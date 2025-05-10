Weekly Tarot Reading For May 12- 18: Check Your Lucky Number, Colour And Tip For The COMING Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week is filled with promising opportunities. Spiritual energy is flowing into your awareness, surrounding you with a glowing presence. Expect a period of abundance, from love and joy to creativity and inspiration. New beginnings, celebrations, and unexpected blessings will bring happiness into your life. You'll experience the warmth of caring relationships and the beauty of unconditional love. As your desires come to fruition, you'll feel a deep sense of fulfillment. Your skills will shine, and luck will follow you wherever you go. Whether in love, friendships, or work, you will navigate situations effortlessly. Now is the perfect time to focus on learning and honing your abilities.
Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Pink Tip for the Week: Drop three drops of rose water in your bath or bucket and imagine washing away the energy of the past.
Taurus
You have a sharp ability to face reality head-on, even when it's uncomfortable, and quickly assess situations. Your intuition is strong, allowing you to understand the hidden motives and desires of others, enabling you to get straight to the core of any issue. You are direct, clever, and grounded in your approach, showing no interest in deceit, tricks, or games. However, it's essential to find better inner harmony, balancing your work and actions with healthy habits and emotional control. It's important to carefully assess what serves your well-being best. If there are any legal matters, expect a fair and clear resolution. You will also experience moments of recognition and praise for your hard work, regaining control over situations that once felt chaotic.
Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Purple Tip for the Week: Gently tap the center of your chest with your fingers each morning and say, “I activate the courage to live my truth today.”
Gemini
Collaborating with a partner can be rewarding, especially when they share your level of dedication and responsibility. There may be exciting news of a new addition to the family or an expansion of your circle. Your schedule is becoming increasingly packed with projects and assignments that demand your attention. As a team, you'll need to strategize, coordinate resources, and use your collective skills to succeed. You are grounded and in control of your emotions, able to show a deep understanding of others. Your natural compassion shines as you support and heal those around you with kindness and empathy. Whether in business or personal life, you value structure and stability. A journey may be on the horizon, one that encourages growth, introspection, and connection to your spiritual practices. A pivotal moment is approaching, promising significant change.
Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Brown Tip for the Week: Seal your journal with a kiss this week — let love be your final word in everything you write.
Cancer
This week, you will experience a sense of harmony and mutual attraction, with trust forming a strong foundation in your relationships. A decision or challenge will arise, urging you to choose the right path. While it may seem like a setback at first, this shift will ultimately bring unexpected blessings and a positive transformation in your life. Your creative spark and determination will shine through, helping you assert yourself with confidence. Social events, gatherings, and celebrations will work in your favor, bringing opportunities for growth. By the week’s end, recognition and positive feedback will come your way, surpassing your expectations. The progress you make will align with your true path, leading you toward success in all that matters most.
Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Lime Tip for the Week: Write a wish on a bay leaf, hold it to your chest, then burn it safely — releasing it to higher forces.
Leo
This week begins with some emotional turbulence in relationships. Your high expectations might not align with your partner’s actions, leaving you feeling disappointed and in need of space. As the week progresses, you may encounter more obstacles, making it essential to stay sharp and focused on your goals. A journey or a trip with loved ones could bring both joy and opportunities, especially if it involves gaining new insights or profits. As you move forward, your calm demeanor transforms into enthusiasm and fresh energy. You’ll approach home life with care and work with renewed dynamism. By the end of the week, you'll experience balance, harmony, and growth in all areas, especially financial stability, allowing you to enjoy life with confidence and generosity.
Lucky number: 17 Lucky colour: Powder Blue Tip for the Week: Listen to the sound of your own breathing — let it be the music that soothes and rebalances your soul.
Virgo
This week, it's a perfect time to nurture the bond with someone you love deeply. Your relationship is growing stronger, bringing more stability and emotional fulfillment. Professionally, you're on the right track, and there are signs of growth. Midweek, your expectations soar as you aim for greater control and recognition in your personal and professional life. You will shine as a partner, parent, and leader, provided your authority remains respected. The energy around you supports ambition, discipline, and wise decisions, leading to financial stability. As the week closes, unexpected circumstances may arise, bringing some confusion. However, support from colleagues and family will help you navigate any challenges, and a family member might soon be traveling.
Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Green Tip for the Week: Sit near a tree and mentally ask it for guidance — nature often whispers the answers we overlook.
Libra
This week brings a sense of fulfillment, as you begin to see the rewards of your hard work. Emotional connections deepen, and there’s potential for new romantic sparks or heartfelt exchanges. You’ll find joy in realizing your goals and desires, leading to a greater sense of satisfaction. There may be a period of inner conflict, where your heart and mind seem to pull in different directions, but clarity will come, and your efforts will be successful. Midweek signals the start of a new journey, possibly a creative endeavor or an exciting new venture. By the end of the week, you’ll find balance in all areas of life—financial, emotional, and spiritual—leading to a peaceful and joyful existence.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Charcoal Tip for the Week: Create a blessing bowl: add one good memory, one coin, and one prayer — stir it clockwise daily.
Scorpio
You are deeply committed to your spiritual journey, with both your mind and heart aligned to achieve your goals. A mentor or trusted guide will help you connect with the divine, and regardless of your background, you feel drawn to a community or group with shared intentions and practices. Midweek, your focus shifts to your professional life, where you engage in negotiations and partnerships with confidence and determination. There is growth in your career, and harmonious relationships with colleagues bring support. In this phase, you exude kindness and power, gaining respect from those around you. Your inner voice provides gentle guidance, helping you stay balanced and make the right choices. You have the ability to manage and navigate life with clarity and wisdom.
Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Lilac Tip for the Week: Whisper your deepest desire into a glass of water before drinking it — words programmed with faith become action.
Sagittarius
You are someone who is eager to acquire new skills and broaden your knowledge. Your focus is now on your material wellbeing, and it's essential to concentrate on practical matters, useful information, and core values. A new business or project is on the horizon, so be sure to take notes, keep track of details, and safeguard your records and receipts. Your patience and strong sense of responsibility will lead to growing awareness. Some of you may feel a sense of joy when receiving your first earnings. Midweek brings favorable conditions, with opportunities for career growth or financial gain. There could also be a new romantic interest. However, towards the end of the week, you must be cautious. Challenges and potential conflicts in business may arise, but a family member will come to your aid. If facing a medical test, the results will be positive.
Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: White Tip for the Week: Simply select an evening, pour yourself a glass of your favorite drink, then light a candle—turn your phone off for the day. Allow calmness to rejuvenate your mind.
Capricorn
A fresh perspective on a long-standing concern will bring clarity. While you strive for intellectual achievement, remember that true power lies in balancing intellect with empathy. You are determined to pursue your dreams, regardless of the obstacles or challenges that come your way. At work, expect competition—someone may express interest in the same field you are passionate about. Tensions at home may escalate, leaving you feeling like you want to leave everything behind. With determination and focus, nothing can hinder your progress. Trust in your inner strength and self-control, as they guide your actions. Seek guidance from a trusted mentor or family figure, as their support will help you turn your dreams into reality.
Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Black Tip for the Week: Place your hand over a seed or plant and say, “As you grow, so do I — in strength, grace, and purpose.”
Aquarius
You are a person who exudes emotional balance, confidence, and generosity, always caring for others. Whether in conversations, friendships, or romantic relationships, you take on the role of a supportive and stimulating partner. However, it’s important to avoid letting these qualities manifest negatively. If you push yourself too far into passionate energy, you may burn yourself out, and if you become lost in your emotions, you risk becoming overwhelmed. Midweek brings challenges at work, with rivalry and competition rising. Others may take credit for your hard work, so stay alert and watch their actions. Your profession requires creativity and focused attention, so approach situations with diplomacy instead of force. By week's end, you'll be drawn to practices like meditation or yoga to help center yourself.
Lucky number: 14 Lucky colour: Lavender Tip for the Week: At sunset, close your eyes and envision all your stress melting into the horizon — let the light carry it away.
Pisces
This week will be brought to you by a wave of warm affection coming from your loved ones. You will achieve equilibrium and peace within your home and family life, with upbeat and colorful creativity filling your days. Cherished time spent with family, including children, will bring immense bliss. Their achievement will further bolster pride, especially with regards to academics. Those with an inclination towards family expansion will receive good news soon. Anticipate some new development which may be an important event in the family or the prospect of a new family member. A boost in discipline will set in mid-week and this will allow you to streamline your schedule, both professionally and personally. This period calls for goal orientation, but beware of being overly strict. Striding upon authoritative propelling, trust your guidance system, strengthen your protective scaffolding, and your approach to feelings of safety. Embrace positive change with the relinquishing of old habits.
Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Teal Tip for the Week: Write a secret compliment to yourself and hide it where only future you will discover it — plant joy ahead.
