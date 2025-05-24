Weekly Tarot Reading For May 26- June 1: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number, And Tip For COMING Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week, it’s time to address any outstanding debts or financial obligations you’ve incurred. You may also receive requests for financial assistance from friends or family, possibly for significant events such as a wedding. Your support, whether emotional or financial, will be needed and appreciated. You may find yourself drawn to charity work, lending a hand where it's needed. As your financial stability increases, your vision of life expands, fueling a desire to live more fully. Midweek may bring fleeting fantasies, where desires for indulgence in food, fashion, and entertainment emerge. However, be cautious not to get lost in unrealistic dreams. Focus on setting clear, achievable goals, and trust that your efforts will be rewarded with blessings, bringing prosperity and fulfillment into your life.
Lucky number: 27 Lucky colour: Lavender Tip for the Week: Each time you wash your hands this week, silently say, “I release what I no longer need, I welcome peace and flow.”
Taurus
This week, you may find yourself embodying a strong sense of authority and influence—not through physical strength, but through your position, communication style, and attitude towards those around you. Your ability to organize and manage tasks shines, positioning you as a natural leader in your professional sphere. You are highly attuned to the needs of those you interact with and handle situations with empathy and care. However, there may be some who are dissatisfied with your approach and may try to undermine your efforts. A deal you’ve been working on or an opportunity you’ve pursued could fall through due to the actions of those who wish to see you fail. By week's end, you may feel burdened with responsibilities—delegating tasks will make things more manageable and productive.
Lucky number: 13 Lucky colour: Mint Tip for the Week: Place your bare feet on the floor before stepping out of bed and say, “I rise with purpose, I walk with grace.”
Gemini
This week, the energy shifts as you navigate some challenging interactions at work. Tensions may arise, especially with someone who perceives themselves as superior, leading to conflicts, criticism, and competition. Midweek, a negative influence may try to bring you down, encouraging unhealthy behaviors and pushing you toward choices that don't align with your values. Despite this, you remain resolute, embracing the challenge with confidence. Your integrity shines through as you stick to what is right, and by the end of the week, your efforts are recognized. Success is within your reach, bringing not only rewards but also respect. You'll find yourself in a position of strength, proud and elevated, with a sense of accomplishment that uplifts your spirit.
Lucky number: 19 Lucky colour: Crimson Tip for the Week: Draw a heart on a piece of paper, write your name inside it, and fold it with love — keep it in your wallet as a charm.
Cancer
The beginning of the week presents an action-packed period where emotions take a backseat. A new opportunity in your professional sphere could yield long-term rewards, but it requires immediate effort and skill. Success is dependent on decisive action, a clear mind, and effective communication. Midweek brings a surge of financial activity, possibly involving charity work or assisting those in need. If you owe money, it's important to settle your debts. As the week closes, expect to sign a partnership agreement. Emotional connections grow stronger, and those in relationships may deepen their bond. Singles might encounter someone special and express their feelings, with gestures like gift-giving and romantic proposals marking the end of the week.
Lucky number: 14 Lucky colour: Cream Tip for the Week: Water a plant while speaking your desires aloud — let your wishes grow with every drop.
Leo
You have a commanding presence, filled with energy and vitality, often setting the tone in your environment. However, too much of your assertiveness can create tension and distance, leading to potential conflicts, particularly in your workplace. Verbal disagreements may arise, challenging your relationships with colleagues. Redirecting your energy into productive pursuits will serve you well, as divine support surrounds you, bringing you good health and opportunities for growth. You are in a strong position, but be cautious—your dominance, if unchecked, could disrupt the status you've worked so hard to build. Embrace balance and let your power work in harmony with the universe’s flow.
Lucky number: 22 Lucky colour: Grey Tip for the Week: Before opening your phone each morning, place your hand on your stomach and take three deep breaths — your intuition lives there.
Virgo
You’ll experience financial growth and feel more secure in your material pursuits. There’s also joy and satisfaction, with moments of indulgence and comfort, alongside a nurturing family environment. Midweek encourages emotional growth, with potential for heartfelt connections, expressions of love, and even romantic proposals. However, a shift may occur, bringing feelings of confusion and instability, affecting relationships and personal well-being. Toward the end of the week, you'll feel the need to create balance and adapt to the changing circumstances of your life. Embrace new perspectives and open yourself to fresh approaches—clinging to old ways may no longer serve you. Trust in the flow of life and your ability to navigate the changes with confidence.
Lucky number: 29 Lucky colour: Copper Tip for the Week: Sit quietly with your eyes closed and imagine your younger self in front of you — offer them one kind sentence.
Libra
The upcoming week offers you a period of reward and recognition. You stand at a high point in life where success, fame, and enjoyment come easily. The fruits of your hard work, combined with divine blessings, have led you to this elevated state. Your natural ability to care for others and offer valuable advice makes you a respected figure, both in your personal and professional circles. However, towards the end of the week, you are advised to be cautious, as a potential financial setback or health concern may arise. Prevention is always better than cure, so take the necessary steps to protect your well-being.
Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Brown Tip for the Week: Light a candle and speak a one-line blessing into the flame — let it carry your words into the unseen.
Scorpio
You may find yourself becoming increasingly busy, with your work requiring more of your attention. You're putting in your full effort, but it's important to recognize that both your body and mind need a break. Students especially might feel the pressure of studies and could benefit from some rest. Taking time to rejuvenate will help restore your energy and prepare you for upcoming challenges. Women may experience health issues related to menstruation, so be sure to prioritize self-care and seek medical attention if necessary. Midweek may bring tensions with authority figures, so try to stay calm and centered.
Lucky number: 18 Lucky colour: Teal Tip for the Week: Take five minutes to simply stare at the sky — it reminds you how vast your spirit truly is.
Sagittarius
This week may bring a period of recovery, potentially due to an injury or a minor procedure, temporarily keeping you away from your usual activities. Your health will require attention, care, and support, but you are fortunate to have your spouse by your side, providing strength. Engaging in spiritual practices, such as chanting, meditation, and exploring occult knowledge, will deepen your faith and help restore balance. You may feel a profound sense of surrender to the divine, embracing the path of love and compassion. Family bonds will strengthen, and meaningful conversations with your spouse will bring emotional clarity. A retreat focused on healing will guide you, and by the week’s end, you will return to your regular routine feeling rejuvenated.
Lucky number: 26 Lucky colour: Yellow Tip for the Week: Cook one meal this week with your hands only — no spoons or gadgets. Let it be an act of grounded, primal magic.
Capricorn
This week, you may feel more emotional and sensitive than usual, with situations not unfolding as you had hoped. The stress from various areas of your life could bring on emotional turmoil, leaving you feeling unsettled. Despite your desire to care and show affection, circumstances might not align, and health concerns could arise, causing additional worry. Pay attention to your finances—wise and careful budgeting will serve you well. As the week progresses, adopting a more organized, strategic approach will help you regain balance. Focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and managing stress. Toward the end of the week, expect positive developments, particularly in your career. You'll see growth and financial gains from multiple sources, leading to a sense of contentment and well-being.
Lucky number: 21 Lucky colour: White Tip for the Week: Whisper your intention into a scarf or dupatta before wearing it — carry your spell wherever you go.
Aquarius
At the start of the week, you will face tough decisions that require a clear, unbiased approach. Avoid letting emotions influence your choices, as the outcome may significantly impact your life or someone close to you. In your professional environment, there could be a struggle for position. Stay away from confrontations, and adopt a more submissive, adaptable approach. By mid-week, you may feel demoralized due to negative feedback from a superior. During this time, engage in practices like yoga, meditation, or spiritual exercises to regain mental strength and confidence. Be mindful of your goals and aspirations. As the week progresses, you will begin to feel lighter, with the negativity fading. Towards the end of the week, there may be positive changes, including love or marriage proposals, along with some exciting news coming your way.
Lucky number: 16 Lucky colour: Charcoal Tip for the Week: Let the wind touch your face and silently declare, “I release resistance. I welcome the unknown.”
Pisces
This week, your energy feels youthful and dynamic, full of untapped potential. However, without clear goals or direction, your efforts may not bear fruit. It's important to set a defined target and channel your creativity into productive avenues. Your family may require extra care and attention, so make sure you balance your responsibilities. Neglecting your health could lead to financial setbacks, so take preventive measures. Midweek could bring challenges in relationships and financial matters, making it crucial to stay grounded. The latter part of the week holds positive shifts, with new opportunities on the horizon. You may find yourself distracted, so stay aware of the blessings that come your way. Communication, travel, and deepening emotional connections will be key, especially in relationships. Financial prosperity also appears through various sources.
Lucky number: 14 Lucky colour: Olive Tip for the Week: Sleep facing a different direction for one night and observe what dreams visit you — energy shifts with alignment.
