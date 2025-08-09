Weekly Tarot Reading For August 11- 17: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week

3 / 13

The choices you make now will ripple through the rest of the month, so take your time. Early in the week you might feel torn between the stability you know and the growth you crave; let your heart lead with honesty. Midweek calls for heartfelt conversations where you own your desires without guilt. By the weekend, you’ll realise that saying yes to what resonates and releasing what doesn’t creates space for love, money and wellbeing to flourish. Choose from a place of alignment, not fear. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Forest Green Tip for the Week: Say, “My choices reflect my true values.”