Weekly Tarot Reading For June 9- 15: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week, you are nudged to speak your truth and release the emotional weight you’ve been carrying silently. Conversations—especially in close relationships—may feel vulnerable but healing. A project or idea you had abandoned could make its way back into your awareness. Professionally, subtle opportunities show up through conversations or unexpected changes in plans. Trust your instincts—they’re on point. Avoid rushing into new commitments just to feel secure. Midweek may feel intense, but clarity will follow if you resist the urge to control outcomes. By the weekend, you’ll sense emotional resolution. Let go of needing all the answers.
Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Sunset Orange Tip for the Week: Light a yellow candle at sunrise and whisper, “I move forward with clarity and courage.”
Taurus
This week is about reclaiming your peace by enforcing clear emotional and energetic boundaries. Someone may demand more of your time or energy than feels fair—take a step back without guilt. You are dependable, yes, but not endlessly available. Financial decisions require logic, not emotional reaction. At work, keep your plans quiet until they’re fully ready. Something from your past may come back into focus—respond thoughtfully rather than impulsively. Midweek brings the chance to recalibrate your priorities. By the weekend, solitude will provide profound clarity and inner balance. Trust that peace is not passive—it’s a choice and a practice.
Lucky number: 21 Lucky colour: Sage Green Tip for the Week: Take a short walk in nature with bare feet and repeat, “I stand firm in my own energy.”
Gemini
Your mind is racing with ideas this week, but you’ll need to focus to avoid scattering your energy. Quality over quantity—one plan followed through is more powerful than several left incomplete. Professionally, a small success or recognition could reaffirm your direction. In love, the urge to flirt or play games may rise, but sincerity is the true magnet. Watch out for impulsive communication midweek—a pause before response will help avoid regret. Financially, it’s time to simplify and redirect your spending. By the weekend, a need for rest may hit you strongly—honor it. Stillness, not striving, leads to your best ideas.
Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Sky Blue Tip for the Week: Write one intention for your week and tape it above your work desk or mirror.
Cancer
This week asks you to balance care for others with care for yourself. A family situation might demand attention—respond with grace, but set firm limits. Emotionally, you may long for calm, and you’ll need to carve out that space intentionally. Midweek brings a heartfelt insight through a message, dream, or unexpected gesture. Financially, it’s time to reassess where your energy (and money) is flowing—some habits may be draining you. By the weekend, you’ll experience emotional clarity. A spiritual or deeply intuitive moment may anchor you in new wisdom. Let grace—not pressure—guide your next step.
Lucky number: 28 Lucky colour: Pearl White Tip for the Week: Stir water with your finger clockwise while chanting, “I invite balance into my life.”
Leo
Instead of bold moves, this week calls for calm confidence and silent determination. Your power lies in your restraint and ability to walk away from unnecessary conflict. Someone might try to provoke you—don’t fall for it. Financially, review spending and make future-focused plans. You might be called to offer advice or mentor someone younger midweek—do it with heart. Emotionally, love unfolds gently; no drama, just mutual respect. By weekend, a weight lifts—you may not even realize how heavy it was until it’s gone. The freedom you seek starts with changing the way you think.
Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Gold Tip for the Week: Before you speak, ask yourself: “Will this add peace or chaos?” Choose accordingly.
Virgo
This is a week of conscious surrender. You’ve been trying hard to make everything run perfectly—but cracks are showing, and that’s okay. Instead of hiding them, allow the light to enter through them. At work, expect minor delays or redirection—flow with it. In relationships, your calm energy is grounding for others, but don’t forget your own needs. A shift in your daily rhythm around midweek will offer unexpected relief—embrace the change. Prioritize rest and hydration to prevent burnout. By the weekend, emotional acceptance brings healing.
Lucky number: 15 Lucky colour: Dusty Rose Tip for the Week: Light a lavender incense stick before bed and whisper, “I release what I cannot control.”
Libra
You’ve been the peacekeeper for too long—and this week reminds you to bring harmony inward. Others may seem erratic, and it’s not your job to manage their emotional storms. A change in your home—be it rearranging or cleansing—will shift your energy. Financially, be cautious with lending or borrowing. In love, a past situation could come back for resolution or closure. Midweek brings a wave of creativity—ride it. By the weekend, beauty returns as your guide. Let aesthetics and grace inform your decisions.
Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Champagne Tip for the Week: Hold a rose quartz in your hand and repeat, “I am not a fixer. I am a light.”
Scorpio
This week tests your ability to release control. A plan may go sideways—but it may lead you to something better. An unexpected dialogue or inner reflection may stir an emotional breakthrough midweek. Don’t avoid the truth—your clarity will come through honesty. At work, step back from drama and focus on your purpose. Love needs tenderness now—don’t armor up, lean in. A spiritual awakening is possible by the weekend if you make space for silence. Growth this week lies in surrender, not resistance.
Lucky number: 13 Lucky colour: Burgundy Tip for the Week: Journal without editing for 10 minutes and then burn the page—release to reset.
Sagittarius
The adventure this week isn’t external—it’s inward. You’re invited to reflect, recharge, and reconsider what truly excites your soul. A belief you’ve long held may be questioned; don’t panic, explore it. Journaling or chanting may unlock emotional insight. Financially, it’s time to clean up past decisions and clarify future ones. In relationships, say what you mean and listen just as deeply. A heart-to-heart midweek could bring profound understanding. As the weekend nears, expect an energetic reboot. You're evolving in quiet, powerful ways.
Lucky number: 18 Lucky colour: Indigo Tip for the Week: Look at the stars and whisper, “I welcome what I once feared.”
Capricorn
You’re catching your breath this week as the clouds of recent stress begin to part. A sense of calm returns—not because challenges disappear, but because you’re reclaiming your inner center. At work, your analytical approach solves a lingering problem. In personal life, a moment of discomfort can be a doorway to deeper trust—if you stay honest. Midweek invites you to implement a new habit or declutter your schedule. Health-wise, focus on posture and grounding. By weekend, clarity sets in and you feel capable again.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Slate Grey Tip for the Week: Write down three tasks and do them slowly, with complete awareness.
Aquarius
This week asks for creative disruption. You’re being called to release outdated routines and allow something fresh to emerge. Talking with someone outside your usual circle may lead to a breakthrough idea. Financially, don’t rush—pause and negotiate wisely. Group work or collaborations feel more emotionally intense—be mindful of your responses. The middle of the week may unveil an unexpected nudge from the universe—stay alert. By the weekend, you may crave solitude more than ever. Listen to that urge—it’s where your next wave of clarity will rise from.
Lucky number: 33 Lucky colour: Electric Blue Tip for the Week: Place a bowl of salt water near your bed overnight to cleanse lingering thoughts.
Pisces
You are deeply intuitive this week, and your dreams or inner nudges hold powerful messages. Pay close attention—they are guiding you toward emotional and spiritual healing. A creative outlet or quiet time in nature could unlock a breakthrough. Take control of your finances by spending intentionally and reassessing where your money truly needs to go. In relationships, honesty brings healing. If something’s bothering you, don’t retreat—speak with compassion. Midweek offers a moment of transformation through reflection. By weekend, your desire for simplicity will lead you to release something heavy. Peace is yours—if you allow it.
Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Seafoam Green Tip for the Week: Place a white flower in water beside your bed and say, “I return to my inner stillness.”
