Weekly Tarot Reading For December 1- 7: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
Treat your drive like a focused beam, not a wildfire. Start Monday with a ten-minute reset: clear one overdue message, pay a small bill, and tidy the surface where you work. Then choose a single objective that would make the whole week feel successful and put it at the front of each morning. If a colleague pushes for speed, counter with clarity—define the deliverable, a checkpoint mid-week, and what support you need. Convert impatience into short bursts of movement (stairs, pushups, one song of dancing) so your nervous system stays steady. In love, trade speeches for honest lines like, “Here’s how I feel; how does it land for you?” Midweek brings a useful nudge—a comment, DM, or call—that opens a door you’ve eyed; reply within 24 hours. Over the weekend, ceremony your rest: warm bath, early night, simple food, and one intention written on paper and tucked where you’ll see it Monday. Quiet consistency beats dramatic effort now. Angel Message: “Aim once, act with grace.” Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Ember Red
Taurus
Deliberate choices create a quietly excellent week. Begin by trimming one unnecessary expense and renegotiating a time drain; the relief becomes fuel for craft and calm. Put buffers around everything—arrive early, review once more, protect white space—so quality can breathe. A mentor or practical friend offers exact advice; act on one suggestion the same day to anchor belief. Domestic sweetness stabilizes you: fresh sheets, a bowl of fruit, a favorite scent. Money prefers rhythm over drama—automate a modest transfer and treat it like rent to your future self. In relationships, presence outshines promises; cook together, stroll at sunset, and ask one question that proves you listened. When tension gathers in your jaw or hips, unclench and exhale slowly; your body reveals truths your mind hasn’t voiced. Over the weekend, practice one ordinary pleasure with full attention. Security here is not stuckness—it’s tenderness you choose on purpose and can repeat. Angel Message: “Choose comfort that strengthens you.” Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Moss Green
Gemini
Your mind is bright and quick; this week, crown one idea king. On Monday, write a one-page brief—goal, audience, message, milestones—and pin it where your eyes land first. Social currents carry shortcuts; a friend-of-a-friend can compress your timeline if you follow up promptly with specifics. Avoid scatter with playful rules: two priorities forward, everything else parked guilt-free until Friday. Midweek, declutter your digital life—rename files, archive chats, unfollow noise; each deletion returns decibels to your true voice. Money gets smarter when you ask a surgical question before agreeing to anything. In love and friendship, curiosity heals more than cleverness; reflect what you heard, then add your truth in one clean sentence. Over the weekend, sunlight plus a slow walk drops the sentence that solves your block—capture it and take a small public step to keep momentum honest. You don’t need permission; you need rhythm. Angel Message: “Focus is your superpower.” Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Butter Yellow
Cancer
Your sensitivity is precision equipment—treat it like sacred tech. Early week, step two degrees back from other people’s weather and stand on your own shoreline. Offer help without erasing yourself. Give a tender memory a quiet rite—candle, breath, gratitude—then release it. Build a calm work container: batch tasks, keep water and snacks near, and guard one uninterrupted hour for what moves the month. Finances clarify as your inner tone softens; when you stop bracing, better options appear. In love, ask for one small, specific gesture that equals safety in your language: a check-in time, a shared chore, a plan you can count on. Dreams, lyrics, and repeating symbols carry surgical guidance—write them before they fade. Water resets you: bath, shower, temple tank, slow tea. By week’s end, you’ll feel less stretched and more grounded in peace you chose. Tender isn’t fragile—it’s exact. Angel Message: “Let feelings instruct, not imprison.” Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Pearl Silver
Leo
Lead with warm poise and your magnetism multiplies. A public moment—presentation, pitch, post—lands best when framed with gratitude for team and teachers. Set a playful target (reach, revenue, or rehearsal reps) and schedule three grounded actions; your glow lasts longer when structure carries it. If mini-drama stirs, choose dignity; your crown is self-secured. Midweek, creative current peaks—reserve time for color, music, movement, or rehearsal that future-you will thank you for. Romance wants sunlight and mischief: café laughter, a gallery hour, a shared playlist on a walk. Financially, polish one offer instead of inventing five; clarity is luxury. Over the weekend, perform a bravery ritual: name a fear on paper, shred or burn it, then take one visible step. Share the spotlight more than usual—every applause you give returns amplified. Angel Message: “Let kindness carry your confidence.” Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Honey Gold
Virgo
Simplicity is sophisticated strategy. Consolidate tools—one calendar, one master list, one budget—and fix one nagging thing (drawer, bill, squeak) to start the momentum cascade. Your body loves elegant basics: earlier dinners, five-minute post-meal walks, steady hydration. Professionally, your finishing pass turns good into excellent; request the exact tool or time you need rather than absorbing the gap with perfectionism. Relationships stabilize with gentle precision—state the boundary and offer a workable alternative. If the inner critic warms up, record three things you did well and close that tab. Ground prosperity with an earthy rite: sweep floors with intention, bless your tools, tend a plant. Weekend reset: fresh linens, fridge tidy, and thirty minutes to map next week. Order here isn’t rigidity; it’s devotion made visible—and it frees energy for care, craft, and joy. Angel Message: “Make it simple so it stays steady.” Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Soft Ivory
Libra
Truth in front, kindness close behind. A decision, document, or delicate conversation needs thorough attention—no skimming. Highlight fuzzy lines and ask the question that steadies your breath; let silence help. In relationships, swap vagueness for precision: say exactly what you need and what you can give. Money balances through even exchanges—price with dignity, pay promptly, and follow up on what’s due without apology. Beauty therapy restores your inner scale: rearrange a shelf, refresh a scent, or add one soothing colour to your workspace. Midweek, pause and breathe before answering; elegance grows in those extra seconds. Over the weekend, choose soft community—tea, candles, generous conversation. Your signature becomes a soft voice with a steady spine, and the peace you build actually holds weight. Angel Message: “Let fairness be firm and graceful.” Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Blush Rose
Scorpio
Your inner radar is precise—treat every twinge as data. If jealousy, fixation, or hyper-vigilance appears, trace it gently: where is a boundary thin or a promise vague? Reinforce quietly and carry on. Behind-the-scenes work pays: research, planning, spiritual maintenance. If something hidden surfaces, choose transformation over retaliation; power is clean action, not echo. Intimacy deepens through steady confession rather than spectacle; depth needs oxygen, not pressure. Financially, resist impulse buys and revisit the long arc; discernment is your ally. Midweek, journal or pull one card—your symbols cut through fog. Over the weekend, do a three-step release—salt, smoke, breath—to shed what’s expired. Afterwards, notice how your presence speaks without volume: less push, more gravity. Angel Message: “Transmute the charge; don’t repeat it.” Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Wine Maroon
Sagittarius
Good luck sticks to a good plan. Tighten aim by choosing two priorities worth sprinting toward and parking the rest guilt-free. A casual introduction can become a real door—reply quickly, be specific, propose a next step. Ideas will spark like fireworks; capture them, then keep only what still glows after sleep. Love favors reliability over rhetoric: one adventure you complete beats ten “somedays.” Money grows where mission and enthusiasm overlap; say yes where both live, no where either is missing. Restlessness? Move outdoors—sweat rinses the mind. Midweek, a familiar opportunity returns with better timing; this time you have skill and support. The weekend wants a micro-journey—new trail, small museum, unfamiliar café. Your arrow flies true when stance is grounded and breath is calm. Angel Message: “Freedom expands inside structure.” Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Midnight Indigo
Capricorn
Carry less to carry better. Begin with a practical audit: which role no longer belongs to you, and which two pillars deserve double-commitment? Retire the first, reinforce the second. State needs plainly in a midweek conversation and let silence handle part of the negotiation—facts plus calm tone are your superpower. Body care is infrastructure: warm food, steady strength work, mobility for back and knees. Tidy money wins matter—send the invoice, reconcile the account, file the receipt—then mark completion so your brain registers progress. In love, protect small pockets of time where tenderness can land; high standards and a soft voice can coexist. Weekend ritual: clean sheets, swept floors, one nourishing meal, early lights-out. Excellence improves when it’s repeatable—and recovery is non-negotiable. Angel Message: “Sustainable choices build unstoppable momentum.” Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Colour: Graphite Grey
Aquarius
Say it out loud and the map appears. Share the idea you’ve been orbiting with one trusted ally or one page, and it turns from mist into plan. Draft a light outline: who it serves, the promise, first deliverable, and date. Conversations sparkle with coincidence; listen for offhand remarks that solve problems you’ve over-engineered. In love, authenticity beats performance—own your quirks, ask for space if needed, then return with presence. Money favors originality: repackage an offer or test a pilot with a fresh audience. Midweek, protect your nervous system like a project—less doom-scroll, more breath and water. Over the weekend, take one visible step (publish, book, submit). Bravery rarely looks cinematic; it’s the next right action while your heart beats a little faster—and you do it anyway. Angel Message: “Speak it to shape it.” Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Electric Cyan
Pisces
Partnership and promises are center stage. Contracts, collaborations, and tender bonds want clarity with kindness. If it’s a yes, make it wholehearted and specific; if it’s a no, let it be gentle and final. Romance may feel poetic, but reciprocity and safety are the real medicine—name that truth softly and watch who rises to meet it. Shared budgets or legal threads need daylight; write down expectations and timelines to reclaim calm. At work, define roles and set humane checkpoints; teamwork becomes magic when responsibilities are real. Health steadies with hydration, slower evenings, and long exhales that tell your system the storm has passed. Late week, ease reveals depth—follow the softness instead of chasing intensity. Let love mirror wholeness, not plug a worry. Angel Message: “Choose the bonds that choose you back.” Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Colour: Sea-Mist Lavender
