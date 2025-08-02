Weekly Tarot Reading For August 4- 10: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
You’re stepping into a week where your energy is both fiery and focused. What felt delayed may now start to move, especially around projects that require leadership. Don’t rush just because things are finally moving—pace is your ally, not your enemy. Midweek may bring a reality check around a partnership or commitment. Have the courage to speak your truth, but don’t make decisions in haste. Financially, a better opportunity is unfolding, but it demands a fresh approach. It’s not about doing more—it’s about doing what truly aligns with your soul. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Burnt Orange Tip for the Week: Say, “Alignment matters more than urgency.”
Taurus
A grounded yet emotionally rich week is ahead. You’re rethinking what stability means to you—perhaps letting go of something you once relied on. Early in the week, you may feel the weight of obligations, but clarity is coming. Midweek brings emotional insights—especially in matters of the heart or self-worth. You might feel torn between comfort and growth. Choose what expands you. Avoid clinging to old fears in money matters; a small calculated risk could pay off. The weekend restores calm through nature, rest, or spiritual rituals. You’re learning to honour change without fearing it. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Olive Green Tip for the Week: Affirm, “I choose growth, not just safety.”
Gemini
Your mind is buzzing with ideas, but this week calls for conscious direction. Early on, you may feel pulled in multiple directions—don’t mistake movement for progress. It’s time to trim distractions and get real about what matters most. Conversations hold hidden insights now; be the one who listens between the lines. Midweek may bring a romantic shift or emotional clarity. Whether it’s someone new or old, stay honest and grounded. Financially, review past lessons before repeating patterns. The weekend offers a breath of clarity—just don’t overthink it. Your inner voice already knows the answer. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Lemon Gold Tip for the Week: Whisper, “Clarity begins with focus.”
Cancer
You’re holding more wisdom than you realize this week. An emotional truth you’ve been avoiding rises to the surface—but it’s here to set you free, not hurt you. Early week may feel emotionally intense, especially around family or old wounds. Don’t rush to “fix” anything—hold space instead. Midweek brings the strength to say what you truly mean, especially in close relationships. Avoid emotional spending or using money to fill a void. By the weekend, you rediscover emotional balance through journaling, meditation, or simply a good night’s sleep. Let the tides move through—you’re safe to feel. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Pearl White Tip for the Week: Say, “Feeling deeply guides me home.”
Leo
This is your week to reclaim quiet authority. You don’t need to prove anything; your presence already speaks volumes. Early in the week, a professional matter may test your confidence—respond with grounded self-belief. A creative project or old dream might resurface midweek; give it your attention. Relationships flourish when you let your guard down. Avoid power plays—softness creates more impact now. Financially, a delayed payment or reward may finally land. The weekend is ideal for restoring joy—through music, movement, or quality time. Let your light shine gently. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Copper Gold Tip for the Week: Repeat, “My mind is Strong and balanced”
Virgo
A wave of clarity arrives—right after a moment of pause. You may begin the week with a sense of overwhelm, trying to do it all. Don’t. Instead, scale back and choose what truly aligns. Midweek brings helpful feedback or a decision regarding health, work, or routine. Embrace simplicity and don’t resist change, even if it’s not what you originally planned. Relationships feel more peaceful if you stop overanalyzing and just show up. A financial matter may need revision or renegotiation—do it without fear. The weekend renews your energy through space and silence. The answers are waiting in the pause. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Sage Grey Tip for the Week: Say aloud, “Less noise, more truth.”
Libra
Balance isn’t found—it’s created. This week calls for intentional recalibration. You may feel torn early in the week between your needs and others’ demands. If you’ve been overextending yourself, it’s time to reclaim your space. A conversation midweek may reveal underlying expectations in a relationship or work dynamic. Don’t avoid the discomfort—it’s clearing the air. Financially, revisit shared responsibilities or pending payments. Love feels transformative now, but only when it’s honest. The weekend brings serenity through movement, art, or quiet introspection. Restore yourself by choosing you—fully, not guiltily. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Blush Copper Tip for the Week: Affirm, “My balance is sacred.”
Scorpio
This week invites emotional release and renewal. You’re peeling back layers—not because you’re broken, but because something new wants to emerge. Early in the week, you may revisit an old pattern or fear. Don’t fight it—sit with it. Midweek reveals who’s truly walking beside you in love and friendship. Vulnerability is your ally, not your enemy. Financially, don’t mix emotions with money—keep it practical. By the weekend, your insight deepens, and you feel more grounded in who you are becoming. Your depth is your gift—use it wisely. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Maroon Tip for the Week: Say softly, “I grow by releasing, not clinging.”
Sagittarius
Expansion is on the horizon, but first, inner alignment must come. Early in the week, restlessness may prompt you to seek novelty. Instead, pause and ask: What is truly calling me forward? Midweek is ideal for setting new intentions around learning, travel, or spiritual exploration. A mentor or guide may offer insight. In relationships, humor and playfulness help ease tension. Don’t take everything so seriously. Financially, consider investing in something that expands your skill set or experience. The weekend brings an uplifting shift—follow what lights you up. Adventure begins when you trust your own compass. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Indigo Teal Tip for the Week: Affirm, “I move where joy leads.”
Capricorn
Structure brings comfort, but this week asks you to soften it. You start with a desire to control or finalize something—pause. What’s shifting may be necessary for growth. Midweek provides insights around goals, home, or emotional wellbeing. A minor change now leads to major alignment later. In relationships, let go of duty-based love and return to heartfelt connection. Money stabilizes if you stop overthinking and trust the groundwork you’ve already laid. By the weekend, you’ll crave simplicity and connection. Rest is not a detour—it’s a doorway. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Steel Blue Tip for the Week: Say, “My strength is nourished in stillness.”
Aquarius
This week opens a portal to possibility—if you let go of fixed outcomes. You may feel uncertain early on, especially around career or public image. Trust that something better is brewing behind the scenes. In relationships, presence is more important than performance. Say what you feel, not what sounds ideal. Financially, avoid impulsive decisions; a better solution is coming. Over the weekend, signs and synchronicities multiply. Pay attention—they’re guiding you. You’re closer to the vision than you think. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Royal Violet Tip for the Week: Give time to silent prayer or stargazing.
Pisces
You begin the week with heightened awareness. Your dreams, feelings, and intuition are vivid—don’t dismiss them. There’s wisdom in what your subconscious is trying to reveal. A spiritual message or guidance may come through a friend or stranger—stay open. In relationships, be honest about your needs. Fantasy is sweet, but presence is sweeter. Finances improve when you create boundaries, especially with recurring costs. By the weekend, you feel lighter, clearer, and more connected. Flow doesn’t mean drifting—it means knowing when to surrender. Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Misty Blue Tip for the Week: Write, “My softness is sacred, my vision is true.”
