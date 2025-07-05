Weekly Tarot Reading For July 7- 13: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For July 7- 13
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week urges you to pause and realign. The pressure to act fast may tempt you, but the wiser path is to wait. Early in the week, a miscommunication may feel like a setback—but it’s simply a redirection. At work, observe more than speak; a shift in dynamics is coming. In love, give space for emotional honesty, even if it feels awkward. You don’t need to fix everything—sometimes presence is enough. By the weekend, your perspective sharpens. Listen to the signs; they’re louder in silence. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Cherry Red Tip for the Week: Light a red candle and say, “Patience reveals what haste hides.”
Taurus
This week highlights the importance of emotional boundaries. You may feel torn between wanting to help and needing to retreat. Midweek, you’re likely to receive an insight about a lingering relationship or financial habit—it’s time to shift the pattern. Don’t seek external validation; instead, come back to your body, your breath, your stillness. In love, less is more—offer your heart without losing yourself. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Forest Green Tip for the Week: Place your hands over your chest and say, “I choose what nourishes my peace.”
Gemini
Mental clarity begins to return after a period of scattered energy. You’re being asked to commit to fewer things, but with more intention. Early in the week, an unexpected delay may bring a hidden blessing. In love, your words carry weight—use them wisely. Financially, review small details before signing or submitting anything. Midweek offers a surge of creativity; don’t waste it trying to please everyone. By the weekend, you’ll feel more focused, more aligned. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow Tip for the Week: Write down 3 things you’re grateful for and say, “Focus brings freedom.”
Cancer
This week, your sensitivity becomes your superpower. You may feel pulled toward someone’s pain—but remember, compassion doesn’t mean depletion. A family matter or emotional memory may resurface. Don’t push it away; acknowledge it gently. Financially, avoid impulsive spending—what you truly need isn’t on a screen. By the weekend, you’ll notice an emotional burden lifting. You have been doing innnerwork , keep trusting the healing process; Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Pearl White Tip for the Week: Soak your feet in warm water and say, “I release what I no longer need.”
Leo
This week calls you to lead quietly and love intentionally. The urge to be seen might be strong, but the real shift comes in stillness. Someone may challenge your authority—don’t react; respond with grounded grace. Financially, it’s a time to reassess—not expand. In love, loyalty speaks louder than performance. By the weekend, your power returns—not from applause, but from alignment. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Honey Gold Tip for the Week: Breathe deeply and say, “My strength is silent, my light unshakable.”
Virgo
You may be overthinking something that simply needs time. This week reminds you that clarity often comes after surrender. Early on, you might face a choice that feels morally or emotionally grey—pause before reacting. Midweek, your body may reflect what your soul has been trying to say. Rest, recalibrate. In love, speak kindly to yourself before demanding it from others. A financial blessing may come in an unexpected way. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Clay Beige Tip for the Week: Light a white candle and whisper, “I allow things to unfold in their own time.”
Libra
Harmony this week won’t come from avoiding tension—but from moving through it with grace. Early on, a disagreement could trigger old fears—don’t escape; express. Your creative self is craving attention—paint, dance, rearrange something. Midweek, clarity returns, and you realize a compromise doesn’t have to cost your peace. In love, speak the truth even if your voice trembles. Financially, focus on organizing rather than earning. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Baby Pink Tip for the Week: Place fresh rose petals in water and say, “Truth is beauty made visible.”
Scorpio
This week invites you to transform a lingering fear into fuel. Something you’ve avoided may knock at your door—let it in. It carries medicine, not destruction. You may feel emotionally raw early on—honour that. Midweek brings a release, perhaps through tears or deep rest. In relationships, take off the emotional armor—you’ll be surprised who stays. Financially, hold off on major purchases. Your true wealth is internal this week. Lucky number: 13 Lucky colour: Ink Black Tip for the Week: Burn sage or camphor and affirm, “I shed, I rise, I become.”
Sagittarius
This week, you’re craving meaning. The usual distractions won’t satisfy. Early in the week, you may feel disconnected from your routines—use that as a signal to reevaluate. A heart-to-heart could lead to emotional clarity. Spiritually, you’re being guided to expand, not escape. Financially, stay conservative. Your energy is precious; spend it where there’s depth, not noise. By the weekend, you’ll feel more rooted in your truth. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Indigo Purple Tip for the Week: Meditate under the sky and ask, “What feels real in my bones?”
Capricorn
This week is about sustainable effort, not sacrifice. You’ve been carrying a lot—pause and check what’s truly necessary. A work-related change may stir some discomfort, but it brings long-term growth. Midweek, someone may mirror back your emotional needs—listen. In love, softness will bring more progress than strategy. Financially, seek steadiness over expansion. Health-wise, hydrate and ground. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Ash Grey Tip for the Week: Stand barefoot on the earth and say, “I release the burden of doing it all.”
Aquarius
Your mind feels like a whirlwind this week. Too many tabs open—emotionally, mentally, spiritually. Early on, you may feel disconnected from yourself. Cut back on screen time and increase silence. A breakthrough idea may emerge midweek—write it down but don’t rush to act. In relationships, let your eccentricity show without apology. Financially, delay any big moves. By the weekend, the fog clears. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Ice Blue Tip for the Week: Light a pale blue candle and say, “In quiet, I return to myself.”
Pisces
This week, your depth is your anchor. You may find yourself absorbing too much from others—pause to cleanse. A dream or sign will arrive with a clear message; don’t dismiss it. Emotionally, you’re ready to release an old belief that’s kept you small. In love, give without expectation—but not without boundaries. Midweek, create something beautiful—art, ritual, or even space. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Lilac Tip for the Week: Hold a bowl of water and whisper, “I let go of what clouds my light.”
Trending Photos