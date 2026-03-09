Weekly tarot reading for March 9 - 15: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
Weekly tarot reading for March 9 - 15: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For March 9 - 15
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week, you’ll feel that familiar “I’ll just handle it” mode switching on. The thing is… if you try to handle everything, you’ll end the week irritated and tired, even if you technically “got things done.” Pick one main goal and treat it like the anchor of your week. Everything else can rotate around it. Work-wise, someone may try to dump last-minute urgency on you—don’t get pulled into the panic.
Ask one calm question: “What’s the actual deadline?” Then respond accordingly. Money is a bit sneaky this week—small spends, quick orders, convenience purchases. They won’t feel big until you look at the total. In love, you’re direct (as always), but your words can land sharper than you intend. So say what you mean… and then soften the tone with reassurance. A little movement clears your head fast—walks, quick stretches, even pacing while you think.
Angel Message: “Choose one battle, win it cleanly.”
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Orange
Taurus
This week isn’t about pushing harder—it’s about making life feel easier. You’ve been carrying a lot, and some of it is unnecessary weight. Clear one pending thing that’s been sitting in the background (an email you’re avoiding, a bill, a task you keep postponing). That single completion will give you a surprising sense of relief. At work, stick with what’s already working instead of changing your process daily. This is not the week for chaos experiments.
Financially, you’ll feel better if you set one small rule and follow it (like “no random online spending” or “only one treat purchase”). In relationships, your love language is consistency, and people can actually feel it when you show up calmly. If emotions get heavy, do something grounding: warm food, slow music, long shower, clean bedsheets. Your body is trying to tell you what your mind is ignoring—listen.
Angel Message: Your inner voice is your guide
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Olive
Gemini
This week has “too many tabs open” energy. You’ll be thinking about five things at once, and it’ll feel productive… until you realise nothing is actually finishing. Your best move is to choose one main project and give it real attention. Not just planning. Actual progress. Communication is important this week, but vague communication will backfire. Say things clearly.
Confirm dates. Confirm expectations. Don’t assume people “got it.” Money looks okay if you avoid impulse decisions—especially anything you buy because you’re bored, restless, or trying to reward yourself for being stressed. In love, you may read too much into tone and replies—don’t do that thing where you become your own detective. Ask directly.
Keep it simple. Your nervous system will feel calmer if you reduce screen time at night. A short walk without scrolling will do more for you than another hour of “research.”
Angel Message: “Less noise. One clear message.”
Lucky Number: 18
Lucky Colour: Lemon
Cancer
This week, you’re extra sensitive—and no, you’re not imagining it. You’re picking up on people’s moods quickly, and it can feel like you’re carrying emotions that aren’t even yours. So set a boundary early. Even a small one helps: fewer calls, a cut-off time, a “reply tomorrow” rule. Work becomes easier when you stop switching between tasks every five minutes. Batch things.
Finish one piece before starting the next. Money can get messy if you comfort-spend, especially when you’re drained. If you want to treat yourself, plan it—don’t “accidentally” do it. In relationships, you need reassurance this week, but you’ll only get it if you ask plainly.
No hints. No silent testing. Your space affects you more than usual—cleaning one surface or rearranging one corner can shift your mood instantly. End the week lighter by choosing warmth, rest, and fewer emotional conversations.
Angel Message: “Protect your peace like it’s sacred.”
Lucky Number: 16
Lucky Colour: White
Leo
This week is about your presence. People notice when you’re steady, and they also notice when you’re trying too hard. So don’t overperform. Choose one thing to complete—a work goal, a creative output, a personal task—and finish it properly. Completion is confidence for you. Career-wise, your voice matters this week, so speak clearly. Don’t minimise yourself, and don’t overexplain either. Just be direct and warm. Money stays stable when you avoid spending to “look a certain way.”
Spend for comfort or value, not image. In love, romance doesn’t need big gestures right now; it needs attention. A real check-in, eye contact, a thoughtful compliment. If social noise drains you, step back without guilt. A quiet night will recharge your glow faster than forcing yourself to be “on.” By the end of the week, you’ll feel better if you lead calmly instead of loudly.
Angel Message: “Your power is in your calm.”
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Colour: Golden
Virgo
This week, your brain wants to fix everything. Resist that urge. Not because you’re wrong—but because you’ll exhaust yourself. Pick one area to improve: your schedule, your health routine, your spending, or your workflow. One. And make it better in a simple way. Work will reward you for being organised, but don’t fall into the trap of “if I do more, I’ll feel safe.” You won’t. You’ll just feel tired. Money gets smoother if you track spending for a few days without judgement—awareness is enough to change behaviour.
In love, you can be a bit sharp when stressed. So if you need something, say it clearly, but say it kindly. Your body will feel better if you eat on time, drink more water, and stretch even for five minutes. And yes, your mind will quiet down if your body feels cared for. End the week by clearing digital clutter too—less chaos on screen = less chaos in head.
Angel Message: “Improve one thing. Breathe.”
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Beige
Libra
This week is asking you to stop “keeping things nice” and start keeping things real. You might face a conversation or a decision where you usually try to make everyone comfortable. Don’t. Speak clearly. If you stay vague now, you’ll pay for it later in misunderstandings and resentment. Work improves when roles and timelines are stated properly—no assumptions, no “we’ll see.” Money feels more stable when you follow one rule consistently (even something small like “no random shopping” or “only planned spends”).
In relationships, you don’t need to hint. Just say what you want in a soft tone and let it land. Your mood is tied to your environment this week, so refresh your space in one small way—lighting, scent, tidy corner, fresh bedsheet energy. When tension rises, pause before replying. That pause saves you from saying something you don’t mean.
Angel Message: “Harmony starts with honesty.”
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Rose
Scorpio
This week, you’re reading between the lines—and you’re probably right. But here’s the thing: being right doesn’t mean you need to react immediately. Your power this week is restraint. Observe first. Move second. Work benefits from quiet strategy: planning, research, and preparation that nobody sees yet. That’s where your wins are hiding. Money is better handled with long-term thinking right now—avoid emotional purchases or “I deserve this” spending that comes from frustration.
In love, depth is available, but only if you don’t try to control the outcome. Say one honest truth. Then give space. Your nervous system needs cleansing this week—showers, salt baths, breathwork, or even just sitting in silence for ten minutes. Too much noise will make you irritable. End the week stronger by choosing discipline over drama. You don’t need to prove anything.
Angel Message: “Silence is sometimes the smartest move.”
Lucky Number: 20
Lucky Colour: Plum
Sagittarius
This week, your energy is high, but it can scatter if you don’t give it direction. Pick two priorities. Not five. Two. And move them forward daily, even if the steps are small. Work opportunities may come through people—messages, introductions, quick invites—so reply quickly and be specific. “Let’s connect soon” isn’t enough. Set the next action. Money improves when you stop saying yes to “fun plans” that drain you later.
You’ll feel lighter if you choose one outing you genuinely enjoy instead of stretching yourself thin socially. In love, you want adventure, but trust is built through follow-through. Keep one promise properly this week, even if it’s something simple. Your mood improves when you change scenery—new café, different route, short drive, even a small walk in a new place. End the week feeling lucky because you stayed focused.
Angel Message: “Direction turns energy into results.”
Lucky Number: 13
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Capricorn
This week is all about foundations: time, money, responsibilities, and your body. You’ll feel the urge to take control, but don’t turn that into carrying everything alone. Hand back what isn’t yours. Stop silently fixing other people’s mess. Career-wise, focus on tasks that actually change outcomes—don’t waste your energy on “busywork” that only looks productive. Financially, this is a good week to handle admin: tracking, pending payments, budgeting, clearing loose ends. In relationships, don’t multitask your affection.
A short, fully present moment will mean more than hours of distracted time. Your body needs maintenance—warm meals, mobility, sleep. If you keep ignoring rest, your system will push back. End the week proud because you created stability, not exhaustion.
Angel Message: “Strong doesn’t have to be heavy.”
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Grey
Aquarius
This week rewards action. Not thinking. Not planning. Action. Take one idea and make it tangible—post it, outline it, book it, build the first version. People respond when you explain what you do clearly, so simplify your message and stop hiding behind complexity. Money improves when your skills are packaged in a way others can understand quickly. In love, you might need space, but don’t disappear. Communicate your need and return with warmth.
Your nervous system will thank you if you reduce screen time and add movement—nothing fancy, just consistent. Conversations bring unexpected solutions this week, but only if you actually listen instead of preparing your reply while the other person talks. By the end of the week, one visible step becomes proof that your future is already moving.
Angel Message: “Make it real, even if it’s messy.”
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Pisces
This week asks for grounded softness. You’re intuitive, but if you don’t add structure, you’ll drift into overthinking. Keep promises only when they feel clean in your body; if it’s not a real yes, let it be a gentle no. Work becomes easier when timelines and handoffs are clear—write things down, confirm expectations, and don’t rely on memory. Money steadies when you plan comfort instead of buying it impulsively; one intentional treat is enough.
In love, you’ll crave reassurance—ask simply and offer the same back. A night routine helps you a lot this week: dim lights, warm drink, quiet music, slower breathing. If you feel emotionally overloaded, step away from noise instead of trying to “handle” it. You’ll end the week lighter when you choose clarity over confusion.
Angel Message: “Soft boundaries keep you safe.”
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Colour: Purple
