Weekly Tarot Reading For May 19- 25: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Tip For COMING Week

This week, it's essential to settle any debts or financial obligations you may have. You might also find yourself in a position to offer financial or emotional support to a friend or relative, particularly for events such as a marriage or a significant personal milestone. Your willingness to help others is evident, and this could extend to charity work as well. Mid-week may bring a sense of confusion, where desires and fantasies may cloud your judgment. You may feel pulled in many directions, trying to satisfy various wants—whether it's food, fashion, or leisure. Yet, this lack of focus can lead to frustration. To avoid this, it's important to make clear, practical decisions and stay grounded in your goals. The universe is aligned in your favor, granting you the potential for growth in health, wealth, and overall well-being. All that you desire is within reach if you focus your energy and intentions.

Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Aqua Tip for the Week: Draw a symbol that represents your current emotion — then redraw it into something empowering. Witness your own transformation on paper.