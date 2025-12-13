Weekly Tarot Reading For December 15- 21: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week

3 / 13

This is a week for unhurried excellence. Begin with a quick audit—one bill to cancel, one obligation to reschedule. The relief you feel becomes fuel for careful craft. Add buffers to everything you do so quality has room to breathe. A practical friend or mentor offers a small but game-changing suggestion; implement it the same day to lock in momentum. Soften the home atmosphere—fresh sheets, a tidy corner, a familiar scent—to keep your nervous system calm. With money, routine beats drama: automate a modest transfer and guard it like rent to your future self. In relationships, show up steadily rather than promising grand gestures. If tension sits in your jaw or hips, unclench, drop your shoulders, and exhale slowly. Choose one ordinary pleasure for the weekend and give it all your attention. Safety, for you now, is consistency you can repeat. Angel Message: “Comfort that builds, not blunts.” Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Moss Green