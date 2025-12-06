Weekly Tarot Reading For December 8- 14: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week

10 / 13

Luck sticks to people who prepare. Narrow your focus to two meaningful targets and let everything else rest without guilt. Treat chance meetings like open windows—respond fast, be clear, and suggest a concrete next step. Your creativity will flare all week; capture the sparks, then keep only the ideas that still shine the next morning. In love, dependability is the romance—one plan you complete beats ten promises you never start. Finances grow where purpose and enthusiasm meet; if one is missing, it’s a pass. Restless? Get outdoors. A sweaty walk or quick ride clears your head and resets optimism. Around midweek, an old opportunity may reappear with better timing; you’ve got the skill set to handle it now. For the weekend, choose a tiny adventure: a new path, a quirky gallery, or a café you’ve never tried. Plant your feet, steady your breath, then let the arrow fly. Angel Message: “Your freedom grows best inside a simple frame.” Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Midnight Indigo