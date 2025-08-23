Weekly Tarot Reading For August 25- 31: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And TIP For The Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
You’re encouraged to balance your drive with patience, ensuring actions are taken with clarity rather than haste. Early on, you may feel an urge to push ahead, but circumstances remind you to slow down. A relationship or partnership could require open conversation—avoid rushing decisions. Midweek offers a chance to strengthen your financial ground by trying a new approach. Toward the weekend, clarity comes in personal matters, bringing you closer to choices that align with your inner truth. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Burnt Orange Tip for the Week: Say, “Alignment matters more than urgency.”
Taurus
Your focus shifts toward redefining stability. Early in the week, responsibilities may feel heavy, but this helps you re-evaluate priorities. Midweek may stir emotions, particularly around matters of the heart or personal worth. Trust that choosing growth over fear will serve you better. A small risk in financial decisions could bring progress. As the week ends, calm returns through rest, spiritual practice, or connecting with nature. Embrace change without resisting its lessons. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Olive Green Tip for the Week: Affirm, “I choose expansion instead of settling for safety.”
Gemini
The week begins with scattered thoughts and numerous distractions. You’re called to focus your energy more intentionally. Conversations bring hidden insights—pay attention to subtleties. Romantic developments or emotional clarity may unfold midweek, helping you understand what truly matters. On the financial front, avoid repeating past mistakes by learning from old experiences. Your inner voice already knows the way forward; trust it fully. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Lemon Gold Tip for the Week: Whisper, “Clarity begins with focus.”
Cancer
Emotional depth defines this week, with truths surfacing that you’ve been avoiding. Early on, intensity may arise in family matters or unresolved issues. Instead of rushing solutions, allow space for emotions. Midweek empowers you to express what you’ve held back in close connections. Be cautious about impulsive spending, as it won’t fill deeper gaps. By the weekend, peace returns through reflection, journaling, or meditation. Allow yourself to feel, knowing you’re safe within. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Pearl White Tip for the Week: Say, “Feeling deeply guides me home.”
Leo
Quiet strength defines your energy this week. Early on, professional challenges may test your self-confidence, but trust your steady presence. A creative idea or old passion may reappear midweek—nurture it with patience. Relationships grow stronger when you lower your defenses. Financial matters show improvement, especially regarding delayed rewards. The weekend is ideal for leisure, joy, and reconnecting with your natural radiance. Allow your light to shine softly without force. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Copper Gold Tip for the Week: Repeat, “My mind is strong and balanced.”
Virgo
You start the week with a sense of being stretched too thin. The key is to cut out the excess and devote your energy to what truly matters. Midweek could bring a significant decision about health, work, or routines. Embracing change, even if unexpected, brings long-term benefits. Relationships smooth out once you stop overanalyzing and simply show up. Financial matters may call for a revision or renegotiation. By the weekend, clarity returns, and peace comes with stillness. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Sage Grey Tip for the Week: Say aloud, “Less noise, more truth.”
Libra
This week urges you to consciously restore balance. Early on, you may feel pulled between personal needs and others’ expectations. Midweek brings revelations in conversations, helping clear unspoken tensions. Avoid suppressing the discomfort—it is leading toward clarity. In money matters, review shared commitments or unresolved transactions. Love grows more transformative when grounded in truth. By the weekend, serenity is found through art, movement, or quiet reflection. Choose yourself without guilt. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Blush Copper Tip for the Week: Affirm, “I am balanced and happy”
Scorpio
This week encourages deep emotional renewal. Old fears or patterns may resurface early on, but they’re here to help you release what no longer serves. Midweek highlights who truly supports you in love and friendships. Vulnerability strengthens your connections rather than weakens them. Financial decisions should remain practical—avoid mixing emotions with money. By the weekend, you feel more grounded, with fresh insight guiding your next steps. Transformation is your gift. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Maroon Tip for the Week: Say softly, “I grow by releasing, not clinging.”
Sagittarius
Restlessness may set in early this week, tempting you toward distractions. Instead of rushing, pause and reflect on your true path. Midweek supports new beginnings in learning, travel, or self-expansion. Guidance may come from a teacher or mentor. Relationships thrive when infused with humor and lightness, so avoid taking things too seriously. In finances, consider investments that enhance your knowledge or skills. The weekend restores joy as you follow your inner compass. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Indigo Teal Tip for the Week: Affirm, “I move where joy leads.”
Capricorn
A need for structure dominates the week, but the lesson lies in softening control. Early days may push you to finalize plans, yet flexibility is wiser. Midweek sheds light on goals, home, or emotional wellbeing, showing where subtle changes lead to greater harmony. Relationships improve when love is shared from the heart, not obligation. Finances remain stable if you trust the efforts you’ve already made. By the weekend, rest restores your strength. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Steel Blue Tip for the Week: Say, “My strength is nourished in stillness.”
Aquarius
Uncertainty marks the early week, especially around career or self-image. Instead of forcing clarity, allow situations to unfold. In personal matters, honesty carries more weight than appearances. Financially, avoid hasty decisions—better solutions are on the horizon. Over the weekend, synchronicities and signs will be strong; pay close attention to them as they guide you toward alignment. Your vision is closer than it feels; patience is the key. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Royal Violet Tip for the Week: Give time to silent prayer or stargazing.
Pisces
Your week begins with heightened sensitivity and vivid intuition. Dreams or subtle messages hold deeper meaning—stay attentive. Guidance may come unexpectedly through someone you meet. Relationships improve when you express your needs with honesty, grounding them in the present. Financial progress depends on setting firmer boundaries, particularly regarding recurring commitments. By the weekend, you feel lighter and more at peace. Flow isn’t about drifting—it’s about knowing when to release control. Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Misty Blue Tip for the Week: Write, “My softness is sacred, my vision is true.”
