Weekly Tarot Reading For May 19- 25: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Tip For COMING Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For May 19- 25
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week, it's essential to settle any debts or financial obligations you may have. You might also find yourself in a position to offer financial or emotional support to a friend or relative, particularly for events such as a marriage or a significant personal milestone. Your willingness to help others is evident, and this could extend to charity work as well. Mid-week may bring a sense of confusion, where desires and fantasies may cloud your judgment. You may feel pulled in many directions, trying to satisfy various wants—whether it's food, fashion, or leisure. Yet, this lack of focus can lead to frustration. To avoid this, it's important to make clear, practical decisions and stay grounded in your goals. The universe is aligned in your favor, granting you the potential for growth in health, wealth, and overall well-being. All that you desire is within reach if you focus your energy and intentions.
Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Aqua Tip for the Week: Draw a symbol that represents your current emotion — then redraw it into something empowering. Witness your own transformation on paper.
Taurus
This week, you may experience a sense of empowerment, not from physical strength, but from your influence, communication style, and approach to those around you. Your natural leadership qualities shine through, particularly in your ability to organize and manage effectively. People recognize you as a guiding force in your professional environment, and you are attuned to the needs of others, addressing them with care and empathy. However, be aware that not everyone shares your perspective. There may be individuals who harbor resentment toward your methods and could attempt to undermine your efforts. Whether it’s a project or an interview, the outcome might be swayed by the actions of those who seek to discredit you. As the week closes, you may feel burdened by the weight of responsibilities, and it’s crucial to learn the art of delegation. By sharing the load, you’ll find your work becomes more manageable and productive.
Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Midnight Blue Tip for the Week: Whisper your full name into your pillow before sleeping and ask for divine messages to visit you in dreams.
Gemini
Last week, you enjoyed the rewards of your hard work, but this week, caution is key. Be prepared for potential conflicts or disagreements, particularly in your work environment. Someone who feels superior may challenge you, creating tension and friction. Expect fault-finding, gossip, and intense competition. In the middle of the week, you may encounter negativity from someone who lacks integrity, which could push you to make choices that feel uncomfortable or out of alignment with your values. However, stay determined and confident in your actions. You'll find success and prove your worth, receiving recognition and praise for staying true to your principles towards the end of the week. Your status will rise, and you'll walk away with your head held high.
Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Yellow Tip for the Week: Write one fear on a piece of paper, place a clear quartz on top, and leave it overnight under moonlight — let it be cleansed.
Cancer
The first few days of the week will be filled with activity and demand action, leaving little room for emotional responses. An opportunity in your work life may prove valuable in the long term, but it requires your focus and refined skills. Success will follow only through decisive action, clear thinking, and effective communication. Mid-week, you’ll see an influx of financial transactions and the chance to give back through charity. As your emotions take the lead, it’s a good time to reassess your current situation. Any outstanding debts should be cleared. Toward the end of the week, a significant partnership agreement will be signed, strengthening both professional and personal connections. If single, you may find someone special, or deepen a current bond. Expect gestures of love, such as thoughtful gifts or proposals, as a way to express your feelings.
Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: White Tip for the Week: When lighting your room’s lamp or diya, silently say, “May this light reflect within me and around me.”
Leo
You possess a commanding presence and a natural inclination to lead, often expecting things to go according to your vision. Your enthusiasm and drive infuse the environment with vitality, but too much intensity can create friction, leading to misunderstandings or even conflict with those around you. It's crucial to recognize when your assertiveness may cause distance or confrontation, especially with coworkers or peers. Instead of allowing tension to build, focus your energy on something productive. It's important to be mindful—your dominance could threaten the hard-earned status you've worked so long to establish. Channel your energy wisely, and may you align with the higher forces guiding your path.
Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Bronze Tip for the Week: Choose a crystal intuitively this week — carry it with you and observe what changes in your thoughts or feelings.
Virgo
This week brings a wave of prosperity for you, with gains on both financial and emotional fronts. You will find stability and security, feeling like a true success in the material world. Happiness will surround you, and you’ll enjoy entertainment, luxury, and the fulfillment of your desires. Your family life will be particularly satisfying. Mid-week, your emotional goals take priority, and you may receive positive news regarding love, marriage proposals, or a deeper connection with your partner. However, challenges may arise soon after, bringing confusion, instability, and a lack of warmth in your relationships and surroundings. By week's end, you’ll focus on creating harmony and adjusting to new perspectives. You’ll realize that adapting to change is key to moving forward, and that holding onto old ways may no longer serve you. Embrace new ways of thinking and living, and approach the world with confidence and openness.
Lucky number: 13 Lucky colour: Grey Tip for the Week: Place a tiny mirror in your bag or workspace to reflect away negativity and invite clarity wherever you go.
Libra
The coming week holds the promise of abundance, beauty, and love in various forms. It’s a time where personal achievements, recognition, and enjoyment are within your reach. Your efforts, combined with divine support, have led you to this elevated position, where you are able to relish the rewards of your hard work. Your nature, defined by fairness, generosity, and leadership, resonates with those around you, earning their admiration and trust. Whether at home or in your professional life, your role as a guiding figure will be recognized and valued. However, as the week comes to a close, caution is advised, as a potential financial setback or health concern may arise. Prevention is key—remain mindful.
Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Orange Tip for the Week: Eat something sweet after speaking kindly to yourself — let self-love be celebrated, not postponed.
Scorpio
You're experiencing a surge in responsibilities and demands, and your commitment to your work is evident as you give it your full attention. However, this period also brings pressure, especially for students, and a much-needed break is crucial for everyone. It's a time to focus on healing, to rejuvenate, and restore your energy in preparation for the challenges ahead. Women may face health disruptions, particularly mid-week, requiring careful attention to well-being. Ensure you take regular medical check-ups and prioritize rest. Tensions may arise with authority figures, and it's important to manage your emotions carefully. Prioritizing time to rest and restore balance will help avoid any disruptions in your work and personal life. Allow yourself space for both productivity and relaxation.
Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Copper Tip for the Week: Write down three things you admire in others — then reflect on how those very things exist in you too
Sagittarius
This week may bring a temporary setback in the form of a minor injury or medical procedure, causing a brief interruption to your usual activities. During this time, you will need care and attention, but you are fortunate to have the unwavering support of your spouse. It’s also an excellent time to deepen your connection with the divine. Engaging in spiritual practices, such as chanting, meditation, or exploring occult sciences, will help strengthen your faith and restore balance. Expect stronger family bonds as you share your thoughts and feelings, especially with your partner. Some of you may be drawn to religious study, perhaps even worshipping the divine feminine. Throughout the week, consider a retreat focused on healing. By the end of the week, you will find peace and gradually return to your regular routine.
Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Ivory Tip for the Week: Place a small bowl of cloves near your door to energetically protect your space and attract helpful energies.
Capricorn
This week, you may find yourself feeling sentimental and emotionally overwhelmed, as things don't seem to be going the way you had hoped. You might experience emotional turmoil in various areas of life, and there could be some concerns about your health. Women's health issues, such as menstrual irregularities or thyroid imbalances, may come to the forefront. Financial matters require your careful attention; it’s wise to make thoughtful decisions and keep a close eye on your budget. In the middle of the week, a more organized and disciplined approach will help you navigate challenges. Focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle with balanced meals and routines. By the end of the week, you'll experience growth in your career, financial improvements, and increased opportunities. There will be a sense of fulfillment, and you may even make progress on long-term goals like purchasing a home.
Lucky number: 18 Lucky colour: Moss Green Tip for the Week: Trace your palm lines with your finger and honor your life path — each line is a journey you’re still walking.
Aquarius
At the start of the week, you'll face important decisions that require your complete focus and detachment from emotions. Be firm and just in your choices, as they could significantly affect your life or someone close to you. Tensions in the workplace may arise, especially in situations involving competition. It's best to avoid conflicts and embrace a more accommodating approach. Mid-week may bring challenges, particularly with a superior's criticism that could leave you feeling disheartened. In such moments, grounding practices like yoga, meditation, and spiritual activities can help restore your confidence and mental clarity. By the week's end, a positive shift will occur, with negative influences gradually dissipating. You may receive a proposal or good news related to love or commitment, bringing a sense of renewal and hope.
Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Magenta Tip for the Week: Talk to your shadow in the mirror — not with fear, but with acceptance.
Pisces
This week, there’s a vibrant, youthful energy surrounding you, propelling you toward significant potential in your work. However, without clear intentions or focused thoughts, your efforts may not yield the desired results. It’s important to set specific goals and channel your creative energy in a constructive direction. Your family requires your attention and care, and neglecting any health concerns could lead to significant financial losses. It’s always wiser to take precautions. Midweek may bring emotional challenges and potential financial setbacks, including separations that could strain relationships. However, the strength of your mind and inner determination will provide support. Towards the end of the week, unexpected opportunities and blessings arise, though you may be so caught up in your own pursuits that they go unnoticed. Communication, travel, and emotional connections will become more prominent, with mutual understanding blooming in relationships. Wealth will come to you from diverse sources.
Lucky number: 22 Lucky colour: Lemon Tip for the Week: On Friday night, light a cinnamon stick like incense and say, “Let sweetness, success, and sacredness enter my life.
Trending Photos