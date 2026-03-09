Weekly tarot reading for March 9 - 15: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

2 / 13

This week, you’ll feel that familiar “I’ll just handle it” mode switching on. The thing is… if you try to handle everything, you’ll end the week irritated and tired, even if you technically “got things done.” Pick one main goal and treat it like the anchor of your week. Everything else can rotate around it. Work-wise, someone may try to dump last-minute urgency on you—don’t get pulled into the panic.

Ask one calm question: “What’s the actual deadline?” Then respond accordingly. Money is a bit sneaky this week—small spends, quick orders, convenience purchases. They won’t feel big until you look at the total. In love, you’re direct (as always), but your words can land sharper than you intend. So say what you mean… and then soften the tone with reassurance. A little movement clears your head fast—walks, quick stretches, even pacing while you think.

Angel Message: “Choose one battle, win it cleanly.”

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange