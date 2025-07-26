Weekly Tarot Reading For July 28- August 3: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week

2 / 13

This week offers a chance to rewrite the script—especially where old routines have dulled your spark. Early days bring moments of inner resistance, perhaps due to pressure to perform or conform. Don’t push through blindly. Take a breath, and ask yourself: What feels authentic right now? A small shift in your habits can reignite your passion. Midweek may present an emotional tug-of-war between responsibility and desire. Relationships ask for honesty, not perfection. Try not to silence your needs to keep the peace. Financially, this is a time to reconsider a plan that once made sense but now feels outdated. By the weekend, momentum returns as you reconnect with what truly drives you—not what others expect. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Brick Red Tip for the Week: Say aloud, “I choose what fuels me, not what drains me.”