Weekly Tarot Reading For May 12- 18: Check Your Lucky Number, Colour And Tip For The COMING Week

This week is filled with promising opportunities. Spiritual energy is flowing into your awareness, surrounding you with a glowing presence. Expect a period of abundance, from love and joy to creativity and inspiration. New beginnings, celebrations, and unexpected blessings will bring happiness into your life. You'll experience the warmth of caring relationships and the beauty of unconditional love. As your desires come to fruition, you'll feel a deep sense of fulfillment. Your skills will shine, and luck will follow you wherever you go. Whether in love, friendships, or work, you will navigate situations effortlessly. Now is the perfect time to focus on learning and honing your abilities.

Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Pink Tip for the Week: Drop three drops of rose water in your bath or bucket and imagine washing away the energy of the past.