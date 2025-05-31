Weekly Tarot Reading For June 1-8: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Tip For The COMING Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week, life may present you with a mirror—an opportunity to reflect deeply on your emotional responses, especially to situations you thought you had moved past. Emotional clarity arrives through silence and solitude. A past relationship or unresolved situation might resurface—not to destabilize you, but to help you clear lingering doubts. Professionally, your instincts will guide you to speak with conviction, especially when decisions affect others. Trust your words and your energy—they are your power tools this week. Avoid impulsive shopping or escapist tendencies. Instead, use midweek to declutter both your space and mind. A spiritual breakthrough is possible by the weekend if you allow yourself to be guided by inner wisdom.
Lucky number: 17 Lucky colour: Plum Tip for the Week: Each morning, look into your own eyes in the mirror and say, “I am safe to begin again.”
Taurus
You may feel an intense need for emotional grounding this week. Relationships—both romantic and professional—might test your sense of trust and self-worth. The key is not to internalize other people’s projections. Focus on your stability and personal values. Financial concerns could feel pressing, but a better plan or opportunity is emerging—you just need patience and sharper discernment. Health-wise, focus on your lower body and spine; grounding exercises or walking barefoot on earth can help. A family situation may feel draining, but your calm presence will help restore peace. Don’t jump into rescuing others unless you’re energetically prepared. By the end of the week, a revelation will shift your perspective in a liberating way.
Lucky number: 22 Lucky colour: Sage Green Tip for the Week: Eat your first meal of the day in silence and gratitude—it realigns your energy for abundance.
Gemini
This week nudges you to examine your boundaries, especially in relationships where you’ve been too accommodating. You might find yourself oscillating between needing space and seeking connection—try not to judge either state. Professionally, avoid gossip and unclear agreements; keep documentation intact. Midweek may bring a miscommunication that tests your patience. Use it as an opportunity to strengthen your assertiveness without aggression. Emotionally, a surge of nostalgia might tempt you to reconnect with someone from your past, but discern if it’s comfort or true compatibility. Spiritually, your dreams hold guidance now—keep a notebook beside your bed. Towards the weekend, clarity emerges and you find strength in choosing yourself unapologetically.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Sky Blue Tip for the Week: Write a letter to your younger self this week. Fold it and place it under your pillow for seven nights.
Cancer
You’re being called to soften your grip on expectations this week. Something you’ve been holding onto tightly—be it a desire, a person, or an ideal—needs space to breathe or evolve. A wave of healing comes through a female figure or mentor who offers timely insight. Midweek opens a window for creative expression—write, paint, sing, or simply pour your thoughts into a journal. Career-wise, a promising opportunity comes with hidden responsibilities, so read between the lines before agreeing. Romance is gentle, yet transformative. For singles, an intuitive pull toward someone should not be ignored. This is a week to balance emotional giving with receiving, and to trust that not everything needs your intervention.
Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Seafoam Green Tip for the Week: Speak to a bowl of water each day with your intentions—then use it to water a plant or your doorstep.
Leo
Power dynamics take center stage this week. You may feel the urge to control outcomes or steer others, especially at work. But the real test lies in leading with wisdom, not dominance. Someone in your circle may challenge your authority, but avoid defensiveness—let your actions speak louder. Financially, it’s a good time to review investments or organize budgets. A family discussion could feel intense but will bring long-term harmony if handled with empathy. Love may bring surprising emotions—either a confession or a realization. If travel is on your mind, planning it now will prove beneficial later. By the weekend, peace returns, and so does your sense of joy and creative flair.
Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Burnt Orange Tip for the Week: Before stepping into any room, pause at the door and whisper, “I enter as my highest self.”
Virgo
This week brings a lesson in surrender. Despite your best planning, delays or shifts might disrupt your schedule, asking you to flow instead of fix. Your perfectionist side might get frustrated, but remember—there’s wisdom in the pause. Focus on reorganizing your emotional space just as you do your physical one. Relationships could stir emotional patterns you thought were resolved; observe before reacting. Professionally, a new collaboration may come your way, but ensure mutual respect and clarity. An older relative or teacher might offer surprising guidance. By week’s end, you’ll feel lighter and more accepting of the unknown. Spiritually, this is a powerful week for releasing guilt and rewriting your narrative.
Lucky number: 29 Lucky colour: Sandstone Tip for the Week: Light an incense stick and walk clockwise around your home while repeating, “I cleanse, I clear, I call peace here.”
Libra
Harmony is your strength, but this week, it may feel like you’re the only one striving for balance. People around you may be erratic, emotionally unavailable, or highly reactive. Instead of fixing everything, withdraw inward and strengthen your center. A shift in your home environment—like renovation or changing decor—could bring energetic freshness. Financially, avoid lending money unless absolutely necessary. In love, either someone returns from the past or you gain insight into an old relationship. New creative ideas will flow midweek, especially if you’re working on a passion project. Legal matters or paperwork are favored, especially on Friday. Allow beauty and grace to lead your choices.
Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Lilac Tip for the Week: Place a rose quartz near your mirror and say, “I radiate grace and love,” before leaving home each day.
Scorpio
Your intuitive gifts are heightened this week, but so are your emotional triggers. Be mindful of your reactions, especially in one-on-one conversations. Someone may unintentionally reopen an old wound. Instead of resisting the discomfort, breathe into it—it holds wisdom. Your work life may feel monotonous, but a new proposal or side project can reignite your interest. In relationships, this is a good week to have heart-to-heart discussions. If you're single, a chance encounter could spark deep intrigue. Prioritize hydration and sleep to support your energetic system. You may also feel called to research spiritual or occult topics—honor that calling. The weekend brings surprising peace.
Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Indigo Tip for the Week: Before going to bed, place both hands over your heart and say, “I honor all I’ve survived. I am safe to rest.”
Sagittarius
This week encourages deep healing through surrender. You may be recovering from physical strain, emotional burnout, or even spiritual disconnection. The universe is urging you to slow down, breathe, and realign. Don't mistake rest for weakness—your body and spirit are seeking recalibration. Midweek brings a reflective mood where solitude will be more nourishing than company. Engage in grounding rituals: cook, clean, chant, or journal. Your partner or a close friend might offer a perspective that changes your course for the better. Financially, it’s a good time to reassess spending habits or cancel what no longer adds value. Trust the slower pace—it’s leading you back to wholeness.
Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Mustard Tip for the Week: Stir your tea or coffee clockwise while whispering, “I restore my light, one breath at a time.”
Capricorn
You may feel torn between emotional sensitivity and worldly obligations this week. Situations in your personal life could take an unexpected emotional turn, especially involving someone you deeply care for. Try not to suppress your feelings—what you're experiencing is valid. Professional responsibilities remain high, but you may feel disconnected or fatigued. Recharging your mind is essential, especially midweek. You might feel called to organize your space, work schedule, or even your future goals—honor that instinct. Conversations around money may surface, and clear communication will be key to avoiding misunderstandings. By the weekend, you find clarity and are able to plan your next steps more efficiently.
Lucky number: 25 Lucky colour: Pearl White Tip for the Week: Write a single word that defines your focus this week and carry it in your pocket like a charm.
Aquarius
This week demands practical decisions made with emotional maturity. You’re likely navigating a crossroads—perhaps professionally, romantically, or spiritually. Avoid hasty moves or emotionally charged decisions. Instead, sit with discomfort and observe the signs. Midweek might test your patience, particularly with authority figures or mentors. However, a small act of kindness or humility can open unexpected doors. This is also a week to care for your nervous system—spend less time on screens and more time with nature or music. Your spiritual side may awaken with new curiosity, especially around ancient wisdom or past life work. A surprise message, proposal, or gift may arrive toward the weekend, bringing joy.
Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Deep Blue Tip for the Week: Before stepping outside each morning, gently touch your throat and say, “I speak truth, and truth returns to me.”
Pisces
You are filled with creative fire this week, but it needs focused direction. Otherwise, your ideas may scatter into distractions. Set one clear intention and pour your energy into it. Emotional undercurrents may surface from your past—perhaps a conversation or memory that still holds weight. Instead of pushing it away, allow yourself to feel and release. Family may require attention, especially an elder who feels distant or unwell. Love is compassionate this week, and for singles, someone may enter with a soft, healing energy. Watch out for impulsive purchases or late-night bingeing—it’s avoidance in disguise. A divine message through a dream or symbol will mark the week’s end.
Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Silver Grey Tip for the Week: Draw a circle on paper, place a candle in its center, and sit in silence—let the stillness speak to you.
