Weekly Tarot Reading For April 28- May 4: Check Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Luck Day For Coming Week

This week, your professional life blossoms, but be mindful not to neglect your personal relationships. Your sharp mind and flow of innovative ideas boost productivity, yet could leave loved ones feeling sidelined. Midweek, opportunities may arise to represent your organization or travel for work after a brief phase of feeling underappreciated by colleagues. Stay alert — some may try to claim credit for your hard work. However, these ventures promise success and will elevate your reputation.

Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Midnight Blue Lucky day: Tuesday