Weekly Tarot Reading For June 30- July 6: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Coming Week

This week invites you to step back and listen more than act. You may feel pressure to solve everything quickly, but silence will reveal what action cannot. Early in the week, someone’s words might sting—take them not as criticism but as clues. Financial decisions need caution; avoid making commitments without full clarity. Relationships may challenge you to be more emotionally present, not performative. There will be a kind of revelation that shifts your internal compass. By the weekend, you’ll feel less scattered, more centered. Embrace stillness, especially if everything around you feels rushed. Trust that slowing down is not losing momentum—it’s finding your rhythm.

Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Deep Maroon Tip for the Week: Say this “Peace flows through me, even when the world moves fast.” and light a desi ghee diya in evenings