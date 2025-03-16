Weekly Tarot Reading For March 16- 23: Check Your Tip Of The Week, Lucky Number And Luck Colour
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week could bring a sense of global connectivity, either through uplifting news from afar or the travel plans of someone close to you. Be prepared for sudden opportunities that may require travel related to your career. If you're navigating any legal challenges, you might receive favorable outcomes soon. You could also find yourself in circumstances that demand decisive action. If health issues have been a concern, expect a period of recovery and a return to your usual activities. As the week closes, joy related to family, particularly involving your children's achievements or unexpected matrimonial developments, may brighten your days. Those in partnerships might experience a deepening of bonds, bringing enhanced harmony and commitment.
Lucky number: 28 Lucky colour: Teal
Tip for the Week: Stay open to unexpected opportunities, especially in travel and career matters. Embrace decisive actions with confidence, and cherish joyful moments with family and loved ones
Taurus
This week requires some social patience and a temporary withdrawal from the more active social scenarios. Doing yoga or meditation will, conversely, offer calmness and improved mental focus. Recently, both professionally and personally has been troubling, which may have been disheartening. It's crucial to not let this past discontent shadow your current prospects. The days ahead hold significant promise for financial growth and success in your endeavors. Trust your instincts to navigate through simpler decisions, and lean on your capacity for fair and thoughtful analysis to transition smoothly from challenging circumstances to more positive outcomes. In doing so, you'll find greater understanding in financial matters and relationships, paving the way toward personal fulfillment and spiritual insight.
Lucky number: 24 Lucky colour: Saffron
Tip for the Week: Accept patience and solitude for the week—balancing your inner self can be accomplished best through meditation or yoga. Remember not to disregard intuition for minor decisions and critical thinking for turning difficulties into opportunities.
Gemini
Your gentle compassion, peace, honesty, and generosity combine into a unique quality that helps you resolve conflicts gracefully this week. Some of you will meet a new partner that comes with abundant potential and promise for enduring joy and satisfaction. Your active intuition will assist you in realizing some of the dreams you have cherishecd for many years. Professionally, you will face and complete tasks with great energy and decisiveness because of your strong and unwavering resolve towards your goals. You will more than likely be the subject of admiration and accolades of many people around you because of your diligent work. You have worked so hard to get to this point, and having won all previous contests, competitions and challenges, you now get to relish the fruits of your labor. You will end the week on a high note with a party for the competitive event with a large number of guests congratulating you for your achievements, and that will create a wonderful mood for the event.
Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Gray
Tip for the Week: Your intuition will guide you to nurturing relationships and fulfilling dreams, so trust it. Enjoy your milestones with pride; your hard work is finally being appreciated.
Cancer
During this week, people who are more in touch with their feelings will feel a deep sense of satisfaction because their long-cherished wishes are being fulfilled. Be it a joining in a celebration that brings a song to your heart or a gratifying professional endeavor, the feeling of being elated by some intangible power is present. It is also expected that some acknowledgement for your relentless efforts and commitment which motivates those around you will come, such is the power of your inspiration. Important advice from a wise elderly person may be particularly useful. Embracing a more spiritual approach helps maintain harmony and alignment in your life. By week's end, your interactions are marked by responsibility and fairness, leading you towards career choices that promise both emotional satisfaction and financial stability, brightening your future considerably.
Lucky number: 15 Lucky colour: Olive
Tip for the Week: Embrace your emotions and trust the journey—your dedication is paying off. Stay open to wisdom from mentors, and let spiritual alignment guide you toward lasting success.
Leo
If you find yourself imagining starting over somewhere new, it may be a good time to consider your prior experiences and future goals. Gaining an understanding of your life thus far can make your path forward less difficult and help to achieve a sense of tranquility. Embracing this positiveness requires making careful and deliberate decisions persistently since each decision you take influences your life journey. Learning from old adages is valuable, and “you reap what you sow” holds true for intimate relationships as well. The synergetic effect produced when two beings with deep connections come together is much like a brighter light to a luminous body. This week, look for opportunities aimed at building high quality relationships which will add more brilliance to your life.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Pink
Tip for the Week: Spend some time thinking about your history and future as they relate to your big decisions—this will give you the clarity needed to follow your path. Foster relationships that matter, since the appropriate synergy can guide your way.
Virgo
In the start of the week, you could encounter some issues. The recent efforts and undertakings you have set out on are straining you and creating a burden around your neck. You may feel as if you are stuck, constrained by these barriers, unable to glimpse a path forward, as these struggles are deeply dampening your wit. Furthermore, there might be someone around you, most likely a rival, who seems to want you to face challenges. Your progress and scope of possibilities may be prevented by wrong distractions and extremes. Even with these struggles, however, you have boundless positivity deep inside which when utilized can help yourself overcome these challenges. Moreover, by the end of the week, everything turns and serene and peaceful ambient emerges and you with your family are distanced from the mundane issues of life, enabling you to enjoy the joy and love of your family which restores your happiness and sense of fulfillment.
Lucky number: 22 Lucky colour: Ivory
Tip for the Week: Stay calm and use your inner strength to face the challenges ahead of you--- steer clear of all negativity. Let the serenity and support foster rejuvenation while you regain clarity.
Libra
This week you might notice some of the people surrounding you seem to look at your accomplishments with envy, leading you to be on guard against those who might want to bring you down. External negativity has the potential to disrupt your current focus. On the other hand, overriding the still waters with positive traits you inherently possess might turn out as a challenge. One thing to keep in mind is that despite everything, your biggest hurdle at times could be you. In the workplace, expect skepticism or outright conflict from people who do not believe in your work. Remain calm and look for ways where compromise can be achieved, but do not abandon your objectives and goals. Towards the end of the week, a visit to some of the places you know would be a good change. Spending time with relatives will revive your spirits so that when you return, you will feel re-energized and optimistic.
Lucky number: 13 Lucky colour: Orange
Tip for the Week: Continue to shield your confidence from negativity—your success truly speaks for itself. Spend time with your loved ones for empowerment, and trust that willpower will take you where you need to go.
Scorpio
Some people may feel overwhelmed at the beginning of a week due to personal challenges, ranging from health problems to complicated family relationships. Seeking comfort in private, they might turn to journaling or creative processes to articulate their feelings or emotions. Over the course of the week, something seems to change. There is a burst of motivation and readiness to take charge. This shift signals the need for commitment and integrity. Tasks or projects given during this time will likely be approached with steadfast commitment and resolve. Stay open to the possibility of new developments towards the end of the week. These could come in the form of new job or business opportunities which signal a more positive outlook for the future.
Lucky number: 18 Lucky colour: Indigo
Tip for the Week: Consider using creativity or isolation for self-reflection. Remain steadfast in your pursuits, for your commitment may uncover surprising possibilities towards the end of the week.
Sagittarius
This week marks the beginning of a period of change, especially in regard to your workplace. There will be some changes taking place quite rapidly and while it may disorient you at first, it will ultimately fit into what you intend to achieve. But please take care if you are on some high success at the moment, because new challenges may arise. Although, it can be very unwise to lower your guard as some dangerous moves can be made to attempt to pull down everything you have accomplished. Lower your guard to avert financial damages or obstacles emanating from the lost honesty of people that can be very damaging in the long term. Your boldness and zest will shine through as the week moves on. You are very bold, and adventurous, which makes you energetic and helps you make snap rational decisions that help you face life head on.
Lucky number: 29 Lucky colour: Brown
Tip for the Week: Maintain vigilance and exercise your instincts—manage career changes carefully while avoiding traps. Your strength of character and courage will serve you well in turning difficulties into positive accomplishments.
Capricorn
This week is the culmination and rewarding period of your hard work. Look in anticipation of having a base of security and easily available resources which can come as an unexpected benefit or as a reward for your efforts. Your goals and visions have started materializing and coming to reality. This is one of the best periods to think of the value of your success considering all aspects of your success including spiritual and materialistic ones. You may experience getting rewards at your place of work in form of promotions, acknowledgments, or by being recognized which will boost your self-confidence and make you a pillar of strength for other people who look up to you. Your ability to remain balanced makes it possible for you to command respect as everyone knows that every decision you will make will always be a balanced fair one. As in the last week of the week, it is quite possible that you will become introspective and go deep inside yourself and examine the ways to achieve the outer tranquility and sharpen the view of oneself.
Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Purple
Tip for the Week: Embrace the harvest of your efforts with appreciation, then use this stability to bolster your physical and spiritual health. While recognition comes your way, remain humble while also reflecting deeply to cultivate greater wisdom.
Aquarius
This week signals the start of a new period of emotional sensitivity and personal development for you. At first, you might feel flooded by new sensations that could strengthen over time. Inner desires and ambitions that have been suppressed might strive for achievement now when your inner voice is starting to speak louder. As the week goes on, some family or personal conflicts may arise which could bring some sadness as you are likely to ruminate on some of the things that have already happened. By the end of the week, make shift toward a more constructive perspective whereby solutions and joy are beginning to flourish. You may consider starting afresh in a different place or encountering some drastic changes where you are now due to some professional reasons which could be critical during this period of your life.
Lucky number: 16 Lucky colour: Magenta
Tip for the Week: Permit yourself to harness this emotional revival as fuel for growth - trust to your own intuition as you navigate through difficulties. Concentrating on fresh possibilities enables the release of past tensions which is essential to welcoming constructive change.
Pisces
This week, people who are gentle and kind have a way of constantly gauging what is needed by people around them. They are highly sensitive to the feelings and caregiving, helping those who are in crisis. It stems from their commitment to altruism and helping others which quite literally makes them a living, breathing, source of encouragement. These individuals are admirably strong, mixing emotional and physical strength with resolute drive. They tend to take action and speak even before being provoked and are always seen tackling the issues head-on, without letting themselves be affected personally. Their life is indeed very unconventional, which is why they manage to make so many friends. It does not only endear them to their close ones but also improves the relationships, braided with friendship and companionship among each other.
Lucky number: 26 Lucky colour: Turquoise
Tip for the Week: Nurture your innate abilities of empathy, but also remember to establish limits that guard your energy. Your greatest strength is found where compassion intersects with self-care, allowing you to provide help while still maintaining your balance.
