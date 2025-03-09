Weekly Tarot Reading For March 10- 16: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number, And Tip For The Coming Week

2 / 13

Your life is going smoothly and your long term aspirations are being fulfilled. This brings an overwhelming sense of peace and equilibrium, which marks an optimal point for celebration. However, it seems that you are protecting your feelings perhaps because of past let downs which may prevent the enhancement of your intimate connections. As days pass, consider this phase in your life as an upward opportunity to strengthen family bonds and appreciate the abundance of good fortune life has to offer. Maybe this will help you achieve the happiness and contentment that you are looking for. If there are any outstanding matters with your family, it is a good time to resolve them peacefully now. By the end of the week, look forward to a jubilant conclusion to something you have been awaiting. Some acts of kindness or simple going out to calm and gentle places may help soothe your compassionate heart.

Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Plum Tip for the Week: Open your heart to deepen family ties and resolve past issues. Practice kindness and seek serene places to enrich your spirit.