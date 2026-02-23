Weekly Tarot Reading For February 23 - March 1 : Check for your lucky number, lucky colour And TIP for coming week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week, you are asked to be decisive, not busy. Pick one key outcome and create a simple scoreboard for it one number, one deadline, one daily task. Use your mornings for creating and your afternoons for organizing. When others call for urgency, answer with a boundary and a plan, not with emotion. Action will clear your head quickly: short bursts of activity, quick stretches, a few powerful breaths into the belly.
Finances will improve when you stop spending money for the convenience you don’t even enjoy and put that money towards something that will build you up instead. In your relationships, your gift of directness will serve you well—tell the truth, then listen without preparing your next statement. A small act of leadership (send out the outline, make the call, set the meeting) will release the momentum. Finish the week by writing a quick “what worked” list so that next week begins with more intelligence.
Angel Message: “Your courage becomes a compass.”
Lucky Number: 41
Lucky Colour: Flame Orange
Taurus
Stability is your superpower this week, but don’t mistake it for staying the same. Shake up one habit so that your weeks feel easier—switch one meal, one route, or one task order. Keep your decisions simple: fewer choices, better choices. With money, target one area of spending and gently reel it in; small changes make huge differences.
In relationships, show you care by following through—follow up, show up, keep your word. If your emotions are weighing you down, anchor yourself in your senses: warm water, soft music, something satisfying. A quiet word clears up a misunderstanding when you say what you mean and mean what you say. By the weekend, you’ll feel more grounded because you listened to what your body wanted, not what your brain wanted.
Angel Message: “Slow steps still move mountains.”
Lucky Number: 43
Lucky Colour: Cedar Brown
Gemini
You get rewarded this week for going deep instead of broad. Pick one message you want to send the world and send it in different ways instead of starting ten new projects. Simplify your communication: short answers, direct requests, one follow-through and you’re done. Midweek, you might receive some unexpected intel that shifts your strategy—be adaptable without ditching the plan.
Your finances will thank you when you ask one more question before signing on the dotted line: what’s in, what’s out, and what’s next. In relationships, humor fixes what’s broken; doors open that wouldn’t otherwise for you. Give your brain a healthy release: write it out, record it, or take a long walk with no scrolling.
Angel Message: “Say less, mean more.”
Lucky Number: 44
Lucky Colour: Bright Mint
Cancer
Your inner world is loud this week—listen, but don’t drown in it. Pick one boundary that keeps your energy clean: a cutoff time, fewer calls, or a “not today.” Your work flows better when you batch tasks and stop interrupting your own focus. Financially, pick comfort that is sustainable: a planned treat is better than stress spending. In relationships, ask for reassurance in a way that is practical—what you need, when you need it, how you can give it. A home reset changes the mood instantly; clear one surface completely and keep it that way. By the weekend, your nervous system needs softness—warm food, early lights, and less noise.
Angel Message: “Safety is built, not begged for.”
Lucky Number: 46
Lucky Colour: Soft Lilac
Leo
The week is all about your power. Use it well: give a public shout-out, set private standards, and maintain a calm demeanor even when things are happening quickly. Pick one artistic expression and see it through to the end—finishing it is your key to believing in yourself. Finances will lift when you respect the value of your time; pricing, timing, and limits must reflect your value.
In relationships, love doesn’t require showing off—it requires attention: eye contact, shared experiences, sincere compliments. If you’re feeling wiped out, pull back from the energy of the group and take a solo time-out to recharge—you’ll come back shining. By the end of the week, you’ll see people reflecting your energy—so lead with stability, not passion.
Angel Message: “Lead with light, not noise.”
Lucky Number: 47
Lucky Colour: Gold Sand
Virgo
The week is all about organized systems. Pick one system—your health routine, finances, or work process—and systematize it rather than trying to optimize everything. Your brain will want to optimize everything; refocus that energy into making tiny improvements. A to-do list and a clock will get you further than willpower alone. Finances will settle when you monitor your spending or income for a few days; awareness is the cure.
In relationships, tone down the criticism without lowering your standards—state your need, then offer a solution. Your body craves kindness: drink enough, eat regular meals, and develop a stretching routine that you actually follow. Finish the week by decluttering your computer; fewer tabs mean a clearer head.
Angel Message: “Simplify, then sharpen.”
Lucky Number: 48
Lucky Colour: Pale Beige
Libra
This week you want balanced honesty. Communicate clearly, but don’t feel the need to fill every silence—let your calmness do the work. A choice about working together or committing to each other becomes simpler when you put the real terms on paper and stop operating on intuition.
Finances will improve when you establish one rule and stick to it. In relationships, pick warmth over analysis; say the nice thing instead of thinking about it. Give your environment a facelift—one change in lighting, scent, or design will brighten your mood. By the weekend, you’ll feel more grounded because you picked clarity over people-pleasing.
Angel Message: “Peace comes from clear choices.”
Lucky Number: 49
Lucky Colour: Rosewood
Scorpio
This week you have the ability to see what’s really going on beneath the surface—use this to your advantage. Don’t respond to every signal; instead, check what’s real and then act. A secret plan or long-term vision will come together more smoothly when you keep it under wraps until it’s complete. Finances will be improved when you make choices that give you more power and less stress.
In love, you can tap into depth, but only if you say one honest thing and wait for the other person’s reaction. If your nervous system is feeling frazzled, wash the day off your body—shower, breathwork, or quiet prayer. By the end of the week, you’ll feel more powerful because you picked discipline over drama.
Angel Message: “Power is quiet and clean.”
Lucky Number: 52
Lucky Colour: Dark Plum
Sagittarius
This week is good for taking action. Choose two things and work on them every day. Opportunities come from people—respond quickly, be direct, and make it easy for them to help. Money gets better when you stop saying yes to things that sound appealing but aren’t really good for you.
In relationships, the fun of surprise is great, but follow-through is what makes people trust you—keep one promise completely. Your power increases when you change your environment; take a different route, go to a new place, learn something new. By the end of the week, you’ll feel grateful that you stayed on track instead of scattered.
Angel Message: “Pick direction over distraction.”
Lucky Number: 53
Lucky Colour: Sky Indigo
Capricorn
This week is all about building your foundations. Let go of other people’s responsibilities that you’ve been shouldering; return what you’ve been quietly carrying. Prioritize what changes the outcome, not what looks like a lot of work. When it comes to money, take care of the dull stuff—payments, tracking, budgeting—and you’ll feel a direct sense of mastery.
In relationships, affection builds when you spend quality time without multitasking; even small moments matter. Your body needs maintenance: nourishing food, movement, and regular sleep. By the weekend, you’ll feel proud of yourself for creating something that can be repeated, not exhausted.
Angel Message: “What you build in quiet lasts.”
Lucky Number: 55
Lucky Colour: Iron Grey
Aquarius
This week, follow through on the rewards. Take one idea and develop it into something concrete—an outline, a post, a meeting, a prototype. Dialogue offers unexpected answers, but only if you remain engaged and attentive. Money enhances when you market your talents in a more defined package; people will pay for clarity.
In relationships, give space without abandoning; communicate your needs and then return with love. Shield your nervous system by reducing screen time and increasing physical activity; you will feel your mind clearing rapidly. By the end of the week, one concrete step will serve as proof that your future is already underway.
Angel Message: “Make it real.”
Lucky Number: 57
Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue
Pisces
This week requires earthy softness. Honor commitments only if they feel pure in your cells; if it’s not a true yes, it’s a gentle no. Work requires smooth transitions—put it in writing and agree on deadlines. Money balances when you design comfort rather than purchasing it on impulse.
In relationships, request reassurance in a straightforward manner and reciprocate. Develop a nightly unwinding routine—hot drink, soft music, dim lights—to signal to your system that it’s safe. By the weekend, you’ll feel relieved because you opted for clarity over confusion.
Angel Message: “Soft boundaries protect soft hearts.”
Lucky Number: 58
Lucky Colour: Seafoam Green
