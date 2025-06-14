Weekly Tarot Reading For June 16- 22: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Tip For The COMING Week
Weekly Tarot Reading For June 16- 22: Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For June 16- 22
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week, clarity comes not from action, but from stillness. You may feel the urge to resolve everything at once, but patience is your real power. Midweek may bring a shift in perspective through an unexpected conversation or a dream. Someone around you may test your boundaries—respond with calm detachment. Financial matters require grounded planning; avoid unnecessary risks. In relationships, a heart-to-heart brings healing if you choose authenticity over defense. By the weekend, a long-awaited emotional answer finds you.
Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Carmine Red Tip for the Week: Light a white candle at dusk and say, “Peace flows through me, even when the world moves fast.”
Taurus
This week brings you face-to-face with the need for emotional independence. You may feel tested by someone’s demands, but it’s time to honour your limits. Trust your body—it’s showing signs where you’re overextending. Financially, this is the time to make grounded, long-term plans. A spiritual sign midweek may offer deep reassurance. Let solitude be your sanctuary. By the weekend, you’ll feel more rooted and aligned. You don’t have to explain your peace to anyone.
Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Earth Brown Tip for the Week: Write your current worry on a bay leaf and burn it in a fire-safe dish.
Gemini
Your thoughts run wild this week—but that’s where your magic lives. A spark of genius may appear unexpectedly, especially around midweek. Narrow your focus and you’ll go farther. You may find yourself reconnecting with someone who stimulates your mind—this could lead to a meaningful opportunity. In love, resist the urge to analyze every word—feel more, think less. By weekend, inspiration flows again. Trust your vision—it’s unfolding perfectly, even if the path seems unusual.
Lucky number: 17 Lucky colour: Sky Silver Tip for the Week: Keep a journal beside your bed to record any nighttime insights or recurring thoughts.
Cancer
This week, emotional waves rise—but they don’t have to drown you. A family or home-related issue may require gentle handling. Use your intuition, but also speak up where boundaries are needed. Financially, review small, recurring leaks in your budget. Midweek brings a message or symbol that reconnects you with your inner wisdom. By the weekend, a sense of harmony returns. Let go of what you can't control and honour what you can hold with love.
Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Moon Pearl Tip for the Week: Rub a drop of lavender oil on your wrists while saying, “I honour my emotions, but I am not ruled by them.”
Leo
The spotlight is not always yours to chase—it may come to you when you least expect it. This week, let your actions speak louder than your voice. Someone may attempt to challenge your stance—respond with grace, not fire. A professional opportunity could open if you remain open and patient. In love, gentle warmth matters more than dramatic gestures. Midweek invites rest, and by the weekend, you’ll feel lighter and freer. Let your presence be your loudest statement.
Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Amber Gold Tip for the Week: Stand in front of a mirror, smile at yourself, and say, “My power lies in presence, not performance.”
Virgo
You’re being called to loosen your grip—perfection won’t save you, but flexibility will. A delay at work may test your patience, but it’s creating room for better alignment. Relationships feel lighter if you release the need to manage every detail. Health-wise, hydrate more and listen to your body’s fatigue. A new habit around midweek brings surprising relief. By the weekend, your mind is clearer, and your heart feels calmer. Sometimes slowing down is the smartest move.
Lucky number: 14 Lucky colour: Dusty Lavender Tip for the Week: Whisper into a glass of water before drinking, “I surrender what I cannot fix.”
Libra
You’re entering a time of inner alignment. The chaos outside may intensify, but your real work is balancing within. Rearranging your space or decluttering emotionally will uplift you. A romantic connection may ask for honesty—speak gently, not passively. Money matters improve if you stop second-guessing your choices. Midweek boosts your creativity, so take advantage. By the weekend, beauty in any form—art, nature, silence—becomes your medicine.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Rose Quartz Tip for the Week: Place fresh flowers near your window and say, “I invite harmony to bloom within and around me.”
Scorpio
You’re in the middle of a transformation—but this one requires tenderness, not control. A personal truth rises to the surface—don’t push it down. At work, resist overcommitting. A key conversation midweek could shift your emotional outlook and remove mental fog. In love, intimacy deepens if you allow yourself to be seen without armour. By weekend, you’ll notice a gentle rebirth in how you speak, feel, and lead. Honour what’s changing—you’re not who you were, and that’s a blessing.
Lucky number: 20 Lucky colour: Deep Burgundy Tip for the Week: Light incense and breathe deeply while affirming, “I release what no longer serves the version I’m becoming.”
Sagittarius
Your heart craves newness—but this week, the adventure is spiritual, not geographical. A belief, expectation, or habit must be questioned. Journaling, meditation, or a meaningful conversation midweek helps crack something open. At work, step back and reassess before pushing forward. In relationships, vulnerability builds real connection. A quiet insight by weekend may unlock energy you didn’t realize was stuck. Don’t run—root.
Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Indigo Tip for the Week: Sit under the night sky and whisper, “Show me what I need, not just what I want.”
Capricorn
This week encourages a gentler rhythm. You’ve been carrying too much—and it’s time to set a few things down. Delegating isn’t weakness; it’s wisdom. At work, a strategic decision pays off, especially if taken calmly. In love, avoid giving more than you receive. Balance brings more intimacy than sacrifice. Health-wise, focus on your spine and posture. By the weekend, your inner and outer world feel more aligned. Your strength now is in graceful control.
Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Slate Grey Tip for the Week: Stretch your arms wide and say aloud, “I allow life to support me—I don’t have to carry it alone.”
Aquarius
A breakthrough idea is coming—but first, you must clear mental clutter. This week, less is more. Focus on the essentials, especially in financial planning. A casual conversation midweek may offer an unexpected solution or opportunity. In love, express your unique needs without fear of judgment. Embrace solitude where needed—it will help birth your next vision. By weekend, you’ll feel recharged and reconnected with your bigger mission.
Lucky number: 16 Lucky colour: Electric Blue Tip for the Week: Clear your desk or sacred space and whisper, “From emptiness, inspiration flows.”
Pisces
Your inner world is rich this week—don’t dismiss it for external noise. Vivid dreams, intuition spikes, or random signs may offer the guidance you’ve been asking for. Be open to spiritual healing or emotional release midweek—it could come through writing, crying, or even laughter. Relationships deepen with softness, not intensity. Financially, trust your instincts. By the weekend, peace returns like an old friend. Your soul is asking to be heard—listen without distraction.
Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Seafoam Green Tip for the Week: Place a glass bowl of water near your bed with a white flower and say, “My spirit speaks, and I listen.”
Trending Photos