Weekly Tarot Reading For July 14- 20: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Coming Week

Your emotions are heightened this week, but they carry wisdom if you listen without judgment. You may absorb the energies around you more than usual—take care not to confuse others’ feelings with your own. A dream, sign, or intuitive nudge could bring a clear message early in the week. Don’t dismiss it—your spirit guides are close. Emotionally, you’re ready to let go of an old belief or pattern that has been holding you back. In love, choose to give freely but not blindly—discernment is love too. Midweek is a powerful time to create—whether it’s art, ritual, or sacred space. Your magic is most alive when you allow imagination and intuition to lead. Financially, be cautious with promises and avoid emotional spending. By the weekend, you’ll feel lighter, clearer, and more in touch with your soul’s rhythm.

Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Lilac Tip for the Week: Gently cradle a bowl of water and softly say, 'I release all that dims my inner glow.