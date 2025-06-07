Weekly Tarot Reading For June 9- 15: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Coming Week

2 / 13

This week, you are nudged to speak your truth and release the emotional weight you’ve been carrying silently. Conversations—especially in close relationships—may feel vulnerable but healing. A project or idea you had abandoned could make its way back into your awareness. Professionally, subtle opportunities show up through conversations or unexpected changes in plans. Trust your instincts—they’re on point. Avoid rushing into new commitments just to feel secure. Midweek may feel intense, but clarity will follow if you resist the urge to control outcomes. By the weekend, you’ll sense emotional resolution. Let go of needing all the answers.

Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Sunset Orange Tip for the Week: Light a yellow candle at sunrise and whisper, “I move forward with clarity and courage.”