing to reconnect with the universe and its vast possibilities.
Pisces
This week has its own charm that radiates your personality and magnetically attracts others to you. Your self-confidence coupled with crystal clear understanding of your goals makes it easy to succeed. You are aware of not only what has to be done but also how it is best done. You are an excellent communicator and a leader, which ensures you possess the ability to get things done and people to get influenced with ease. You are the master of your journey and have the opportunity to shape your life through your decisions and way of thinking or attitude. Little by little, you are noticed and appreciated as you learn to expand your willingness and change perspective. A sharp mind aids you to seek answers to problems with high self-assurance. Your warm and helpful character goes a long way to enhance your influence leaving a mark on many people you meet during the week.
Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Rose Tip for the Week: Experiment with aromatherapy; different scents can invigorate or relax you, enhancing your mood and environment.
