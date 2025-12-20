Weekly Tarot Reading For December 22- 28: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Your Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
Start the week by choosing a single mission and letting everything else support it. Give that mission a name, block the first 45–60 minutes of each morning for it, and treat the appointment like a flight you cannot miss. When a person or problem tries to speed you up, answer with structure: confirm the result, the boundary, and a midweek check-in. Move excess heat through your body in short, bright bursts—walk fast between tasks, do ten slow squats, stretch your chest and shoulders. Money improves when you cut one tiny leak and invest in one tool that actually saves time. Connections help too: reply quickly to the message that feels promising and propose the next step yourself. Love prefers honest lines over long speeches; ask a question that invites a real answer. By the weekend, tidy your digital life and reset your space so Monday greets you with clear air and a clear desk. Angel Message: “Steady is powerful.” Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Ember Red
Taurus
This is a week for gentle progress that sticks. Begin by removing what quietly frays your peace—one overdue bill, one unnecessary subscription, one task you can say no to. The calm that returns will feed everything else you do. Add buffers to your calendar and let quality breathe; your best work appears when it isn’t rushed. A practical friend offers insight you can act on immediately—do so and enjoy the quiet click of alignment. At home, create softness on purpose: clean sheets, warm lighting, a soothing scent for evenings. Finances prefer rhythm over drama, so automate a small transfer and honor it like rent to your future self. Romance deepens through presence—cook together, take that unhurried walk, listen without fixing. If your jaw or hips hold tension, unclench, exhale slowly, then speak. By the weekend, choose one ordinary pleasure and give it full attention; satisfaction rises when your senses feel included. Angel Message: “Protect the peace that builds you.” Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Gemini
Your ideas are lively; your task is to crown one. On Monday, write a one-page plan: who you’re serving, what you’ll make, the milestones, and the final date. Keep it visible so your attention has a home. Social winds carry opportunities, but speed matters—follow up within a day, be specific, and suggest a next action. Prevent scatter by choosing two priorities and letting everything else sit in a “later” list you won’t peek at until Friday. Midweek, clean your digital desk: rename files, archive chat threads, and mute noisy channels; every deletion turns the volume up on your true voice. Financially, ask one precise question before committing and you’ll save future corrections. Love and friendship improve when you reflect what you heard before sharing your view. Over the weekend, sunlight and music loosen the sentence that solves your block; write it down and take a small public step to keep momentum honest. Angel Message: “Focus multiplies talent.” Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Cancer
Treat your sensitivity as guidance, not obligation. Step a few degrees back from other people’s storms so you can read your own sky. Offer care without abandoning yourself. Give a lingering memory a gentle release—light a candle, thank the lesson, and exhale. Build a soft work container: batch similar tasks, keep water nearby, and guard one quiet hour for the piece that truly moves the needle. Money steadies when your self-talk softens; calm language leads to clean choices. In love, request one small behavior that equals safety for you—a predictable check-in, a shared responsibility, or clearer timing. Your dreams and symbols are unusually crisp; capture them before they fade. End the week with water—a bath, a shower meditation, a temple tank visit, or just slow tea—and feel your inner tide reset. The aim isn’t to harden; it’s to move with accuracy. Angel Message: “Kind boundaries are sacred.” Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Pearl Silver
Leo
Your glow travels farther when framed by grace. If you’re presenting, posting, pitching, or performing, open with gratitude for the team and the path that brought you here. Pick a playful target—reach, revenue, rehearsal reps—and schedule three grounded actions to support it. If drama buzzes, choose dignity and keep moving; your crown rests inside you. Creativity peaks midweek—protect time for color, music, movement, or practice that future-you will be proud of. Money brightens when you refine one strong offer instead of scattering energy across many. In romance, choose sunlight and ease: café laughs, a gallery wander, a walk with a shared playlist. Over the weekend, write down a fear, tear it up, and take one visible step you’ve been postponing. Applaud someone else’s effort out loud—your own stage expands when you share the spotlight. Angel Message: “Lead warmly, hold firmly.” Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Honey Gold
Virgo
Simplicity turns your care into results. Consolidate where possible—one calendar, one list, one budget. Fix a tiny annoyance (the squeaky hinge, the messy drawer, the delayed renewal) and let the win ripple outward. Your body likes elegant basics: earlier dinners, a brief walk after meals, steady hydration. At work, your finishing pass elevates everything; ask clearly for the time or tool you need instead of overcompensating with perfectionism. Relationships settle when you pair kindness with precision—state the limit and offer a workable alternative. When the inner critic wakes up, record three things you did well and close that mental tab. Ground prosperity with something earthy: a mindful sweep, a tool blessing, or tending a plant. Over the weekend, refresh linens, tidy the fridge, and spend thirty minutes mapping next week. Order isn’t control; it’s care made visible. Angel Message: “Clear paths invite good work.” Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Soft Ivory
Libra
Truth first; charm can follow. A document, decision, or delicate exchange wants your full presence—read the line you’d rather skip and ask the question that steadies your breath. In love, say what you need and what you can truly give; reciprocity reignites affection. Finances balance through clean exchanges—price fairly, pay promptly, and follow up on what’s due without apology. Beauty resets your scales: rearrange a shelf, bring in a calming scent, or add a soothing colour to your workspace. If debate swirls midweek, pause for three slow breaths before replying; elegance lives in those seconds. Choose gentle community for the weekend—tea, candles, unhurried conversation—and feel how peace becomes tangible. Your signature now is a soft voice with a steady spine. Angel Message: “Fair and firm can be the same.” Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Blush Rose
Scorpio
Your instincts are exact—treat every flicker as information. If jealousy, fixation, or hyper-alertness appears, track the source: is a boundary thin, a promise vague, a fear unspoken? Strengthen the line quietly and continue. Backstage effort pays this week—research, strategy, spiritual maintenance. If something hidden surfaces, choose alchemy over retaliation; real power is clean action, not echo. Intimacy deepens through one steady truth rather than grand displays; depth needs oxygen, not pressure. With money, skip impulse spending and return to your long-term map; discernment is your ally. Midweek, journal or pull a single card—your symbols cut fog like a blade. On the weekend, do a three-part release—salt, smoke, slow breath—to shed what has expired. Afterward, your presence speaks without volume; people feel the shift even if you never say a word. Angel Message: “Turn charge into change.” Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Wine Maroon
Sagittarius
Luck loves a plan it can recognize. Choose two goals worthy of a sprint and place everything else in a later lane—without guilt. Treat chance introductions as open doors: respond quickly, be clear, and suggest the next step yourself. Ideas will flare all week; keep only what still shines after sleep. In relationships, reliability outperforms rhetoric—one adventure you finish is better than ten “somedays.” Money expands where enthusiasm and purpose overlap; if either is missing, let it pass. When restlessness rises, go outside and sweat—your horizon needs your eyes. Midweek, a familiar opportunity may return with better timing; the difference is who you’ve become. Plan a tiny discovery for the weekend: a new path, a neighborhood gallery, an unfamiliar café. Feet grounded, breath steady—then release the arrow. Angel Message: “Freedom grows inside a frame.” Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Midnight Indigo
Capricorn
Reduce to strengthen, and your pace becomes sustainable. Start with a clear-eyed audit: which role has outlived its usefulness, and which two responsibilities deserve double commitment? Retire the first; reinforce the pillars that move results. During midweek conversations, state needs simply and allow the pause to negotiate for you—calm facts are persuasive. Body care is infrastructure: warm food, consistent strength, mobility for back and knees. Celebrate tidy financial wins—invoice sent, account reconciled, receipt archived—and physically check them off so your brain registers progress. In love, protect pockets of time where tenderness can land; high standards and a gentle tone go well together. Over the weekend, make home into a ritual: crisp sheets, swept floors, a nourishing meal, early lights-out. Excellence scales through systems, and recovery is part of the system. Angel Message: “Sustainability is success in motion.” Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Colour: Graphite Grey
Aquarius
Say the idea and it starts to exist. Tell a trusted person or write a one-page outline—who it serves, the promise, the first deliverable, and a date. Conversations are charged with synchronicity; listen for the offhand remark that solves what you over-engineered. In love, authenticity beats performance: own your quirks, ask for space when needed, return with presence. Money favors originality—repackage a skill, pilot a new format, approach a fresh audience. Midweek, guard your nervous system: less doom-scroll, more breath, more water, a short walk between tasks. Over the weekend, make one visible move—publish, book, submit—so momentum becomes real. Courage rarely looks cinematic; it looks like “do it anyway” while your heart beats fast, and then noticing you’re okay. Angel Message: “Name it; the route appears.” Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Electric Cyan
Pisces
This week is a lesson in choosing people and promises with kindness and clarity. Agreements and close bonds come forward; if it’s a yes, make it wholehearted and specific, and if it’s a no, keep it gentle and final. Romance may be poetic, but reciprocity and safety are the true balm—say so in a soft voice and watch who meets you there. Put shared money or legal threads in writing so your nervous system can relax. Health steadies with water, unhurried evenings, and long exhales that say, “We’re safe.” By the weekend, ease will reveal which connection holds depth—follow the softness rather than the drama. Let love echo your completeness, not fill a gap. Angel Message: “Choose the bonds that choose you.” Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Colour: Sea-Mist Lavender
