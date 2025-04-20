Weekly Tarot Reading For April 21- 27: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number, And Tip For Coming Week

2 / 13

This week may bring some unexpected challenges, especially in financial matters, where expectations may not be met. At work, confusion could prevent you from making firm decisions, leaving tasks uncompleted and your work unorganized. Travel or work commitments may be delayed due to this uncertainty. Midweek, however, offers some relief as you find a more stable approach. Connections from distant places or international dealings could prove beneficial. Your colleagues and partners will seek more involvement from you, and you will rise to the occasion, gaining confidence. Despite this, the week closes on a difficult note with potential family issues or a health concern requiring your time and resources, which could affect your work and lead to some setbacks.

Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Amber Tip for the Week: Light a white candle and set a simple intention for peace and protection around you.