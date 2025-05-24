Weekly Tarot Reading For May 26- June 1: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number, And Tip For COMING Week

2 / 13

This week, it’s time to address any outstanding debts or financial obligations you’ve incurred. You may also receive requests for financial assistance from friends or family, possibly for significant events such as a wedding. Your support, whether emotional or financial, will be needed and appreciated. You may find yourself drawn to charity work, lending a hand where it's needed. As your financial stability increases, your vision of life expands, fueling a desire to live more fully. Midweek may bring fleeting fantasies, where desires for indulgence in food, fashion, and entertainment emerge. However, be cautious not to get lost in unrealistic dreams. Focus on setting clear, achievable goals, and trust that your efforts will be rewarded with blessings, bringing prosperity and fulfillment into your life.

Lucky number: 27 Lucky colour: Lavender Tip for the Week: Each time you wash your hands this week, silently say, “I release what I no longer need, I welcome peace and flow.”