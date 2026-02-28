Weekly tarot reading for March 2 - 8: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

2 / 13

This week is about doing one thing properly instead of stretching yourself thin over ten. You’ll feel like rushing, but your real progress comes when you slow down just enough to plan your next move. Pick one main goal and let the rest of your day orbit around it.

At work, last-minute requests might show up. Reply with: what you can do, by when, and what you’ll need. With money, tighten up those tiny “convenience buys” that don’t actually make you happy. In love, your straightforwardness is powerful. Just keep it honest, not harsh. Say what you really feel, then allow the other person space to answer.

If your mind is buzzing, shake off the extra energy with small movement breaks, walks, stretches, and quick bursts of activity. By the end of the week, you’ll be glad you didn’t just start fast, you actually finished.

Angel Message: “Choose purpose over pressure.”

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange