Weekly Tarot Reading For August 18- 24: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week

This week encourages you to return to what feels grounded and meaningful. You may find solace in rituals or traditions that remind you of who you are beyond social expectations. Seek mentors or wise friends who help you reconnect with long standing values. You might notice that certain conversations challenge your beliefs—embrace these moments as opportunities for growth while staying true to your inner compass. When making decisions, lean on routines that bring you peace rather than chasing immediate gratification. At home, simple acts of service deepen bonds. Allow yourself to learn from the past without being bound by it. Genuine sincerity will guide you. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Teal Lucky day: Friday