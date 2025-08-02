Weekly Tarot Reading For August 4- 10: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week

10 / 13

Expansion is on the horizon, but first, inner alignment must come. Early in the week, restlessness may prompt you to seek novelty. Instead, pause and ask: What is truly calling me forward? Midweek is ideal for setting new intentions around learning, travel, or spiritual exploration. A mentor or guide may offer insight. In relationships, humor and playfulness help ease tension. Don’t take everything so seriously. Financially, consider investing in something that expands your skill set or experience. The weekend brings an uplifting shift—follow what lights you up. Adventure begins when you trust your own compass. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Indigo Teal Tip for the Week: Affirm, “I move where joy leads.”