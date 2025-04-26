Weekly Tarot Reading For April 28- May 4: Check Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Luck Day For Coming Week
As we step into a new week, the cards reveal what the universe has in store for you—from moments of insight and opportunity to hidden challenges and growth. Whether you're seeking guidance, reassurance, or just a spark of cosmic curiosity, this tarot reading offers a glimpse into your destiny.
Weekly Tarot Reading For April 28- May 4
Discover your lucky number, lucky colour, and the most auspicious day of the week to align your actions and intentions for the best possible outcomes as shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya – Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer.
Aries
This week, your professional life blossoms, but be mindful not to neglect your personal relationships. Your sharp mind and flow of innovative ideas boost productivity, yet could leave loved ones feeling sidelined. Midweek, opportunities may arise to represent your organization or travel for work after a brief phase of feeling underappreciated by colleagues. Stay alert — some may try to claim credit for your hard work. However, these ventures promise success and will elevate your reputation.
Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Midnight Blue Lucky day: Tuesday
Taurus
Challenges may surface both at work and home this week. Misunderstandings among colleagues could strain relationships, making it important to stay calm and avoid heated arguments. Midweek, your energy may dip — prioritize rest and consider a health check if needed. By the weekend, things will start looking up, with financial and personal matters beginning to stabilize. Spiritual practices will help you regain your inner peace.
Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Copper Lucky day: Thursday
Gemini
This week brings clarity, helping you turn challenges into stepping stones. Rather than avoiding difficulties, face them with an open heart and focus on creating lasting happiness. Emotional turbulence or minor health issues may arise, but navigating them gracefully will lead to healing. Towards the end of the week, a decision regarding travel or family matters will bring resolution and relief.
Lucky number: 14 Lucky colour: Grey Lucky day: Monday
Cancer
This week may stir up fears about how others perceive you, leading to internal conflict. Avoid getting caught in petty arguments — the real battle lies within. Practice self-forgiveness and direct your energy towards constructive goals. The start of the week brings a boost of motivation — the perfect time to chase your ambitions with renewed Vigor.
Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Fuchsia Lucky day: Friday
Leo
You may feel the urge to break free from routine and explore unconventional paths. Embrace your freedom, but be careful not to appear careless, especially at work. Disputes with authority figures could stall progress. Focus on clear intentions and consistent efforts — they are the real keys to fulfilment and success.
Lucky number: 18 Lucky colour: Ocean Blue Lucky day: Wednesday
Virgo
The week begins with feelings of disappointment and isolation, both in love and work. Absences and missed opportunities may leave you disheartened. However, by midweek, financial opportunities or new projects will spark a positive change. Towards the weekend, stay cautious — strong emotions could cloud your judgment. Listen to your inner voice and keep your aspirations realistic.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Pink Lucky day: Friday
Libra
Determination will be your greatest ally this week. Your goals feel within easy reach as focus and ambition align. Midweek, nostalgia may take over — old friends or cherished memories will bring warmth and happiness. As the week closes, you'll shift your attention inward through meditation or reflection, finding a refreshing sense of balance.
Lucky number: 20 Lucky colour: Mint Lucky day: Saturday
Scorpio
This week opens with the fulfilment of personal desires and joyful family moments. A major life phase is coming to a close, offering a sense of peace and satisfaction. However, clinging to outdated beliefs may block further growth. Stay open to new perspectives. Towards the end of the week, maintain neutrality in conflicts and let integrity guide your decisions.
Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Orange Lucky day: Tuesday
Sagittarius
Mental fatigue may weigh you down early in the week, making decisions tough. Seek comfort in creative or spiritual pursuits. Social connections will become important as you naturally gravitate towards companionship. Midweek solitude will offer powerful insights, preparing you for exciting new beginnings in career or personal life by the weekend.
Lucky number: 17 Lucky colour: Brown Lucky day: Thursday
Capricorn
This week promises a profound sense of happiness and contentment. Emotional wellbeing, financial growth, and improved health will mark your days. Longstanding burdens will lighten, and your relationships, especially with family, will feel more rewarding. Cherish the love and support you receive — it will become your foundation for future success.
Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Purple Lucky day: Friday
Aquarius
Leadership and initiative come naturally to you this week. Your support and affection uplift those around you. However, midweek may stir up minor conflicts — stand your ground calmly. Your ability to notice fine details ensures success, especially in financial matters. Stay alert and use your intuition wisely.
Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Lime Lucky day: Monday
Pisces
A deep spiritual awakening begins your week, drawing you toward meditation, prayer, and introspection. You'll find joy in solitude and in celebrating milestones with loved ones. There may also be opportunities to acquire property or valuable assets. Guided by wisdom from elders, you'll experience both external achievements and inner growth.
Lucky number: 15 Lucky colour: Lilac Lucky day: Sunday
Trending Photos