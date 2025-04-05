Weekly Tarot Reading For April 7- 13: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Tip For The COMING Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week brings promising developments, especially in the realm of finances. You may witness a strong start, with sudden gains or expansion in your income sources. Professional success invites joyful moments, and celebrations are likely to follow. Harmony within the family enhances your emotional well-being, adding to the overall positivity. Women in the household shine through their nurturing and creative energies, becoming a source of strength and joy for everyone around them. An auspicious event at home could unite loved ones in shared happiness—possibly marking the beginning of a new phase or opportunity. As the week closes, you might find your mindset shifting. A fresh perspective emerges, guiding you toward a more meaningful and rewarding direction in life, one that holds the potential to shape your future in profound ways.
Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Burgundy Tip for the Week: Before stepping out of bed in the morning, place your hand on your heart and say, “I welcome whatever today teaches me.
Taurus
This week finds you deeply guided by your emotions and feelings. You may experience a strong inclination to nurture and support those close to you, perhaps even going out of your way to benefit them. Your innate ability to offer counsel and healing is valued, drawing others to seek your guidance. However, there's a caution to balance this with your own tasks and responsibilities, particularly in your professional life. Be mindful of your surroundings as your straightforwardness might lead others to take advantage of your nature. It’s a time to strategize and act decisively to secure your financial and overall stability. Passive dreaming will not suffice; setting clear objectives and managing your emotional responses are crucial for progress this week.
Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Lemon Tip for the Week: When you feel overwhelmed, gently press your feet to the ground and imagine golden roots growing into the earth, anchoring your energy.
Gemini
This week, you'll find your strength not through physical means but through your influential position. Your ability to lead and inspire others is enhanced by your magnetic and disciplined approach. However, you might find yourself setting aside emotional considerations, which could lead to challenges in personal relationships, possibly affecting romantic connections. You may face familial disagreements, particularly involving significant choices, with resistance potentially coming from a maternal figure. The pressure might peak mid-week, making it difficult for you to make decisions freely. Nevertheless, as the week concludes, you'll experience a boost in both financial and emotional areas, thanks to the backing of a respected elder. Their fair and generous support will lay the groundwork for your future achievements.
Lucky number: 17 Lucky colour: Forest Green Tip for the Week: Light a candle in silence this week with the pure intention of letting go — no need to speak, just feel what melts away with the flame
Cancer
Take a moment to pause and rejuvenate this week. Prioritize your well-being by engaging in relaxing activities like yoga and meditation, taking leisurely walks, enjoying the natural surroundings, and ensuring you get ample sleep. These practices will help you gear up for the energetic phase ahead. Expect a period filled with creativity and movement, including travel related to work. Some may receive positive news from their employer, possibly a raise or a promotion. Family responsibilities will also be prominent, with children bringing joy and demands that might lead to increased spending. Consider planning a getaway to strengthen family bonds. Those who are single may find themselves considering serious relationship commitments, while those already in partnerships will find the week concluding with a sense of deeper connection.
Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Tangerine Tip for the Week: Choose one corner of your home to cleanse with incense or sound every day — treat it like your sacred reset zone.
Leo
This week calls for moderation and careful decision-making. Excitement and impulsiveness may seem appealing, but it's crucial to channel these energies wisely to avoid negative consequences. Situations arising now have the potential to significantly benefit you if approached with humility and consideration for others. Being mindful of not letting pride or indifference impact your interactions is important. An opportunity on the horizon may stir envy among competitors. Stay vigilant, as there could be intentions around you that aim to undermine your success. It's advised to be observant and understand the motives of those you interact with daily. Also, take extra precautions with your valuable possessions and maintain a close watch over those who assist you at home or at work. These steps will help safeguard both your personal and professional domains.
Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Gray Tip for the Week: Speak your full name out loud three times when you’re unsure of yourself — it calls your energy back to you.
Virgo
This week, you may find yourself feeling isolated and emotionally detached, potentially due to personal disappointments in relationships. Challenges persist in your professional life as well, where despite your best efforts, results seem elusive, and patience appears to be your only recourse. However, stay prepared and alert, as this period might test your resilience against adversities blocking your path to success. Recognize and harness your inherent strengths to defend and assert yourself during these trying times. This phase could mark the final test before you achieve your objectives. Additionally, an awakening may occur within you, leading to significant personal and spiritual growth. Support may arrive in the form of an influential individual who could help you navigate through these troubles. Their guidance might spark new creativity and optimism, prompting you to rethink your strategies and instill a renewed sense of confidence in both personal and professional spheres. Expect promising opportunities and a fresh start as the week concludes.
Lucky number: 14 Lucky colour: Fuchsia Tip for the Week: Carry a small natural object like a stone, leaf, or feather in your bag for coming 7 days — observe how it changes your awareness.
Libra
This week, significant transformations are on the horizon that could reshape your personal connections, possibly leading to profound emotional experiences. Embrace these changes as they come, for they serve as catalysts for personal growth and resilience. Facing challenges head-on will not only fortify your spirit but also prepare you for future hurdles. Embracing opportunities without hesitation is crucial; allow your courage to guide you towards making decisive steps in the pursuit of your aspirations. If you encounter moments of doubt about your achievements or the fruits of your efforts, take time to reassess and innovate in your approach. Adjusting your strategy may very well set you on a path towards greater success. By week's end, you could encounter promising prospects that may enhance your financial standing or present an enticing proposal.
Lucky number: 20 Lucky colour: Mahogany Tip for the Week: Every time you wash your hands, imagine cleansing not just germs, but worry, guilt, and stagnant thoughts.
Scorpio
You possess an exceptional ability to harness your inner strength, which currently amplifies your mental acuity and insights. This allows you to perceive the core of any matter with clarity. Your capacity for deep understanding and rational thinking is heightened, making the achievement of your objectives seem much more attainable. Now is an opportune moment to dispel any obscurities that have clouded your true understanding and to sever ties with past constraints that have limited your progress. It's an ideal period to concentrate on your aspirations. You are also experiencing a significant spiritual renewal. Embrace activities that align you with the natural world, like morning or evening walks, engaging in yoga, meditation, or even pursuing a sport with professional vigor. Rather than resisting the flow of life, allow it to guide you forward.
Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Blue Tip for the Week: When you feel disconnected, hum a soft tune for 3 minutes with your eyes closed — let your own vibration realign your spirit.
Sagittarius
This week, you'll feel invigorated and capable of achieving great things. Every effort you make is touched by success, as your energy is well-aligned with your most beneficial endeavors. You possess the clarity and resilience needed to overcome obstacles and reach your loftiest goals. There's a hint of significant celebrations within your domestic sphere that might bring joy and fulfillment. A long-held wish may come to fruition, possibly linked to family joy or milestones related to children, who themselves could reach important academic or personal achievements. Your confidence in your abilities and your optimism are powerful tools that shape your reality. These elements help forge a positive environment around you, encouraging you to strive for excellence. There may also be significant movements in real estate matters, either purchases or sales, contributing to a sense of accomplishment and progress.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Yellow Tip for the Week: Write one wish on a piece of paper on this Wednesday night and place it under your pillow — trust your dreams to start weaving it.
Capricorn
This week, your personal life may feel emotionally charged, with minor issues causing distress, leading to disagreements and resolutions that require mutual agreement. Despite these challenges at home, your demeanor at work reflects kindness and generosity. An unexpected financial boost could enhance your sense of security, enabling you to handle both personal and financial matters with skill and effectiveness. Your willingness to invest time and effort into what matters most builds a reputation for reliability and trust. Additionally, your eagerness to embrace new knowledge fuels your drive towards success, setting you apart as an exemplary figure. Your ethical stance and commitment to your principles not only define your actions but also inspire and influence those around you.
Lucky number: 18 Lucky colour: Emerald Tip for the Week: Avoid complaining — when the urge rises, smile softly and whisper, “I choose peace instead.
Aquarius
This week promises to be dynamic and solid for you, with opportunities to engage confidently with influential figures. You'll find yourself in a period where your authority and status are heightened, allowing you to enjoy a sense of empowerment. The thrill of high-energy situations suits you well, and your connections with others are strengthened by your leadership qualities. You often serve as a mentor, guiding others with wisdom and providing a sense of stability. There's a harmonious alignment between your physical, mental, and spiritual states, bolstering your decision-making capabilities. Your presence commands respect as you uphold fairness and honesty in your interactions. You are adept at overseeing the bigger picture, making strategic decisions without being swayed by emotions, effectively leading and inspiring those around you.
Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Brown Tip for the Week: Place a bowl of water in sunlight and use it to anoint your forehead in the evening — silently bless your third eye with clarity and rest.
Pisces
This week, you possess an exceptional capacity to shape and transform your reality, making it a time rich with potential for creation and change. You naturally assume the role of a guide for those eager to delve into their own depths and unlock latent abilities. Your focus is intensely spiritual, empowering you to influence your life profoundly from within. You hold a firm belief in the principles of justice, recognizing that every choice has consequences, reinforcing the importance of mindful decision-making to foster positive outcomes. This understanding of cause and effect sharpens your mental clarity, aiding in the manifestation of your desires and resolving various challenges in your life. Additionally, you may find yourself embarking on a significant journey or travel, adding an adventurous element to your week.
Lucky number: 15 Lucky colour: Orange Tip for the Week: Just before sleeping, visualize all your worries turning into tiny feathers and floating out of the window — let the night carry them away
