Weekly Tarot Reading For July 21- 27: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Lucky Day For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For July 21- 27
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
This week brings an internal push to make big strides, but the Tarot reminds you that consistent, small efforts will take you farther. In the early part of the week, a situation might arise where your patience is tested—choose calmness over reaction. In relationships, subtle shifts could create emotional ripples; don’t resist them. You’re not meant to carry every burden—delegate, breathe, and pause. By the weekend, your inner clarity and grounded energy return, giving you peace. • Lucky Number: 3 • Lucky Colour: Crimson • Lucky Day: Thursday
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You may feel inclined to hold onto the familiar, but this week pushes you gently toward change. Something you consider 'safe' could be limiting your growth. Listen to your body—it carries unspoken wisdom. Around midweek, advice from someone close might stir discomfort, but don’t reject it outright—it has value. Financially, a smart insight will help you reframe your planning. The weekend calls for emotional rest. Surround yourself with warmth, love, and comfort. • Lucky Number: 6 • Lucky Colour: Olive • Lucky Day: Monday
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Multitasking may catch up with you. You’ve been doing too much, and the cards suggest you take a breather. Around midweek, a surprising piece of information will challenge your perspective—don’t respond impulsively. Emotionally, things may feel wobbly. Make space for conversations with loved ones. Financially, steer clear of fast decisions. Let the weekend be your reset button—slow down and re-align with your centre. • Lucky Number: 8 • Lucky Colour: Sky Blue • Lucky Day: Friday
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
This week amplifies your natural emotional depth. However, with heightened sensitivity may come some overwhelm. An old emotional pattern might revisit—view it as a messenger, not an enemy. Financially, a second look at your accounts may reveal something previously unnoticed. A heart-to-heart midweek brings warmth and clarity. This weekend, find silence and let it restore your inner strength. Stillness is your superpower now. • Lucky Number: 2 • Lucky Colour: Lilac • Lucky Day: Sunday
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
You shine bright, but not everything requires grandeur. This week, subtle strength and silent confidence work better than bold declarations. Your professional pride may be tested—respond with grace. Around midweek, a compliment or reconnection fills your heart. On the financial front, stability is achievable—keep it uncomplicated. Let love and emotional intimacy guide you this weekend over external validation. Ego steps back; heart steps forward. • Lucky Number: 5 • Lucky Colour: Golden • Lucky Day: Tuesday
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
You’re the problem solver for everyone, but this week, the Universe urges you to release control. A triggering conversation might stir deep-rooted feelings. Pause. Reflect. Don’t react. Emotional fog may cloud midweek—respond with rest and reflection. Your financial life is best handled with minimal interference. By the weekend, the beauty of solitude calls. Allow yourself to recharge and rediscover your inner rhythm. • Lucky Number: 10 • Lucky Colour: Mint • Lucky Day: Wednesday
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
You’ve been holding the peace for others, but what about inner peace? This week nudges you to choose honesty over comfort. Early in the week, you might feel torn—speak your truth. It liberates you. Money matters that were once fuzzy begin to clear midweek. Creativity becomes your emotional escape route—use it. By weekend, balance returns—not because things changed, but because you dropped the façade of perfection. • Lucky Number: 4 • Lucky Colour: Rose • Lucky Day: Saturday
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Your intuition has been whispering truths; now you begin to see them take form. It’s not dramatic—it’s quiet, yet undeniable. A moment midweek may feel like déjà vu—notice it, it’s a message. You may retreat emotionally to protect your energy—do it without guilt. Financially, growth may seem slow, but it’s steady. In love, words aren’t necessary—let presence speak volumes. • Lucky Number: 7 • Lucky Colour: Indigo • Lucky Day: Monday
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Though you’ve kept an optimistic front, something underneath feels misaligned. This is your spirit asking for more authenticity. You don’t need to fix it all—just start by being honest with yourself. Financially, practical grounding will help. Love deepens when you drop the act and allow vulnerability to lead. Midweek may bring a chance to recalibrate your emotional compass. • Lucky Number: 9 • Lucky Colour: Orange • Lucky Day: Friday
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
You’ve been locked into productivity mode for a while. This week, tune into your emotions. A meaningful dialogue early on could shift your perspective. Honour your feelings—they’re your compass. Progress in work continues, but with flexibility. Financial stability is within reach but calls for conscious planning. The weekend helps you reconnect with what genuinely matters—heart over hustle. • Lucky Number: 1 • Lucky Colour: Charcoal • Lucky Day: Wednesday
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Amid all the external noise, your inner voice feels drowned. This week, simplify your environment to hear yourself better. A digital detox early in the week will bring surprising clarity. Midweek brings an insight that shifts your direction inwardly. Financial matters require patience—no rushed decisions. The weekend is for inner focus and spiritual realignment. Your intuition strengthens in stillness. • Lucky Number: 11 • Lucky Colour: Blue • Lucky Day: Sunday
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Your emotional radar is on high alert this week. Dreams or signs you receive in the first half hold meaning—don’t dismiss them as coincidences. A soulful conversation midweek or a powerful synchronicity will help you process unspoken emotions. Financially, avoid haste. Let your gut feelings lead. In relationships, remember—it’s okay to receive as much as you give. The weekend offers softness and restoration. • Lucky Number: 12 • Lucky Colour: White • Lucky Day: Thursday
Trending Photos