Weekly Tarot Reading For June 30- July 6: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For June 30- July 6
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week invites you to step back and listen more than act. You may feel pressure to solve everything quickly, but silence will reveal what action cannot. Early in the week, someone’s words might sting—take them not as criticism but as clues. Financial decisions need caution; avoid making commitments without full clarity. Relationships may challenge you to be more emotionally present, not performative. There will be a kind of revelation that shifts your internal compass. By the weekend, you’ll feel less scattered, more centered. Embrace stillness, especially if everything around you feels rushed. Trust that slowing down is not losing momentum—it’s finding your rhythm.
Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Deep Maroon Tip for the Week: Say this “Peace flows through me, even when the world moves fast.” and light a desi ghee diya in evenings
Taurus
This week highlights the power of subtle shifts. You may find yourself reflecting on recent choices and feeling unsure if you’re on the right path. Don’t rush to correct things—some answers only arrive in quiet spaces. Early in the week, someone may demand more of you than you’re willing to give. Say no with grace. Financially, revisit an old plan—there may be hidden value in what you once dismissed. A spiritual or intuitive sign midweek provides clarity. In love, vulnerability will deepen a bond if you allow it to unfold naturally. This is not a time for grand gestures—it’s about tuning into what feels good and grounding your energy in your own truth.
Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Earth Green Tip for the Week: Sit in silence for five minutes each morning and say, “I find strength in what stays quiet.”
Gemini
This week asks you to slow the spin of your mind. While your mental energy is high, clarity will only come through focus. Early in the week, a conversation could spark a flood of ideas—note them down but act on only one. In relationships, someone may misread your intentions—choose presence over clever words. Midweek, a creative insight opens a new path, especially if you’ve been stuck in repetition. Be mindful of overextending financially; refine rather than expand. You may be called to guide someone younger or less experienced—teach with patience. By the weekend, mental clarity returns, and you’ll feel more certain of your next step. Sometimes the best progress is made when you stop chasing and start listening.
Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Buttercup Yellow Tip for the Week: Keep a journal by your bedside and write: “One thought, one truth, one direction.”
Cancer
This week, emotional honesty brings powerful healing. You may feel tender or reactive early on, especially in a personal situation that mirrors an old wound. Instead of retreating, use this as an invitation to speak up. Financially, a missed detail could create confusion—review all transactions with care. Midweek, your intuition is razor-sharp; pay attention to recurring signs or emotional triggers. A family matter may resurface—respond with empathy but don’t lose yourself. In love, your ability to nurture is your gift, but boundaries are equally sacred. By the weekend, emotional clarity returns, and you may finally feel seen for who you are. Your heart is your compass—let it lead without apology.
Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Pearl Grey Tip for the Week: Rub lavender oil on your wrists and say, “My emotions are wise, not wild.”
Leo
This week is not about being in the spotlight—it’s about holding space for your own evolution. You may feel overlooked or underappreciated early on, but don’t rush to prove your worth. A decision at work may test your pride; choose substance over ego. In love, soft consistency matters more than dramatic displays. Financially, avoid showy spending; opt for sustainability. You’re being guided to lead by example, not by volume. Health-wise, your body may ask for better sleep or nourishment—honour it. By the weekend, you’ll feel more aligned with your true self and less concerned with external approval.
Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Golden Amber Tip for the Week: Look in the mirror and affirm, “I don’t need to shine—I already radiate.”
Virgo
You may feel the urge to fix everything around you this week—but the healing starts with you. Early in the week, an unresolved tension could resurface, either through a conversation or physical symptoms like fatigue or irritation. Instead of pushing through, pause and listen to what your body and spirit are saying. Midweek invites a deep cleansing moment, whether through a journaling session or a hard truth. Don’t run from discomfort—it holds your breakthrough. In relationships, trying to micromanage emotions (yours or theirs) will only block flow. Trust the process, even when it’s messy. Financially, slow down spending and consider a longer-term investment. By the weekend, you’ll feel mentally lighter and emotionally rebalanced. You’re not here to hold the world—just your corner of it.
Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Dusty Lavender Tip for the Week: Whisper into your palm, “I let go of what was never mine to carry.”
Libra
This week is about finding harmony not by avoiding conflict, but by moving through it gracefully. Early on, a disagreement or emotional misalignment may challenge your usual need for peace. Instead of retreating, speak your truth gently but firmly. Midweek brings an opportunity to express yourself creatively—this could be through art, style, writing, or design. Don’t underestimate how self-expression brings emotional clarity. Financially, a past decision could circle back—handle it with maturity, not regret. In love, honesty leads to a turning point, even if it feels vulnerable. Your equilibrium will return by the weekend, but with deeper insight. You’ll realize that true balance includes standing firm, not just going with the flow.
Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Blush Rose Tip for the Week: Place fresh flowers on your table and say, “Beauty begins where truth is allowed.”
Scorpio
A transformative week lies ahead. You’re being asked to surrender, not in weakness but in power. Early on, something you thought you had dealt with may return—not to punish you, but to help you rise. This could be an emotional pattern, a limiting belief, or a past connection resurfacing. Midweek brings clarity, especially through a deep conversation or an intuitive hit. In love, remove the armour and let someone see the real you. Financially, don’t fear a delay—it’s redirecting you. By the weekend, you’ll feel a lightness you haven’t felt in a while. This is your reset.
Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Burgundy Black Tip for the Week: Light incense and affirm, “From ashes, I rise again—wiser and softer.”
Sagittarius
This week nudges you inward, despite your desire to move outward. Restlessness might rise early in the week—but instead of seeking escape, explore what the discomfort is really about. A belief, habit, or hope from the past may no longer resonate. Midweek brings a moment of clarity through reflection, meditation, or a quiet conversation. Professionally, avoid jumping into something that looks exciting—check if it aligns with your values. In relationships, speak your truth, but don’t expect immediate understanding; give others time to meet you where you are. Financially, rethink your goals with long-term clarity. You’re evolving, and not all old goals belong in your new life. By the weekend, there’s a quiet sense of release. Sometimes the bravest journey is the one that takes you deeper within.
Lucky number: 14 Lucky colour: Indigo Tip for the Week: Sit beneath the night sky and whisper, “What do I need to let go of, to truly grow?”
Capricorn
This week teaches you the value of surrender without losing structure. You’ve been holding many threads together—professionally, emotionally, maybe even for others. Early in the week, take stock: What’s truly yours to carry, and what needs delegation or release? A conversation midweek offers emotional insight that softens your approach. You don’t need to control the pace—trust the process unfolding around you. In relationships, show warmth, not just responsibility. Financially, focus on stability over expansion. This isn’t a time to build higher—it’s a time to strengthen the foundation. In health, listen to your back and knees; physical tension may reflect emotional burdens. By the weekend, you’ll feel clearer, calmer, and more supported. Let balance guide you, not burnout.
Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Slate Grey Tip for the Week: Place your hand over your heart and say, “I allow life to support me too.”
Aquarius
This week invites a mental detox. Too many opinions, too many plans, too many tabs open in your head—it’s time to hit refresh. Early in the week, you may feel overstimulated or emotionally detached. Take it as a sign to reconnect with your core. Midweek brings a creative breakthrough or a much-needed silence. In relationships, authenticity matters more than excitement. Show your unique self without overexplaining. Financially, keep things minimal. Say no to what drains you and yes to what uplifts your long-term vision. A moment of solitude later in the week may feel healing, not lonely. By the weekend, you’ll feel mentally decluttered and realigned. Sometimes the best next step is to pause, not perform.
Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Frosted Blue Tip for the Week: Light a candle and affirm, “From stillness, my truth becomes clear.”
Pisces
Your emotional and spiritual depth are heightened this week. You may feel everything more intensely—every glance, every word, every silence. Don’t shut it down. Early in the week, a dream or synchronicity offers guidance; write it down before it fades. In love, your softness is magnetic—don’t harden yourself for fear of vulnerability. Midweek, a creative project or moment of reflection may unlock deep insight. Financially, trust your inner compass rather than outside noise. Avoid people who drain your energy without reciprocation. This is a time to protect your peace fiercely. By the weekend, there’s a strong sense of spiritual renewal and emotional release. You are not too much—you are deeply attuned. Let your intuition be your anchor.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Seafoam Green Tip for the Week: Place water near your bedside and say, “I listen to the currents that speak without words.”
