Weekly Tarot Reading For August 11- 17: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week invites you to build on the momentum you’ve been feeling. Projects that were stalled may finally gather pace, and your leadership skills are front and center. Midweek brings an opportunity to recalibrate how you’re balancing personal ambition with the needs of those around you; remember that persistence doesn’t have to mean pushing. By the weekend, a friendship or group activity helps you see the bigger picture and reconnect with your purpose. When your actions align with your intentions, even small steps count. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Scarlet Tip for the Week: Whisper, “Passion flows best with patience.”
Taurus
The choices you make now will ripple through the rest of the month, so take your time. Early in the week you might feel torn between the stability you know and the growth you crave; let your heart lead with honesty. Midweek calls for heartfelt conversations where you own your desires without guilt. By the weekend, you’ll realise that saying yes to what resonates and releasing what doesn’t creates space for love, money and wellbeing to flourish. Choose from a place of alignment, not fear. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Forest Green Tip for the Week: Say, “My choices reflect my true values.”
Gemini
Focus is your superpower in the days ahead. Commit to honing a skill or completing a project rather than scattering your attention. Early in the week, a burst of curiosity might tempt you into new distractions—use that energy to deepen what already matters. Structured routines midweek bring calm, and by the weekend you’ll see tangible results from small, consistent efforts. Remember that mastery grows from practice and presence. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Azure Blue Tip for the Week: Repeat, “Depth over breadth leads to clarity.”
Cancer
Your capacity to feel deeply becomes a strength when you honour it. Early in the week, you may be called on as a confidante or healer; offer support but don’t drain your own reserves. Midweek, a dream or memory could offer profound insight—journal or meditate to capture it. By week’s end, boundaries help you replenish so you can love from a full cup. Your intuition is your compass; trust it. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Silver Tip for the Week: Indulge in some self care, you may like to visit a saloon for new look.
Leo
Quiet strength speaks volumes now. Rather than asserting dominance, lead through example and listen more than you speak. Midweek may expose a power dynamic or miscommunication; resolving it gracefully will win more respect than pushing your will. Over the weekend, return to your creative passions or physical wellbeing—movement and play rejuvenate you. When you meet challenges with calm confidence, others naturally follow. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Gold Tip for the Week: Declare, “Grace under pressure is my true power.”
Virgo
Tasks and decisions will move quickly, so plan your steps and pace yourself. Early in the week, channel your sharp mind into important conversations or overdue projects before momentum shifts. Avoid nitpicking or over-analysing—burnout doesn’t serve anyone. Precision and thoughtful communication will make your efforts successful. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Navy Blue Tip for the Week: Tell yourself, “Measured words and mindful actions bring clarity.”
Libra
Life asks you to juggle, but you’re more than capable. Early in the week, shifting priorities mean you’ll need to allocate time wisely and maybe renegotiate commitments. Midweek, a disciplined routine brings stability and helps you handle financial or emotional give-and-take with poise. Don’t strive for perfect balance; instead, flow with the ups and downs. Adaptability and grace will see you through. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Coral Pink Tip for the Week: Affirm to create balance in your thoughts and actions.
Scorpio
Transformation continues to be your theme. You’re shedding an old skin—be it a belief, habit or relationship dynamic—and that process might feel intense. Early in the week, honour endings rather than resist them; clarity comes when you trust that space will be filled with something better. Midweek, lean into supportive friends or practices that ground you. By the weekend, a sense of renewal emerges as you step toward a more authentic chapter. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Deep Purple Tip for the Week: Whisper, “I release to rise.”
Sagittarius
A spark of inspiration lights your path, but sustaining it requires intention. Early in the week, say yes to an adventurous idea or creative impulse, but think about how to nurture it beyond the initial excitement. Midweek, supportive conversations add depth and meaning to your plans. By the weekend, balance risk with a strategy so your fire burns steadily rather than burning out. Your optimism is contagious—share it thoughtfully. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Turquoise Tip for the Week: Remind yourself, “Purpose fuels passion.”
Capricorn
Rituals and shared wisdom guide you now. Early in the week, recommit to practices that ground you—meditation, study or community work. Seek guidance from a mentor or be that steady voice for someone else. Midweek, questions about belonging or tradition may arise; choose to honour what feels authentic while gently evolving what doesn’t. This is a powerful time for aligning your personal values with collective responsibilities. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Charcoal Grey Tip for the Week: Say, “My roots support my growth.”
Aquarius
Hope and vision are your anchors this week. Even if you’re in transition, trust that you’re exactly where you need to be. Early on, invest in your dreams—vision boards, brainstorming sessions or compassionate conversations will revitalise your spirit. Midweek, your presence inspires others; don’t underestimate your ability to uplift. Over the weekend, plant the seeds of an idea you’ve been nurturing and let community help it grow. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Electric Blue Tip for the Week: Whisper, “My dreams are sacred seeds.”
Pisces
Emotional fulfilment is within reach if you allow it in. This week brings opportunities for healing and connection—perhaps through family time, creative collaboration or simply acknowledging your own worth. Early on, express gratitude and notice where love flows freely. Midweek, trust your intuition to guide conversations or choices. By the weekend, let your softer side shine; vulnerability invites deep joy. Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Lavender Tip for the Week: Repeat, “Gentleness opens the door to true happiness.”
