Weekly Tarot Reading For June 23- 29: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week

This week encourages intentional slowing down. You might feel an urgency to push through decisions or resolve matters quickly, but clarity will only arrive through reflection. Don’t confuse momentum with direction. An old emotional wound may resurface, reminding you of boundaries you’ve let slip—reinforce them without guilt. A message midweek could change your perspective, so keep an open mind. Avoid emotional reactions, especially in financial or personal matters. In love, choosing presence over performance brings depth. Conversations that feel ordinary may carry profound insight, especially if you listen more than you speak. Trust your intuition—it’s trying to protect your energy. By the weekend, expect a shift toward emotional clarity, especially in an area that has long felt uncertain. Embrace stillness; that’s where your answers are waiting.

Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Rust Orange Tip for the Week: Light a sandalwood incense stick and say, “I move with intention, not impulse.”