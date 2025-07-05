Weekly Tarot Reading For July 7- 13: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Coming Week

7 / 13

You may be overthinking something that simply needs time. This week reminds you that clarity often comes after surrender. Early on, you might face a choice that feels morally or emotionally grey—pause before reacting. Midweek, your body may reflect what your soul has been trying to say. Rest, recalibrate. In love, speak kindly to yourself before demanding it from others. A financial blessing may come in an unexpected way. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Clay Beige Tip for the Week: Light a white candle and whisper, “I allow things to unfold in their own time.”