Weekly Tarot Reading For February 23 - March 1 : Check for your lucky number, lucky colour And TIP for coming week

This week, you are asked to be decisive, not busy. Pick one key outcome and create a simple scoreboard for it one number, one deadline, one daily task. Use your mornings for creating and your afternoons for organizing. When others call for urgency, answer with a boundary and a plan, not with emotion. Action will clear your head quickly: short bursts of activity, quick stretches, a few powerful breaths into the belly.

Finances will improve when you stop spending money for the convenience you don’t even enjoy and put that money towards something that will build you up instead. In your relationships, your gift of directness will serve you well—tell the truth, then listen without preparing your next statement. A small act of leadership (send out the outline, make the call, set the meeting) will release the momentum. Finish the week by writing a quick “what worked” list so that next week begins with more intelligence.

Angel Message: “Your courage becomes a compass.”

Lucky Number: 41

Lucky Colour: Flame Orange