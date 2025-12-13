Weekly Tarot Reading For December 15- 21: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For December 15- 21
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
Start the week by narrowing your focus to one meaningful outcome. Give it a name, block time for it each morning, and let smaller tasks orbit that sun. If someone pushes for instant answers, slow the pace with clear checkpoints and written next steps. Convert edgy restlessness into brief, hot movement—climb a flight of stairs, stretch through a song, breathe out tension through your shoulders. Midweek, a timely note or call points you toward a chance you’ve wanted; respond swiftly and suggest a concrete follow-up. In love, trade monologues for a single honest line and an open question—you’ll be surprised how quickly warmth returns. Money favors quality over quantity: cut one expense, invest in one tool that actually helps. Over the weekend, treat rest like a ritual: warm soak, light food, early lights-out, and one intention placed where Monday will see it. Angel Message: “Quiet focus, bold results.” Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Brick Red
Taurus
This is a week for unhurried excellence. Begin with a quick audit—one bill to cancel, one obligation to reschedule. The relief you feel becomes fuel for careful craft. Add buffers to everything you do so quality has room to breathe. A practical friend or mentor offers a small but game-changing suggestion; implement it the same day to lock in momentum. Soften the home atmosphere—fresh sheets, a tidy corner, a familiar scent—to keep your nervous system calm. With money, routine beats drama: automate a modest transfer and guard it like rent to your future self. In relationships, show up steadily rather than promising grand gestures. If tension sits in your jaw or hips, unclench, drop your shoulders, and exhale slowly. Choose one ordinary pleasure for the weekend and give it all your attention. Safety, for you now, is consistency you can repeat. Angel Message: “Comfort that builds, not blunts.” Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Moss Green
Gemini
Your imagination is buzzing; concentrate it. Write a one-page brief—who you’re helping, what you’ll deliver, and by when—and keep it visible. Social currents are helpful, but momentum depends on fast, specific follow-ups. Prevent scatter by granting only two priorities “green-light” status; everything else waits without guilt. Midweek, clean up the digital noise: rename files, archive threads, and mute distractions. That quiet is creative gold. Financially, ask one precise question before you say yes to anything; clarity now saves corrections later. In love and friendship, curiosity is medicine—reflect what you heard before offering your view. By the weekend, a walk with music loosens the sentence that unlocks your plan; capture it and take a small public step to keep yourself accountable. Rhythm—not permission—makes your ideas real. Angel Message: “Choose a lane and accelerate.” Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Cancer
Treat your feelings as instruments, not alarms. Step a little back from other people’s moods so you can hear your own signal. Give a lingering memory a gentle farewell—candle, breath, gratitude—then release it. Build a soothing work container: batch tasks, keep water within reach, and guard one quiet hour for the job that truly moves the week. Money choices improve when you speak to yourself kindly; grounding language leads to grounded action. In love, ask for one small behavior that equals safety in your dictionary—predictable check-ins, a shared task, a plan you can count on. Symbols and dreams are unusually clear; jot them the moment you wake. End the week with water—bath, shower, riverside stroll, slow tea—to reset your inner tide. Calm isn’t avoidance; it’s accurate navigation. Angel Message: “Softness with spine.” Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Pearl Silver
Leo
Lead with warmth and keep your edges clean. A presentation, post, or pitch lands best when you acknowledge the team behind you and the path so far. Pick a playful target—reach, revenue, or rehearsal reps—and place three practical actions on the calendar. If drama knocks, answer with dignity and let it move on. Midweek is juicy for creativity—give yourself time for color, rhythm, or rehearsal that future-you will be proud of. In love, sunlight moments win: a café laugh, an easy walk, a playlist you share as you wander. Money improves when you refine one strong offer instead of scattering your shine across many. Weekend bravery ritual: write the fear, tear it up, then take one visible step. Each time you lift others, your own spotlight grows steadier. Angel Message: “Generosity is your crown.” Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Honey Gold
Virgo
Make your life simpler so your excellence shows. Consolidate tools—one calendar, one list, one budget—and fix one tiny annoyance to kickstart momentum. Your body appreciates gentle precision: earlier dinners, five-minute walks after meals, steady hydration. At work, the final pass is your superpower; ask for the exact time or tool you need instead of patching gaps with perfectionism. In relationships, kindness and clarity can coexist—state the boundary and suggest a workable alternative. If the inner critic revs up, record three things you did well and close that mental tab. Invite prosperity with something earthy: sweep with intention, bless your tools, tend a plant. Plan a light reset over the weekend—fresh linens, a tidy fridge, a short map for next week. Order, for you, is devotion made visible. Angel Message: “Less clutter, more craft.” Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Ivory
Libra
Let truth lead and let charm arrive second. A decision or document wants full attention—read the line you’d rather skip and ask the question that steadies your breath. In love, trade ambiguity for exact words about needs and limits; mutuality relights affection. Money settles when exchanges are clean—price with dignity, pay on time, and follow up on what’s owed without apology. Beauty therapy helps your inner scales: curate a shelf, refresh a scent, add a calming hue to your workspace. If debates swirl midweek, three slow breaths before you speak keep you elegant and effective. Choose gentle company on the weekend—tea, candles, unhurried talk—and notice how peace becomes measurable. A soft voice paired with a steady spine is your new signature. Angel Message: “Fairness with firmness.” Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Blush Rose
Scorpio
Your instincts are surgical—use them. If a sharp pang appears (jealousy, fixation, hyper-vigilance), trace it to the thin boundary or vague promise beneath. Strengthen the line quietly and keep moving. Backstage work pays now: research, strategy, spiritual upkeep. Should something hidden emerge, choose transformation instead of echoing the wound; power is clean action, not retaliation. Intimacy prefers one calm truth over spectacle—depth needs air, not pressure. With money, skip impulse buys and review the long arc; discernment is your ally. Midweek, journal or pull one card to cut through fog. On the weekend, try a three-part release—salt, smoke, steady breathing—to shed what has expired. Afterward, you won’t need to announce strength; the room will feel it. Angel Message: “Turn charge into change.” Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Merlot
Sagittarius
Luck meets you halfway when your map is clear. Pick two goals worthy of a sprint and place everything else in a later lane. Treat chance introductions like open windows—respond quickly, get specific, and propose one next step. Ideas will flare all week; keep only what still shines after a night’s sleep. In love, reliability outperforms rhetoric—one adventure you complete is better than a list of “somedays.” Money expands where enthusiasm and purpose overlap; if one is missing, pass. When restlessness rises, go outside and sweat—the horizon resets your head. A familiar opportunity may return midweek in better timing; this time, you’re ready. Plan a tiny discovery for the weekend—a new path, a small gallery, an unfamiliar café. Feet grounded, breath steady—then let the arrow fly. Angel Message: “Freedom loves a framework.” Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Midnight Indigo
Capricorn
Reduce to strengthen. Begin with a practical review: what role has outlived its value, and which two pillars deserve double commitment? Retire the first; reinforce the others. In midweek talks, state needs plainly and allow a respectful pause to do part of the negotiating—calm facts are your leverage. Think of body care as the base of operations: warm meals, steady strength work, and mobility for back and knees. Celebrate tidy financial wins—invoice sent, account reconciled, receipt filed—and actually tick them off so your brain registers progress. In love, protect small pockets of time for tenderness; high standards pair beautifully with a gentle tone. Weekend ritual: crisp sheets, swept floors, one nourishing dish, lights out on time. Excellence scales when there’s a system—and recovery is part of the system. Angel Message: “Build stamina, not strain.” Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Colour: Graphite Grey
Aquarius
Say the idea and it starts existing. Tell one trusted person or write it on a single page—audience, promise, first deliverable, date—and watch vagueness turn to path. Conversations sparkle with helpful coincidences; listen for the offhand phrase that unlocks your puzzle. In love, authenticity beats performance: own your quirks, ask for space when needed, return with presence. Money favors originality—repackage a skill, pilot a new format, test a fresh channel. Midweek, protect your nervous system: trade doom-scrolling for water, breath, and a short walk. Over the weekend, make one visible move—publish, book, submit. Angel Message: “Name it, and the route appears.” Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Electric Cyan
Pisces
This week is about choosing people and promises with care. Agreements, collaborations, and close bonds need clarity wrapped in kindness. If it’s a yes, make it wholehearted and specific; if it’s a no, be gentle and final. Poetry is lovely, but reciprocity and safety are the real balm—say that softly and watch who meets you there. Put shared finances or legal bits in writing so your body can relax. At work, define roles and set humane checkpoints; when responsibilities are real, teamwork becomes alchemy. Health steadies with water, unhurried evenings, and long exhales that tell your system it’s safe to soften. As the week closes, you’ll notice which connection deepens through ease rather than drama—follow that thread. Let love echo your wholeness, not fill a hole. Angel Message: “Choose what chooses you.” Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Colour: Sea-Mist Lavender
Trending Photos