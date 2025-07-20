Weekly Tarot Reading For July 21- 27: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Lucky Day For Coming Week

3 / 13

You may feel inclined to hold onto the familiar, but this week pushes you gently toward change. Something you consider 'safe' could be limiting your growth. Listen to your body—it carries unspoken wisdom. Around midweek, advice from someone close might stir discomfort, but don’t reject it outright—it has value. Financially, a smart insight will help you reframe your planning. The weekend calls for emotional rest. Surround yourself with warmth, love, and comfort. • Lucky Number: 6 • Lucky Colour: Olive • Lucky Day: Monday