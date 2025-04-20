Weekly Tarot Reading For April 21- 27: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number, And Tip For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week may bring some unexpected challenges, especially in financial matters, where expectations may not be met. At work, confusion could prevent you from making firm decisions, leaving tasks uncompleted and your work unorganized. Travel or work commitments may be delayed due to this uncertainty. Midweek, however, offers some relief as you find a more stable approach. Connections from distant places or international dealings could prove beneficial. Your colleagues and partners will seek more involvement from you, and you will rise to the occasion, gaining confidence. Despite this, the week closes on a difficult note with potential family issues or a health concern requiring your time and resources, which could affect your work and lead to some setbacks.
Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Amber Tip for the Week: Light a white candle and set a simple intention for peace and protection around you.
Taurus
This week, blessings abound for you, bringing a wave of success and fulfillment. If you have children, their hard work will pay off in their exams. Any long-awaited projects you've invested time and effort into will reach completion. There's also the potential for a change in your living situation, with opportunities for a new home or a shift to a better place. Expect joyful reunions with family and friends, creating warm and memorable moments. Your presence will inspire those around you, drawing people to you with your natural charisma. Your communication will be powerful, fostering cooperation and unity. As the week closes, your connection to spirituality strengthens, boosting your creativity and enhancing your sense of inner peace.
Lucky number: 18 Lucky colour: Emerald Tip for the Week: Practice forgiveness — release grudges to lighten your emotional burden.
Gemini
This is a time to embrace the full spectrum of life's experiences—love, affection, compassion, contentment, and material wealth. The week begins with success in your financial pursuits, followed by steady growth in your gains as the days pass. Your caring nature and a generous approach in your work environment foster a harmonious and collaborative atmosphere. There is also travel on the horizon, with opportunities for both business and leisure, possibly involving a trip abroad or a relaxing family vacation. Midweek sees you managing domestic responsibilities with grace, balancing your professional and personal life. By the end of the week, you will enjoy the rewards of your hard work, feeling energized, creative, and surrounded by positivity. You find peace and relaxation, spending quality time with loved ones over the weekend.
Lucky number: 21 Lucky colour: Magenta Tip for the Week: Speak kindly to yourself; self-talk shapes your reality more than you realize.
Cancer
Unexpected changes will bring a sense of awe and transformation. What seemed out of reach will suddenly fall into place, filling you with pride, confidence, and the courage to face life's challenges. You will achieve success in areas you once thought unattainable. Recognition and admiration will come from those around you, while some may envy your accomplishments. Yet, those who support you will offer their praise and encouragement. Progress will be made in areas that truly matter to you. Challenges are behind you, goals are met, and success is celebrated. As the week comes to a close, you will find joy in nostalgic moments, reflecting on fond memories of childhood and friends, and cherish time spent with younger generations.
Lucky number: 25 Lucky colour: Rose Gold Tip for the Week: Keep a gratitude jar and add one thing daily that made you smile.
Leo
This week, there is a strong focus on work and responsibilities, leaving little room for emotions. The pressure from various tasks may make it difficult to achieve the results you seek, and you might feel overwhelmed by the workload. A sudden change could occur midweek with the arrival or departure of someone important, possibly stirring up feelings of restlessness or frustration. It's important to remain cautious and avoid rash decisions, especially when faced with confusion or indecision. Travel could also be on the horizon. Meditation can help restore clarity and confidence, guiding you through challenging moments. Stay balanced and trust your instincts for simpler situations, but lean on your analytical side when dealing with more complex decisions.
Lucky number: 29 Lucky colour: Olive Tip for the Week: Wake up 15 minutes earlier to enjoy some quiet time before the day begins.
Virgo
This week brings a significant boost to your financial situation and personal happiness. Your professional skills are at their peak, and you apply your knowledge practically and responsibly. You maintain a disciplined approach, sticking to schedules and procedures, ensuring consistent progress. This results in a stable financial foundation and a sense of security. There may be unexpected financial gains, such as an inheritance or windfall, and promotions or raises are likely, enhancing your self-esteem. It’s also an ideal time to reflect on your accomplishments and embrace the success you’ve worked hard for. New opportunities, like a job or project, are on the horizon. Your focus on learning and implementing fresh ideas will further benefit your career. Family, especially children, may bring joy and positivity to your week.
Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Rust Tip for the Week: Drink herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint to soothe your mind and body.
Libra
The week begins with a quest for clarity, as you work towards completing an important task. You may face challenges, but rest assured, solutions will appear when needed. By midweek, your focus shifts to matters of the heart, and you find joy in spending quality time with your partner. As the week progresses, you may find the conditions right for making a significant investment, such as acquiring property or making a major purchase. Many of you will notice an unexpected surge of blessings, with promising opportunities coming your way. Your health will be robust, your energy high, and your mood uplifted. The support and encouragement from your family will strengthen your confidence, and you'll relish in joyful moments spent with loved ones.
Lucky number: 16 Lucky colour: Bronze Tip for the Week: Declutter a small corner of your home; clearing physical space clears mental space too.
Scorpio
This week, focus shifts toward work and career. Take calculated risks, as they hold the potential for great rewards. You are brimming with creativity, making this an ideal time to tackle challenges that once seemed impossible. With your bold approach, you can push beyond boundaries and achieve success in even the most difficult tasks. Midweek brings guidance from a senior female figure, possibly a mother or maternal influence, whose wisdom will be invaluable. Pay attention to her advice, as it will lead to positive outcomes. Sharpen your mind through intellectual pursuits like reading or solving puzzles, and allow these activities to bring new insights, both mentally and spiritually.
Lucky number: 20 Lucky colour: Mauve Tip for the Week: Stand barefoot on the earth for a few minutes and silently affirm, “I am grounded, I am whole, I am connected to life
Sagittarius
This week, focus on structure, organization, and discipline. Confusion may linger, creating distance between partners. While answers and truths are accessible, there is a tendency to avoid them, driven by the fear that confronting them could worsen the situation. Midweek, you might encounter a setback, potentially involving a legal matter or official order, which could leave you feeling disappointed. Health could require extra attention, and it’s best to temper your outspoken energy. Avoid unnecessary conflicts and instead, focus on rest and introspection. Use this time to evaluate your progress in solitude, heal, and regroup. Patience will be key, as this phase is temporary, and with time, clarity and strength will return.
Lucky number: 14 Lucky colour: Slate Grey Tip for the Week: Wear something that makes you feel confident and radiant without waiting for a special occasion.
Capricorn
The week begins with a focus on your material goals, as you strive to improve both your career and personal growth. The effort you put in may be demanding, but it will ultimately lead to valuable experience and insight. By the week's end, your commitment will bring the rewards you seek, leaving you with a sense of accomplishment. This is also a time for deep personal healing and reconnection with your higher purpose. As the week closes, you may experience a moment of emotional clarity, with opportunities for new commitments or love proposals emerging.
Lucky number: 27 Lucky colour: Golden Tip for the Week: Water your houseplants with love and talk to them; nurturing life nurtures your own spirit.
Aquarius
This week brings the potential for your dreams to manifest. The energy is ripe for organization, mental clarity, and heightened intuition. Use this momentum to sharpen your focus and direct it towards achieving your goals. Financial, emotional, and spiritual growth are all in alignment, offering fulfillment in multiple areas. Relationship matters are highlighted, and your plans are beginning to fall into place. Opportunities for new job offers or business ventures are also likely. You’ll experience a sense of vitality and strength, along with enhanced communication and leadership abilities. The universe is in your favor, guiding you towards success and fulfillment.
Lucky number: 15 Lucky colour: Blue Tip for the Week: Dance freely to your favorite song and let your body express joy without any hesitation.
Pisces
Collaboration and teamwork will pave the way for success, fostering stronger understanding and harmony in professional settings. You'll gain a deeper appreciation for your own worth and uphold your self-respect. Your career and lifestyle are infused with vibrant ideas and enthusiasm, creating a sense of forward momentum. The upcoming period holds promising opportunities, with your recent ventures showing signs of success. In your professional life, a new job offer could be on the horizon. Cooperation will be essential, and any negotiations are likely to go in your favor. Spiritual growth and creative energy are also highlighted. For those expecting a new addition to the family, joyful news is coming. You’ll approach new possibilities with confidence and clarity, and by week’s end, you’ll find solutions to challenges with your innate strength.
Lucky number: 22 Lucky colour: Sea Green Tip for the Week: Write a letter to your future self describing everything you are proud of accomplishing.
