Weekly tarot reading for March 2 - 8: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2 - 8
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week is about doing one thing properly instead of stretching yourself thin over ten. You’ll feel like rushing, but your real progress comes when you slow down just enough to plan your next move. Pick one main goal and let the rest of your day orbit around it.
At work, last-minute requests might show up. Reply with: what you can do, by when, and what you’ll need. With money, tighten up those tiny “convenience buys” that don’t actually make you happy. In love, your straightforwardness is powerful. Just keep it honest, not harsh. Say what you really feel, then allow the other person space to answer.
If your mind is buzzing, shake off the extra energy with small movement breaks, walks, stretches, and quick bursts of activity. By the end of the week, you’ll be glad you didn’t just start fast, you actually finished.
Angel Message: “Choose purpose over pressure.”
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange
Taurus
This week wants you grounded, not rigid. If everything feels heavy, it’s probably because you’re carrying too many half-finished things. Simplify. Finish one pending thing you’ve been avoiding just that will give you instant relief.
Work flows better when you keep a steady routine instead of constantly changing your plan. With money, look at where it’s going and set one small, realistic limit. In love, consistency speaks louder than big emotional talks.
Show up, check in, and actually do what you said. If your emotions feel thick, come back to your senses—warm food, calming music, a hot shower, time away from the noise. Your body and mood are tightly linked this week. By the weekend, you’ll feel lighter if you rest without feeling guilty.
Angel Message: “Stability begins with one simple choice.”
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Moss Green
Gemini
This week might feel like your brain has too many tabs open. Your win is getting things organised. Break your ideas into simple, doable steps. You’ll have loads of thoughts and inspiration, but progress comes from picking one and actually doing something about it.
Keep your messages clear; being vague will lead to misunderstandings. Around midweek, a sudden update or change of plan might appear—stay flexible but keep your main focus in sight. With money, ask questions before committing: what’s included, what’s extra, and what’s the real deadline?
In love, don’t over-analyse every message—stay playful, be present, and be honest about what you want. Your energy shifts when you change your environment, even in small ways. The week ends best when you fully complete at least one thing.
Angel Message: “Let clarity lead your words.”
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Cancer
This week is emotionally sensitive, but it can be very healing if you stop absorbing everyone else’s stuff. Set at least one boundary early—a cut-off time, fewer calls, or a pause between meetings—and you’ll feel your system calm down.
Work gets easier when you batch tasks instead of constantly interrupting yourself. Money settles when you plan comfort instead of buying it impulsively; one intentional treat is enough. In relationships, skip the hints—ask directly for what you need.
Your home space is a big factor now; clearing one surface or refreshing one corner will change your mood more than you expect. If you’re tired, that’s a message, not a flaw—lean into warmth, hydration, and more sleep where you can. By the weekend, you’ll feel more peaceful because you protected your energy instead of defending it.
Angel Message: “Guard your heart with gentle boundaries.”
Lucky Number: 28
Lucky Colour: Silver
Leo
This week highlights your influence—so use it with intention. People may lean on you for answers, reassurance, or direction. Choose one meaningful goal and commit to finishing it—completing it will boost your confidence quickly. Work expands when you stop downplaying your value and state clearly what you bring to the table.
Money stays steady as long as you’re not spending to impress anyone. In love, you don’t need to perform—real romance is presence. Prioritise the little things: real eye contact, genuine compliments, peaceful moments together. If you feel drained, step out of the noise and recharge without apologising. Your creativity grows when you give it structure—even 30 focused minutes a day.
By the end of the week, you’ll feel strong because you trusted your steady power instead of trying to prove it. Angel Message: “Be calm to find light within.”
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Sunset Amber
Virgo
This week is about refining your life, not judging yourself. Pick one area—your health, your work systems, or your money—and improve it step by step. Trying to fix everything in one go will just stress you out. At work, your eye for detail is useful, but don’t over-edit; small, regular upgrades are more powerful than drastic changes.
With money, things already feel calmer when you simply track what’s going out for a few days—awareness is half the cure. In love, keep your standards, but soften how you say things. Share what you need, then offer a practical way forward.
Your body needs basics: water, regular meals, and gentle movement. If stress shows up as stiffness or tension, schedule time to unwind like it’s a real appointment. By the end of the week, you’ll feel clearer once you tidy up digital clutter and close those mental tabs.
Angel Message: “Progress is built from small corrections.”
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Colour: Sage Green
Libra
This week is asking you to choose honesty over automatic people-pleasing. You might have to make a choice about a relationship, partnership, or commitment. Don’t keep fake peace by staying quiet. Write down what you actually want, then say it calmly.
Work improves when expectations are crystal clear; vague agreements now turn into headaches later. With money, pick one simple rule (like a cap on a certain type of spending) and stick to it. In love, speak gently but directly—no hinting, no hoping they’ll “just get it.”
Your surroundings matter a lot this week; a few small changes—lighting, smell, layout, colour—can shift your mood. When tension rises, pause before you respond; your grace lives in that pause. By the weekend, you’ll feel more balanced because you chose truth, not performance.
Angel Message: “Speak with kindness and say what you mean.”
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Scorpio
This week has a lot of intensity, and your power lies in staying composed. You’ll pick up on what’s going on beneath the surface, and that can trigger strong emotions—so watch first, react later. Work benefits from quiet strategy: planning, research, and behind-the-scenes moves. With money, think long-term and avoid decisions made from restlessness or emotional spikes.
In love, deeper connection is possible when you’re honest without trying to control the outcome. If you feel wound up, cleanse your system—shower, breathwork, salt water, prayer, silence, whatever helps you reset. Protect your nervous system by reducing noise, drama, and overstimulation. By week’s end, you’ll feel stronger because you chose discipline over impulse and clarity over chaos.
Angel Message: “Stillness is your strongest weapon.”
Lucky Number: 27
Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue
Sagittarius
This week, aim in one direction instead of spraying your energy everywhere. You’ll feel excited and restless at the same time—amazing, if you don’t scatter it. Pick two main priorities and touch them every day, even in small ways. Work opportunities can come through people, so reply quickly and make the next step easy and clear.
Money improves when you stop saying yes to plans that are fun in the moment but draining later. In love, spontaneity is great, but trust grows when you keep your word—make one promise and really honour it. Your energy rises when you change your surroundings, so plan micro-adventures: new café, a different route, a short drive, a class, or a book that expands your mind.
Don’t overbook yourself just because you’re hyped. By the weekend, you’ll feel lucky because you actually finished something, not just talked about it.
Angel Message: “Aim your fire, and it becomes a path.”
Lucky Number: 16
Lucky Colour: Teal
Capricorn
This week is building your stability and long-term success. You may feel like taking charge of everything, but that doesn’t mean you should carry it all alone. Give back responsibilities that aren’t actually yours. Career moves forward when you prioritise the tasks that truly change outcomes, not just the ones that make you look busy.
With money, sort out the practical stuff—payments, tracking, planning—and you’ll feel more settled right away. In love, your presence is more important than big, dramatic actions. Even 15 minutes of undivided attention can fix more than you think. Your body needs maintenance: warm food, movement, and proper sleep.
If you’ve been pushing past your limits, your body will ask you to slow down. By the weekend, you’ll feel proud because what you’ve built is sustainable, not draining.
Angel Message: “Support is strength, not weakness.”
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Aquarius
This week rewards you for turning ideas into something real. Take one concept and give it a form—outline it, draft it, book it, test it, or make a simple plan around it. People respond better when you explain what you do in clear language, so simplify your message. Money improves when you show your skills confidently instead of hiding behind complexity.
In love, you may need some space, but don’t ghost—tell them you need a breather, then come back with warmth. Your nervous system needs less scrolling and more movement. Meaningful conversations can bring unexpected solutions, but only if you’re listening instead of mentally planning your reply. By the end of the week, one visible step will remind you that your future is already in progress.
Angel Message: “Turn insight into evidence.”
Lucky Number: 25
Lucky Colour: Electric Purple
Pisces
This week is about soft but solid grounding. Say yes only when it feels like a clean yes in your body; if it doesn’t, let it be a gentle no. Work runs smoother when everyone knows who’s doing what, and by when—write it down and confirm instead of assuming.
With money, plan your comfort ahead of time instead of buying it from a place of stress—one thoughtful treat is enough. In love, you’ll crave reassurance and emotional safety—ask for it in a simple way, and offer the same in return.
A nighttime wind-down will really help: dim lights, warm drink, soft music, slow breathing. Your intuition is strong, but don’t let it morph into endless overthinking. By the weekend, you’ll feel lighter because you chose calm clarity over emotional overload.
Angel Message: Listen to your inner voice
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Soft Coral
