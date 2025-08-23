Weekly Tarot Reading For August 25- 31: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And TIP For The Coming Week

2 / 13

You’re encouraged to balance your drive with patience, ensuring actions are taken with clarity rather than haste. Early on, you may feel an urge to push ahead, but circumstances remind you to slow down. A relationship or partnership could require open conversation—avoid rushing decisions. Midweek offers a chance to strengthen your financial ground by trying a new approach. Toward the weekend, clarity comes in personal matters, bringing you closer to choices that align with your inner truth. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Burnt Orange Tip for the Week: Say, “Alignment matters more than urgency.”