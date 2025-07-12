Weekly Tarot Reading For July 14- 20: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For July 14- 20
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
You need to recentre your energy by slowing down this week. There may be pressure to take quick action, especially in work or personal decisions, but impulsiveness could lead to unnecessary complications. A moment of miscommunication early in the week might feel frustrating—but pause before reacting. What seems like a block is actually helping you rethink your next move with more clarity. In relationships, don’t rush to fix what isn’t yours to carry. Your presence, more than your performance, creates connection. Midweek, signs from your environment—numbers, dreams, overheard words—could guide you toward what you’ve been trying to decide. Finances require mindfulness. You may be tempted to make a purchase to ease discomfort—don’t. Emotional stability is the wealth you’re really seeking. By the weekend, your inner compass feels stronger, and you'll know what step to take without second-guessing. Trust that pausing is not weakness—it’s sacred alignment. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Rust Red Tip for the Week: Light a red candle and whisper, “Clarity grows when I pause.”
Taurus
This week asks you to get honest with yourself about where you're giving too much and receiving too little. You might begin the week feeling overwhelmed or tired, especially in emotional spaces. This doesn’t mean cutting people off, but rather creating necessary space to remember your own needs. A long-standing relationship or financial habit could come into focus around midweek. Something that once felt comforting may now feel restrictive. Don't judge yourself for outgrowing it. In love, your tenderness remains your strength, but let boundaries hold you steady. This is a good time to say no without guilt. Financially, reflect before you spend, especially if it's driven by the desire to escape discomfort. By the weekend, you'll feel clearer and more self-connected. Your peace doesn’t require permission—it simply requires protection. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Sage Green Tip for the Week: Place your hand on your belly and say, “I come home to myself.”
Gemini
This week, your mind starts clearing after a recent period of mental clutter. You may have been juggling too many things, but now you're being asked to slow down and focus on what truly matters. Early in the week, a delay may frustrate you at first—but it’s actually a blessing in disguise. Take this time to reassess your goals and drop what’s no longer aligned. Midweek brings a burst of creative energy—use it to express yourself through words, art, or even honest conversations. In love, be mindful with communication. Your words hold power—use them with intention. Financially, go over contracts or documents with a sharp eye; small errors may surface. You’ll feel much more focused and aligned by the weekend, especially if you’ve given yourself space to process without judgment. Sometimes, slowing your pace is what brings the breakthroughs you've been waiting for. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow Tip for the Week: Affirm this 3 times a day, “Focus brings freedom.”
Cancer
This week, your emotional awareness deepens—and while that can feel heavy, it’s also where your healing begins. You might feel pulled into someone else's emotional space early on, especially in family or close relationships. Remember: compassion doesn’t require you to carry their load. A memory or unresolved issue may rise midweek; don’t suppress it. Let it speak, cry, move—then release. Financially, a desire to indulge might arise, especially as a distraction—pause and check if it's truly what you need. In love, you crave deeper connection, but make sure you're also tending to your own inner world. By the weekend, you may feel a shift—like a layer of emotional weight has lifted. This is a powerful time to continue the inner work you’ve already started. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Pearl White Tip for the Week: Meditate and affirm this “I release what I no longer need.”
Leo
This week, you’re reminded that true leadership doesn’t need to be loud. You may face a situation early in the week where your ego wants to step in—but pause. The more powerful move might be choosing silence, grace, or restraint. You’re being tested not in what you can control, but in what you can rise above. Financially, this is a time for reassessment. Ask yourself: am I spending to impress, or to invest in what truly matters? In relationships, choose depth over drama. You don’t need to perform to be loved—your steady presence speaks volumes. Midweek brings a chance to resolve something quietly that would’ve escalated otherwise. By the weekend, your confidence returns, not because others validated you, but because you honored your truth. Let your inner light speak before your words do. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Honey Gold Tip for the Week: Take deep breaths, centre yourself and say, “My strength is silent, my light unshakable.”
Virgo
This week may feel emotionally foggy at first, as if you’re waiting for clarity that just won’t come. And that’s okay. Some answers need time to surface. You might face a choice that isn't black or white—so resist the urge to analyze it endlessly. Instead, listen to your body. Your physical symptoms may reveal what your mind has been avoiding. Take a break from solving everything and let yourself just be. In love, try offering yourself the compassion you so freely give others. Financially, something small—an unexpected refund, a helpful connection—may surprise you. By the weekend, you'll start feeling clearer. Sometimes, the most productive thing you can do is trust the process and stop trying to force resolution. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Clay Beige Tip for the Week: Sit in a silent place and try listening to your inner voice
Libra
This week, you’re invited to stop walking on eggshells and face what you've been avoiding. A small disagreement early in the week may feel bigger than it is—not because of what was said, but because of what it triggered within you. Rather than withdrawing, lean in with honesty. Conflict doesn’t have to mean chaos. Your peace isn’t found in pleasing everyone; it’s found in honoring yourself while staying kind. Midweek brings clarity in a personal or creative situation. You’ll notice how freeing it is when you stop performing and start being. Financially, focus on simplifying rather than striving. Let your resources reflect your values. In love, expressing even messy truths will deepen connection. Don’t shy away from vulnerability—it is the gateway to trust. By the weekend, you’ll feel rebalanced, not because everything is perfect, but because you stopped pretending it had to be. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Baby Pink Tip for the Week: Take a ritual bath with rose petals and affirm, “Truth is beauty made visible.”
Scorpio
You’re not meant to keep carrying this weight. This week, an old fear or memory may surface—not to destabilize you, but to show you how strong you’ve become. A situation you’ve avoided might finally demand attention—face it. There is healing in meeting what scares you. Early in the week, your emotions might run deep; give them space. Midweek brings a moment of release—whether it’s tears, writing, or even silence. Let it cleanse you. In relationships, try taking off the armor. Financially, be conservative—don’t rush into anything new just yet. Rest is more valuable than productivity right now. By the weekend, you’ll feel lighter, as though you’ve shed an invisible layer. Transformation doesn’t always look dramatic—it often feels like quiet relief. Lucky number: 13 Lucky colour: Ink Black Tip for the Week: Smudge with Loban and affirm, “I let go of all the negativity”
Sagittarius
You’re craving something deeper this week—beyond the routine, the noise, the constant motion. You may start the week feeling disconnected from your usual optimism. Midweek, a meaningful conversation or sign will point you toward clarity—especially in matters of love or purpose. Spiritually, you’re being nudged to stop searching outside and look within. What are you ignoring that keeps calling? Financially, tread carefully—now’s not the time to take unnecessary risks. Focus instead on long-term alignment. In relationships, seek quality over excitement. Meaningful connection will soothe your restlessness. By the weekend, you’ll feel more balance and aligned with truth. Trust that even your wanderlust has a deeper path to follow. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Indigo Purple Tip for the Week: Meditate in open under the Moon
Capricorn
You’re known for your strength and reliability—but even you need to exhale. This week, notice where you’ve been overextending yourself in silence. A professional or personal pressure may peak early in the week, pushing you to reconsider your load. You don’t have to do it all. Midweek brings an opportunity for sustainable change—especially around how you manage time, emotions, or resources. Someone close might reflect back your own suppressed needs. Listen. In love, shift from strategy to softness. You’ll be surprised how far vulnerability takes you. Stick to what grounds you. Health-wise, hydration and stillness will help more than pushing through fatigue. By the weekend, you’ll feel more centered and clear about what truly matters. Sustainability, not sacrifice, is your new path. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Ash Grey Tip for the Week: Place your bare feet on the ground and gently affirm, 'I let go of the weight of carrying everything alone.
Aquarius
Your mind may feel cluttered this week—as if too many tabs are open at once. The noise is mostly internal, driven by pressure to fix, do, decide. That’s your signal to slow down. Cut back on screens and external noise. Midweek could bring a surprising insight, dream, or flash of clarity—but only if you make room for silence. In relationships, be your full self—quirks, ideas, and all. Stop editing. Financially, delay major moves and revisit current plans. Creative inspiration may return over the weekend, especially after a reset. You’re not lost—you’re simply overstimulated. Step away, breathe, and reconnect with what truly inspires you. Your intuition is waiting for a chance to speak. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Ice Blue Tip for the Week: Light a soft blue candle and whisper, ‘In stillness, I find my way back to me.”
Pisces
Your emotions are heightened this week, but they carry wisdom if you listen without judgment. You may absorb the energies around you more than usual—take care not to confuse others’ feelings with your own. A dream, sign, or intuitive nudge could bring a clear message early in the week. Don’t dismiss it—your spirit guides are close. Emotionally, you’re ready to let go of an old belief or pattern that has been holding you back. In love, choose to give freely but not blindly—discernment is love too. Midweek is a powerful time to create—whether it’s art, ritual, or sacred space. Your magic is most alive when you allow imagination and intuition to lead. Financially, be cautious with promises and avoid emotional spending. By the weekend, you’ll feel lighter, clearer, and more in touch with your soul’s rhythm.
Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Lilac Tip for the Week: Gently cradle a bowl of water and softly say, 'I release all that dims my inner glow.
