Weekly Tarot Reading For June 1-8: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Tip For The COMING Week

This week, life may present you with a mirror—an opportunity to reflect deeply on your emotional responses, especially to situations you thought you had moved past. Emotional clarity arrives through silence and solitude. A past relationship or unresolved situation might resurface—not to destabilize you, but to help you clear lingering doubts. Professionally, your instincts will guide you to speak with conviction, especially when decisions affect others. Trust your words and your energy—they are your power tools this week. Avoid impulsive shopping or escapist tendencies. Instead, use midweek to declutter both your space and mind. A spiritual breakthrough is possible by the weekend if you allow yourself to be guided by inner wisdom.

Lucky number: 17 Lucky colour: Plum Tip for the Week: Each morning, look into your own eyes in the mirror and say, “I am safe to begin again.”