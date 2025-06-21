Weekly Tarot Reading For June 23- 29: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week encourages intentional slowing down. You might feel an urgency to push through decisions or resolve matters quickly, but clarity will only arrive through reflection. Don’t confuse momentum with direction. An old emotional wound may resurface, reminding you of boundaries you’ve let slip—reinforce them without guilt. A message midweek could change your perspective, so keep an open mind. Avoid emotional reactions, especially in financial or personal matters. In love, choosing presence over performance brings depth. Conversations that feel ordinary may carry profound insight, especially if you listen more than you speak. Trust your intuition—it’s trying to protect your energy. By the weekend, expect a shift toward emotional clarity, especially in an area that has long felt uncertain. Embrace stillness; that’s where your answers are waiting.
Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Rust Orange Tip for the Week: Light a sandalwood incense stick and say, “I move with intention, not impulse.”
Taurus
A steady week ahead, but not without a few internal storms. You may feel caught between the urge to please and the need to protect your peace. This is your reminder: it’s okay to say no without an explanation. Your emotional boundaries will be tested by someone’s expectations—stay grounded in your truth. Financially, revisit an old plan; it holds more value now than it did before. Midweek may bring signs in dreams or synchronicities—pay attention. There’s spiritual reassurance available if you slow down to receive it. You may crave solitude more than usual; honour that without guilt. By the weekend, your energy feels recalibrated, and you’ll notice how different things appear when viewed from a rested state.
Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Forest Green Tip for the Week: Hold a pebble in your palm and affirm, “What’s mine will remain firm, what isn’t will slip away.”
Gemini
Your mind is a kaleidoscope of ideas this week—sparkling, restless, and full of potential. While the temptation to multitask is strong, you’ll go further by focusing on one vision at a time. Something you thought was insignificant may lead to an unexpected opportunity, especially midweek. Conversations feel more electric than usual; someone’s words may ignite a meaningful realization. Financially, be wary of overextending—less is more. In relationships, allow emotional intimacy without dissecting every detail. Don’t lose the moment trying to label it. Creative pursuits are blessed—try channeling your energy into writing or brainstorming. By the weekend, you’ll feel lighter, more aligned with your purpose, and ready to take a bolder step forward. Trust your instincts—they’re more accurate than you think.
Lucky number: 13 Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow Tip for the Week: Scribble your passing thoughts on paper and say, “My mind flows freely, and I trust its rhythm.”
Cancer
This week, you're called to become your own anchor. Emotions that have been buried may surface in dreams or interactions, offering you a chance to finally heal. Don’t resist them—honour what arises, then choose not to carry it any further. Matters related to home or family might require diplomacy; stand your ground while being compassionate. Financially, small leaks need your attention—track your spending mindfully. You may feel energetically drained, so prioritize rest and boundaries. A message or intuitive sign midweek restores your inner clarity. Relationships improve when you're honest about your needs, even if it means letting go of people-pleasing. As the weekend nears, you’ll feel a gentle return of balance. This is emotional spring-cleaning—necessary for your growth.
Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Pearl White Tip for the Week: Anoint your heart area with rosewater and whisper, “I soften without breaking.”
Leo
This week invites you to lead quietly. You may feel overlooked or underappreciated, but this is not the time to seek validation externally. Let your presence speak for you—your silent strength is more powerful than you realize. A professional matter may test your patience; respond with strategy, not ego. In relationships, small gestures mean more than grand statements. Show your love in subtle ways and watch emotional depth return. Midweek brings a shift in perspective through reflection or a dream—don’t ignore it. Health-wise, your body craves rest and balance, especially in your sleep routine. Financial opportunities are slow but solid—trust the process. By the weekend, you’ll feel re-centered and noticed for who you are, not just what you do.
Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Copper Tip for the Week: Touch your chest lightly and say, “My presence is enough.”
Virgo
Let go of your grip on control this week—it’s not abandoning responsibility, it’s inviting grace. Delays, especially at work, may test your patience but are paving the way for a more aligned outcome. A need for perfection might strain relationships, especially if you try to manage others’ emotions. Your health asks for attention—hydrate, stretch, and don’t dismiss fatigue. Midweek brings an opportunity to release an old pattern that’s been quietly draining you. A new ritual or habit may help restore mental peace. Financially, avoid impulsive decisions; reflection will guide you better. By weekend, your inner world feels calmer, more spacious. Allow life to unfold without needing to choreograph every moment—you’ll be surprised by what flows in.
Lucky number: 15 Lucky colour: Pale Mint Tip for the Week: Clear a cluttered drawer while affirming, “As I tidy my space, I tidy my mind.”
Libra
You’re balancing more than usual, both emotionally and practically. This week asks for internal alignment rather than external perfection. Let go of the illusion that harmony means silence—real peace sometimes requires hard conversations. Someone close may need the truth spoken gently. Midweek brings a moment of clarity through beauty—art, nature, or stillness could unlock an answer you’ve been seeking. Financial decisions become easier if you stop second-guessing yourself. Decluttering—physically or emotionally—could bring immense relief. In relationships, your authenticity is your magnet. By weekend, you’ll feel reconnected to your essence, and others will notice your glow. Create beauty within, and it will reflect outside.
Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Petal Pink Tip for the Week: Place a small crystal on your chest and whisper, “What aligns with me will always find me.”
Scorpio
You're in a sacred transition—shedding layers of the past and stepping into a more authentic version of yourself. But this change requires softness, not strategy. Let emotions rise; suppressing them only delays the healing. Midweek, a meaningful conversation could offer a powerful mirror—see yourself clearly, without judgement. Professionally, avoid saying yes out of guilt—you’ll regret it later. In love, allow yourself to be seen, even in your messiness. The intimacy that follows will be deeply healing. Financially, a long-pending decision starts moving. Let go of old control patterns—they no longer serve you. By the weekend, your emotional landscape feels refreshed, like rain after a dry spell.
Lucky number: 18 Lucky colour: Charcoal Tip for the Week: Light a black candle and say, “I face the dark not with fear, but with faith.”
Sagittarius
This week, the real adventure is inward. You may feel restless or discontent, but instead of seeking something outside, question what outdated belief or routine is keeping you caged. A spontaneous conversation or spiritual practice midweek could crack open a deeper truth. You’re being invited to expand—but not through travel or change of scenery. This is expansion of the soul. Professionally, take a moment to reassess before making a leap. In relationships, vulnerability—not bravado—will create connection. Avoid distractions that promise quick relief but offer no substance. By the weekend, you’ll feel a deep release and surprising peace. Sometimes, staying still is the boldest thing you can do.
Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Indigo Blue Tip for the Week: Gaze into a bowl of water and say, “Reveal what I’m ready to understand.”
Capricorn
You’ve been carrying more than your fair share, and this week asks you to set some of it down. Your worth is not measured by how much you endure. At work, a quiet decision made with clarity will yield long-term results. Don’t rush—move with calculated grace. In love, balance is key; notice if you’re over-giving. Health-wise, your body needs gentleness—stretch, rest, and nourish. A conversation midweek could offer the support you've been too proud to seek. Financially, clarity comes through grounded planning. As the weekend approaches, you’ll begin to see how much better things flow when you let go of control and invite support.
Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Charcoal Grey Tip for the Week: Soak your feet in warm saltwater and say, “I am grounded, supported, and safe.”
Aquarius
There’s a clearing happening for you this week. Mentally and emotionally, it’s time to simplify. You may feel called to withdraw, not from people, but from noise—too many voices have drowned out your own. Midweek, a surprising insight may appear when you least expect it. Don’t ignore that passing thought—it may hold a solution. In love, express your unique needs without fear of rejection. Your authenticity is your greatest strength. Financially, cut out the excess and return to basics. This is not a time for expansion but for refinement. By weekend, your mind will feel clearer, and you’ll sense the first spark of your next big idea.
Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Ice Blue Tip for the Week: Declutter one corner of your room and whisper, “Where space grows, so does vision.”
Pisces
Your intuitive waters run deep this week. Don’t dismiss what you feel, even if it doesn’t make logical sense. Dreams, symbols, or repeating signs are messengers—write them down. An emotional release midweek—through tears, laughter, or art—will be incredibly healing. In love, softness and silence say more than words. Avoid rescuing others at the cost of your own peace. Financially, trust your instincts—they’re quietly steering you toward something stable. A creative pursuit brings unexpected joy if you allow yourself to play without pressure. By the weekend, you’ll feel spiritually recharged and emotionally realigned.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Misty Lilac Tip for the Week: Write down a dream or intuitive message and say, “I trust what arises from my soul.”
