Weekly Tarot Reading For January 26- 31: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
Choose one headline outcome and build the week around it. Give it a clear name, block an early focus window daily, and defend that time like revenue. When other people’s urgency knocks, slow the tempo with agreements: the deliverable, the review point, and what support you need. Convert restlessness into tiny resets—stairs, shoulder openers, ten-count exhales—so your attention stays sharp. Trim a minor expense and redirect it to a tool or training that truly speeds you up. In love, one plain truth and a real question repair more than long speeches. A message from your wider circle could compress a timeline; answer quickly and propose the next step yourself. Close the week by setting Monday’s first task on a sticky where your eyes land first. Angel Message: “Protect the time that powers you.” Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Copper Red
Taurus
Progress arrives through care, not rush. Remove one quiet drain—an auto-debit, a cluttered corner, a task you can decline—and feel the calm return to your bones. Add humane buffers to plans; quality blooms when rooms breathe. A practical friend offers a small tweak that changes everything—apply it the same day. Make home sensorial: soft fabric, warm lamp, a soothing scent at dusk. Money prefers rhythm over drama: schedule a modest transfer and keep the promise. In relationships, consistency is intimacy—shared chores, unhurried meals, and check-ins you both keep. If your jaw or hips clench, lengthen the out-breath before answering. End the week by savoring one ordinary pleasure with all five senses; contentment multiplies when you actually notice it. Angel Message: “Root first, then reach.” Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Gemini
Your sky is crowded with bright ideas—pick one star to steer by. Draft a half-page map (outcome, audience, message, two milestones, date) and pin it where you can’t miss it. Specificity in your asks turns “maybe” into yes. Reduce scatter with a two-lane rule: only two priorities get prime energy; everything else waits without guilt. Midweek, prune digital noise—rename files, archive threads, mute nonessential alerts; quiet becomes creative wattage. Money decisions improve when you ask the question behind the question—scope, fees, timing—before you agree. In love and friendship, mirror what you heard first, then add your clean line. A walk with music unlocks the phrase you needed—capture it and make a small public move to anchor momentum. Angel Message: “Aim narrow, shine wide.” Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Sunlit Yellow
Cancer
Treat your sensitivity as a compass, not a burden. Step a few degrees back from other people’s weather so your own tide is audible. Offer care within a container that includes you. Retire one looping memory with a gentle rite—light, breath, gratitude—then let it drift. Build a soft structure at work: batch similar tasks, keep water close, protect one deep-focus hour where you’re unreachable. Money steadies when self-talk is kind and factual; calm language leads to clean choices. In closeness, ask for one specific behavior that equals safety in your dictionary. Keep a pen by the bed; dream fragments carry precise directions. End the week with water and warmth—soak, steam, or slow tea—to reset your inner tide. Angel Message: “Kind boundaries keep the heart clear.” Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Pearl Silver
Leo
Your presence travels farther when paced with grace. If you’re visible—on stage or online—open by naming who helped you get here; the room aligns with you. Choose one measurable target and anchor it to three repeatable actions. When drama buzzes, keep posture and humor; royalty is a nervous system, not volume. Creativity spikes—block time for rehearsal, color, rhythm, or motion that lets ideas live in your body. Money favors refinement: polish one offer until it feels inevitable. Romance wants sunlight and ease—coffee outdoors, a small gallery loop, shared playlists on a drive. Seal the week with a courage micro-rite: write the fear, fold it under a heavy book, then take one visible step that contradicts it. Angel Message: “Shine warmly, steer wisely.” Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Honey Gold
Virgo
Prune the nonessential so mastery can breathe. Merge calendars, compress lists, and make one tidy dashboard you actually use. Fix a tiny home glitch to spark momentum. Your body likes rhythm now—consistent meals, a brief post-meal walk, honest hydration. Professionally, your finishing pass is gold; ask plainly for the resource that removes strain. In close ties, pair kindness with exactness: “This works; that doesn’t; here’s a fair middle.” If your inner editor sharpens, log three solid wins and close that tab. Ground prosperity with an earthy act—mindful sweep, oil a tool, tend a plant. Stage next week lightly: outfits prepped, desk cleared, two templated sentences for Monday’s first note. Angel Message: “Order invites ease.” Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Soft Ivory
Libra
Start with plain facts and let charm join later. A decision or agreement deserves unhurried attention—read each clause, mark anything fuzzy, and ask the clarifying question that makes your shoulders drop. In relationships, kindness looks like precision: say what you need and what you can realistically give, without drama. Money stays steady when expectations and timelines are written, visible, and shared. Create a small sanctuary at home—one bloom, a calming scent, and a soft colour touch—to echo inner balance. Build a breath between stimulus and response; your grace lives inside that pause. Toward week’s end, choose easy company and conversations that feel nourishing, not performative. You’re designing a peace that stays upright even when life leans on it. Angel Message: “Clarity spoken softly is power.” Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Blush Rose
Scorpio
Your body notices before your mind names it—treat sensations as guidance, not proof of disaster. If envy, fixation, or high alert rises, look underneath: which boundary is thin, which expectation is vague? Strengthen the line quietly and move forward. Private effort is potent now—audits, research, strategy, devotional upkeep. Should something long-hidden surface, choose evolution over retaliation; true authority is measured, clean action. Intimacy deepens with one steady truth and a pace that lets trust breathe. Financially, ignore glittery detours; commit to the path aligned with your deeper purpose. Try a simple cleanse—salt, a whisper of smoke, long exhales—to release stale charge so your presence speaks for itself. Angel Message: “Aim your depth; don’t spill it.” Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Deep Merlot
Sagittarius
`Good fortune follows a map it can read. Pick two targets worth real momentum and archive the rest without guilt. Treat new contacts like ajar doors—reply quickly, be specific, and propose one clear next step. Inspiration will spark all over; keep only what still shines in the morning light. In love, completion is romance—one plan finished beats a dozen promises. Money grows where ethics and enthusiasm overlap; if either is missing, let it go. Restlessness needs sky—move your body, change the view, breathe wider. Close the week with a bite-sized adventure: a café you’ve never tried, a short trail, a talk in a new part of town to reset your compass. Angel Message: “Direction gives freedom room to fly.” Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Midnight Indigo
Capricorn
Streamline to strengthen your impact. Retire one role that no longer fits and double down on two responsibilities that truly move results. In important talks, state needs plainly, then allow silence to help them land—calm facts outlast push. Treat your body like core infrastructure: warm meals, simple strength work, and mobility for hips and spine. Celebrate tidy financial wins—invoice sent, account balanced, receipt filed—and tick them off so your brain records closure. Keep a small window of unbooked time so tenderness and spontaneity have a place to arrive. End the week with a home reset—fresh sheets, swept floors, something comforting simmering, lights low. Angel Message: “Consistency is protection in motion.” Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Colour: Graphite Grey
Aquarius
Give your idea edges so others can meet it. Share it with a trusted ally or sketch a tight outline—who benefits, what you promise, the first deliverable, and a date. Solutions may hide in casual chat; listen for the throwaway line that solves everything. In love, be unmistakably you—ask for space when needed, then return fully present. Money responds to inventive framing: bundle skills differently, pilot a new format, or test a fresh audience. Guard your nervous system with water, slow breaths, and brief movement breaks. Seal the week with one visible action—publish, book, submit—so momentum becomes tangible. Angel Message: “Define the path, then step onto it.” Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Electric Aqua
Pisces
Choose commitments your spirit and body can relax into. Closeness thrives on gentle specificity: offer a wholehearted yes with details, or give a kind, final no. Romance sweetens when safety and reciprocity are clear—say it softly and notice who meets you there. Put shared money or duties in writing so your system can exhale. At work, name roles and set humane checkpoints; clarity makes generosity easier to sustain. Water rituals, unhurried evenings, and extended exhales restore your inner tide. Follow the connection that feels simple and true—depth reveals itself as steadiness, not spectacle. Angel Message: “Be held where you can breathe.” Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Colour: Sea-Mist Blue
