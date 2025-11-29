Weekly Tarot Reading For December 1- 7: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week

4 / 13

Your mind is bright and quick; this week, crown one idea king. On Monday, write a one-page brief—goal, audience, message, milestones—and pin it where your eyes land first. Social currents carry shortcuts; a friend-of-a-friend can compress your timeline if you follow up promptly with specifics. Avoid scatter with playful rules: two priorities forward, everything else parked guilt-free until Friday. Midweek, declutter your digital life—rename files, archive chats, unfollow noise; each deletion returns decibels to your true voice. Money gets smarter when you ask a surgical question before agreeing to anything. In love and friendship, curiosity heals more than cleverness; reflect what you heard, then add your truth in one clean sentence. Over the weekend, sunlight plus a slow walk drops the sentence that solves your block—capture it and take a small public step to keep momentum honest. You don’t need permission; you need rhythm. Angel Message: “Focus is your superpower.” Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Butter Yellow