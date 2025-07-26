Weekly Tarot Reading For July 28- August 3: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For July 28- August 3
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week offers a chance to rewrite the script—especially where old routines have dulled your spark. Early days bring moments of inner resistance, perhaps due to pressure to perform or conform. Don’t push through blindly. Take a breath, and ask yourself: What feels authentic right now? A small shift in your habits can reignite your passion. Midweek may present an emotional tug-of-war between responsibility and desire. Relationships ask for honesty, not perfection. Try not to silence your needs to keep the peace. Financially, this is a time to reconsider a plan that once made sense but now feels outdated. By the weekend, momentum returns as you reconnect with what truly drives you—not what others expect. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Brick Red Tip for the Week: Say aloud, “I choose what fuels me, not what drains me.”
Taurus
Stability is sacred, but this week urges you to let go of what no longer brings real security. Early in the week, you may notice tension around finances or shared resources—don’t rush to solve everything. Pause and observe where your energy leaks. Midweek highlights boundaries in relationships—especially where giving has become over giving. Being nurturing doesn’t mean self-neglect. Expect a deeper realization about your worth and how it's reflected in your interactions. A minor inconvenience might push you into a needed reset. Over the weekend, a sense of grounding returns as you begin to prioritize long-term satisfaction over temporary relief. This is your time to plant new seeds—emotionally, spiritually, financially. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Forest Green Tip for the Week: Affirm, “My worth defines what I allow.”
Gemini
Your thoughts are active, but don’t mistake busy for clear. This week asks for mental decluttering. You start with a surge of ideas, but not all are meant to manifest—choose wisely. A conversation may uncover deeper truths than expected. Don’t shy away from vulnerability. Midweek is ideal for learning, teaching, or starting a creative project, especially if it’s been on hold. Social connections feel uplifting, but take time to rest your nervous system. In love, humor heals more than intensity. Financially, a past opportunity may resurface—evaluate it with your present wisdom. By the weekend, your focus sharpens. Let go of mental noise and trust your inner compass. Your clarity is a quiet superpower. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Soft Yellow Tip for the Week: Whisper, “I focus on what nourishes, not what distracts.”
Cancer
Your inner world becomes your sanctuary this week—but it may also echo louder than usual. Early emotions might be intense, especially if you've been avoiding confrontation. A memory or trigger shows up to be healed, not feared. Sit with it. Midweek brings an urge to retreat, and that’s okay—stillness holds answers. Relationships deepen when you lead with softness, not sacrifice. Avoid people who need fixing; your energy deserves reciprocity. Financially, it's wise to track your spending, especially on emotional purchases. By the weekend, intuition peaks—follow its rhythm. You are not too sensitive; you are tuned in. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Moonlight Silver Tip for the Week: Say, “Feeling deeply is my strength, not my burden.”
Leo
You step into a quieter form of power this week—one that doesn't roar, but radiates. Early week may test your patience in a group or family setting. Choose grace over ego. A leadership opportunity comes disguised as a moment of stillness; your wisdom speaks louder than your presence. Midweek, a creative breakthrough or idea you shelved before may return with fresh energy—explore it. In relationships, avoid making it about who's right. Your warmth heals more than any argument. Finances may stabilize with a delayed payment or reward finding its way to you. Over the weekend, reclaim your joy by doing something purely for yourself. You don’t always have to perform—your light speaks for itself. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Golden Ochre Tip for the Week: Breathe and repeat, “I am powerful in my peace.”
Virgo
Clarity knocks this week—but only after a moment of surrender. You begin with a desire to fix everything at once, but life nudges you to pause and feel before acting. Something you’ve been postponing—emotionally or practically—resurfaces. Face it with compassion. Midweek brings a shift in perspective about work, health, or purpose. You may feel a pull to simplify, detox, or create space in your calendar and mind. In love, small gestures will speak louder than lengthy explanations. Financially, keep things simple. Don’t get lured by trends or too-good-to-be-true offers. By weekend, you'll breathe easier. Let go of perfection—it’s your presence that matters most. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Earth Brown Tip for the Week: Say, “I release pressure and invite peace.”
Libra
This week is about choosing yourself—not in selfishness, but in sacred alignment. Early on, you may feel pulled in opposite directions by people’s needs. Before you react, ask: Where am I in all this? Relationships may surface buried expectations—especially if you’ve been people-pleasing. Midweek encourages a return to balance through self-expression—art, journaling, or even dressing in a way that reflects your mood. Finances require a realistic review, especially joint resources or loans. Love may feel intense, but the heart seeks clarity, not complication. The weekend brings relief through solitude or nature. This is your mirror week—look inward, not outward, for answers. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Blush Pink Tip for the Week: Affirm, “Choosing me is choosing harmony.”
Scorpio
This week brings emotional alchemy. You're transmuting something heavy into something wise. Early on, an old wound may reopen—not to hurt you, but to finally release the grip it had. Don't rush the process. Sit with your shadow. Midweek offers healing conversations or realizations—write, speak, or simply cry it out. Forgive what you need to. In love, vulnerability will open doors you've been too afraid to knock on. By the weekend, your energy returns with sharper instincts and renewed depth. You're not falling apart—you’re evolving. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Crimson Tip for the Week: Whisper, “My past has shaped me, not defined me.”
Sagittarius
Adventure calls—but this time, the journey is inward. Early in the week, you may feel stuck or bored with routines. Instead of blaming circumstances, ask what part of you needs expansion. Travel, study, or mentorship opportunities are highlighted. Love feels lighter if you let it be playful. Financially, it's a good time to invest in tools that expand your knowledge. Avoid unnecessary risks, though—listen to your intuition. By weekend, a sense of purpose replaces the earlier fog. Your flame rekindles. Forward momentum returns. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Sunset Orange Tip for the Week: Say, “My soul thrives when I grow.”
Capricorn
This week, your foundation is your focus. You begin with a desire to build something lasting—whether in business, home, or within. A situation may feel shaky early on, but don’t panic. Realignment is happening. Midweek brings clarity around priorities. Rework your goals with long-term sustainability in mind. In relationships, ask yourself if you're giving from duty or love. Your emotional world may need more attention than usual. Financial matters stabilize, especially if you simplify your approach. The weekend brings grounded insights and a reminder: rest is productive too. You are allowed to pause, even when the world spins fast. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Charcoal Grey Tip for the Week: Affirm, “Slow steps build strong roots.”
Aquarius
This is a perspective-shifting week. You’re being asked to look beyond the logical and trust what your inner voice says. Early on, a situation may feel confusing or contradictory. Let it unfold—answers are forming beneath the surface. Midweek sparks creativity—this is a powerful time for intuitive decisions, spiritual insights, or visionary projects. In relationships, connection deepens when you truly listen. Avoid intellectualizing every emotion—just be present. Financially, inspiration leads to innovation. Document your ideas, even the wild ones. By the weekend, synchronicities increase. Watch for signs, symbols, or repeated messages. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Indigo Tip for the Week: Give food to needy children this week
Pisces
You’re swimming through emotional currents this week—but they carry revelations. Early days bring heightened sensitivity; protect your energy by staying grounded. Midweek is magical for spiritual practice, creative work, or connecting with like-hearted souls. A hidden truth may rise—either from within or a loved one. Let it illuminate, not overwhelm. Financially, avoid vague decisions—get practical even when it feels uncomfortable. In relationships, let go of fantasy and hold space for what is. The weekend brings a sense of healing—a return to your inner rhythm. Your intuition isn’t loud—but it's accurate. Follow the current, not the chaos. Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Seafoam Green Tip for the Week: Write this in your journal: “I flow with truth and tenderness.”
Trending Photos