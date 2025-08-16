Weekly Tarot Reading For August 18- 24: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
It’s a week for shaping your own landscape. You’re encouraged to set clear boundaries and design routines that support your ambitions without sacrificing kindness. Step into leadership with confidence, yet remember that fairness will ultimately win you more respect than force. When disagreements arise, address them calmly and honestly rather than letting resentment brew. In personal matters, blend determination with softness; listening can be as powerful as taking charge. Small acts of appreciation will defuse tension and invite cooperation. By the weekend, you’ll see how combining assertive choices with compassion yields steady progress. Trust that your thoughtfulness and resolve can coexist in harmony. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Emerald Green Lucky day: Tuesday
Taurus
This week encourages you to return to what feels grounded and meaningful. You may find solace in rituals or traditions that remind you of who you are beyond social expectations. Seek mentors or wise friends who help you reconnect with long standing values. You might notice that certain conversations challenge your beliefs—embrace these moments as opportunities for growth while staying true to your inner compass. When making decisions, lean on routines that bring you peace rather than chasing immediate gratification. At home, simple acts of service deepen bonds. Allow yourself to learn from the past without being bound by it. Genuine sincerity will guide you. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Teal Lucky day: Friday
Gemini
Your mind is alive with possibilities, and choices may appear everywhere you look. Take extra care to ensure your words align with your intentions, as others will be attuned to your sincerity. Dreams and ambitions tug at you; balance them by breaking big ideas into manageable steps. When offers or proposals surface, examine them thoughtfully and ask questions before committing. Relationships benefit from honesty and vulnerability—be willing to listen and to reveal your feelings. Seeking clarity will help you avoid misunderstandings. By week’s end, your thoughtful approach will create deeper connections and lead to decisions rooted in authenticity rather than impulse. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow Lucky day: Wednesday
Cancer
Your heart is especially tender, and others may look to you for comfort this week. Trust your sensitivity, but recognise that you’re not responsible for carrying everyone else’s emotions. Prioritise your own well being even as you show kindness to those around you. Quiet moments reveal valuable insights; pay attention to what your dreams or subtle instincts are telling you. It’s a good time for open dialogue—share your feelings instead of remaining silent, and encourage loved ones to do the same. Maintain healthy boundaries to protect your energy. By choosing compassion for yourself first, you’ll have more to give without feeling drained. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Pearl White Lucky day: Thursday
Leo
The week shines a light on your natural charisma, inspiring a surge of confidence and creativity. Enjoy the recognition that comes your way, but balance exuberance with humility. You might feel waves of emotion that challenge your upbeat perspective—allow these feelings to deepen your empathy and fuel your projects rather than diminish your spark. Relationships flourish when you show appreciation for other people’s contributions and allow them their spotlight too. In creative endeavours, trust your instincts and be open to collaboration. Your generosity inspires others, and by week’s end, the joy you share will return to you through heartfelt connections and renewed enthusiasm. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Gold Lucky day: Sunday
Virgo
This week favours patient planning over quick fixes. When fantasies collide with reality, don’t be discouraged; rather, revise your plans with an eye toward long term results. Emotional security is a priority, so invest time in nurturing stable relationships instead of chasing fleeting excitement. Your careful attention to details will be appreciated by those around you. Celebrate small wins and trust that each measured step builds toward a sturdy foundation. By maintaining discipline and consistency, you’ll discover that quiet perseverance yields enduring success. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Terracotta Lucky day: Monday
Libra
Balance and fairness become guiding principles this week. Situations may require you to make definitive choices and draw clear lines where confusion once lingered. Avoid sweeping issues under the rug; addressing them directly with honesty will create harmony in the long run. Legal or financial matters might surface—be thorough in reviewing documents or commitments. Align your actions with your moral compass, and remember that compromise doesn’t mean sacrificing your own values. When relationships feel out of equilibrium, speak up with grace. By week’s end, you’ll feel relieved that you tackled difficult conversations early and restored a sense of peace and equality. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Blush Pink Lucky day: Saturday
Scorpio
Introspection calls you inward as unresolved feelings and subtle mysteries rise to the surface. You’re invited to listen closely to your intuition instead of rushing to conclusions. Resist reacting from fear or frustration; instead, allow space for emotions to unfold. Journaling, meditation, or creative expression can help you process the deeper currents flowing through your inner landscape. Trust that the answers will emerge in their own time if you stay patient. Gentle conversations with trusted confidants may offer clarity. By week’s end, you’ll feel more grounded and attuned, having discovered new layers of personal truth through quiet, careful observation. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Burgundy Lucky day: Tuesday
Sagittarius
Unexpected twists may create a sense that fate is moving pieces around you this week. Rather than forcing outcomes, observe how events unfold and look for patterns behind the chaos. Your enthusiasm is contagious, but take a moment to assess before leaping into new adventures. Encounters with people from your past or flashes of déjà vu could reveal meaningful lessons. Opportunities arise when you’re prepared, not just eager. In personal matters, keep an open mind and let go of the need to control every detail. By trusting the bigger picture, you’ll find that luck flows toward you when you remain ready and adaptable. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Indigo Lucky day: Thursday
Capricorn
The responsibilities you’ve taken on may feel heavier than usual. This week asks you to recognise where you can lighten your load—delegation and simplification are acts of strength, not weakness. Tension in partnerships might surface if efforts seem imbalanced; speak up for yourself without guilt. Stepping back from relentless activity will give you space to reconnect with what matters most. Release the belief that your worth depends on how much you endure. As you let go of unnecessary burdens, clarity and energy return. By week’s end, you’ll feel more grounded and empowered, having rediscovered a more sustainable pace for your ambitions. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Slate Grey Lucky day: Saturday
Aquarius
Change beckons as you feel the urge to explore paths you haven’t walked before. Conversations about identity and relationships may prompt you to reassess your role within your social circles. Leaps of faith are possible, but ensure you’re moving toward something meaningful rather than running from discomfort. While freedom is essential, keep nurturing emotional connections and honour your commitments. Packing light—emotionally and physically—will help you stay flexible. By the end of the week, you’ll feel invigorated by the new possibilities that open when you step beyond familiar borders. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Turquoise Lucky day: Friday
Pisces
A slower pace invites you to pause and look at life from a different angle. Instead of pushing ahead, surrender to a moment of stillness and observe without judgment. Your intuition and dreams provide valuable guidance; don’t dismiss them as idle fantasy. There may be a need to let go of certain expectations or habits to preserve long term peace. Solitude becomes nourishing—take time for gentle self care and reflection. As you adjust your perspective, situations that once felt urgent will reveal deeper purpose. Trust that clarity comes not through action, but through quiet awareness and allowing the present moment to unfold. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky day: Wednesday
