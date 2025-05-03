Weekly Tarot Reading For May 5- 11: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Tip For The COMING Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you this week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week may bring some challenges, especially in your financial sphere, where expectations might fall short, leaving you feeling unsatisfied. At work, a sense of confusion could hinder your ability to make firm decisions, leading to uncompleted tasks and a disorganized workspace. Delays might occur, especially when it comes to travel or important decisions. However, mid-week brings a shift as you start to find clarity and a more structured approach to your responsibilities. Connections from distant places could offer new opportunities or benefits. Unfortunately, the week concludes on a sour note, with family issues or a health concern requiring your attention, potentially impacting your professional commitments.
Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Pink Tip for the Week: Create a “no-complaint day” this week — focus only on what’s working, even in the smallest of things.
Taurus
This week, you are surrounded by blessings that bring success and fulfillment. Projects that have been pending for a long time will finally come to fruition. If you've been hoping for a new home, there are opportunities for you to acquire one, whether through a fortunate win or a move to a newly built space. There will be gatherings with loved ones, where connections will be strengthened. Your presence exudes positivity, filling you with confidence and making you an inspiration to those around you. Your communication is powerful, and your natural charm draws people to you, fostering cooperation and mutual respect. By the week's end, you’ll also feel a strong spiritual connection, as practices like meditation and prayer enhance your creativity and inner peace.
Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Purple Tip for the Week: Take a quiet walk at sunrise and whisper your intentions to the rising light — let the day carry your prayers forward.
Gemini
That emotional affection to material wealth will all become abundant this week. The start of the week promises positive returns in the financial efforts, and as the days progresses, the returns keep growing. Your warmheartedness keeps fostering teamwork and ease at the workplace, which in turn promotes productivity. There are also work-related travel opportunities available or a simple family cruise. In the middle of the week, expect an even split between personal chores and work obligations, and by the week’s end, look forward to your well-earned rewards. Anticipate good health, an active imagination, and a calm and satisfying period with family.
Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Brown Tip for the Week: Stand before a mirror, look into your own eyes, and say: “I forgive you, I honor you, I trust your path.”
Cancer
As life shifts gears, unexpected changes are bound to trigger a sprinkling of astonishment. Suddenly, you find yourself in a position of pride and confidence, facing challenges head-on, striving to claim what once appeared to be out of reach. Rest assured, recognition will finally be showered upon your efforts. Though some may harbor jealousy out of bitter resentment, loyal friends will uplift you with heartfelt adulation. Your achieved goals will reflect your relentless efforts, and the change you experience will earn the acknowledgement of all. The week will conclude with reflection filled with gratitude from nostalgic moments spent with younger connections, reigniting old bonds.
Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Lime Tip for the Week: Sleep with a bowl of saltwater near your bed to absorb heavy energy; discard it mindfully the next morning.
Leo
This week, you may find yourself feeling a bit overwhelmed and intense, with work pressures demanding most of your attention. It could feel like you're carrying a heavy burden, and despite your efforts, results seem distant. Midweek brings some unexpected changes, possibly involving someone leaving or entering your life. There's a chance that stress might cause you to react rashly or impulsively, so be cautious. In moments of uncertainty, try turning inward for guidance—meditation can help restore your confidence and clarity. When making decisions, trust your ability to stay fair and grounded, but be careful not to rush, as this could lead to missteps. Overall, while there's a sense of restlessness, you have the tools to navigate challenges, combining intuition and logic when needed.
Lucky number: 17 Lucky colour: Powder Blue Tip for the Week: To draw good vibes to your interactions, anoint your wrists with sandalwood or rose oil each morning.
Virgo
This week brings substantial financial growth and personal fulfillment. At work, you shine as a true professional, applying your skills in practical, meaningful ways. You handle responsibilities with fairness and integrity, adhering to schedules and procedures, which creates a solid foundation of financial security. Unexpected wealth or an inheritance could also find its way to you, further boosting your comfort. Promotions or raises may come your way, lifting your self-esteem and recognizing your hard work. It's a great time for self-reflection, celebrating your achievements. A new job, project, or assignment may also be on the horizon. Embrace your growing passion for learning and innovation, which will support your career progression. Your family, particularly your children, may also bring joy and pride this week.
Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Green Tip for the Week: Write one letter to the Universe — not asking, but thanking it for what’s already on its way to you.
Libra
The week begins with a deep quest for solutions, as you prepare for a major challenge that’s almost within reach. While obstacles may arise, you will discover the path to overcome them with ease. Midweek brings a focus on love and connection, as you enjoy quality time with your partner. Towards the end of the week, expect favorable developments regarding property matters, including potential purchases or upgrades. Many of you will find yourselves in an unexpectedly fortunate position, with opportunities presenting themselves effortlessly. The support of family and loved ones will bolster your confidence, and you’ll find joy in spending memorable moments together.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Charcoal Tip for the Week: Choose silence for one hour a day — no devices, no talking — just sit with your soul and listen.
Scorpio
This week, your focus will be primarily on work, with an emphasis on seizing opportunities and taking calculated risks. The potential for financial growth is high, as your efforts are set to bring success. You’re in a bold, creative state, capable of pushing beyond your limits. A challenging task that’s been on your mind will be within your reach, and you have the determination to tackle it with confidence. Midweek, expect to encounter some firm guidance from a senior female figure in your life. Embracing her advice will prove beneficial. Engage in mental activities like reading or solving puzzles to sharpen your mind and gain a deeper understanding in spiritual matters.
Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Lilac Tip for the Week: Speak your full name aloud followed by a blessing you wish to call into your life — words carry energy.
Sagittarius
This week calls for focus, organization, and discipline, but confusion may cloud the atmosphere. There might be a rift or distance between two individuals, with answers and truths clearly visible, yet deliberately ignored. Fear may prevent you from acknowledging the reality, as you worry that confronting it could make things worse. Midweek, you might face some challenges related to legal matters or disputes that could lead to disappointment. Instead of engaging in arguments, it is essential to pause, reflect, and reassess your situation in solitude. Take this time to heal and recharge, knowing that this phase is temporary. Patience will guide you through; the difficulties will soon pass.
Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: White Tip for the Week: Stir your tea or coffee clockwise and say, “With this swirl, I awaken clarity, courage, and joy.”
Capricorn
This week, your hard work will finally start showing some results. The start of the week is characterized by a personal and professional growth oriented attitude and strong focus on work, be it mental or physical. Let your actions be directed by attention to detail, perseverance, and a single-minded approach. Even though everything looks difficult at this stage, your effort will make a difference in terms of experience and knowledge gained. Success is measured by applying the appropriate skills and intellect; therefore, you will be left with gratification. The middle of the week also offers an opportunity for profound spiritual restoration and reconnection to the higher self. As the week progresses, powerful forces align providing the opportunity for emotional healing alongside engagement or even proposals of a romantic nature.
Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Black Tip for the Week: Light incense with both hands and offer it to the four directions — East for ideas, South for courage, West for healing, North for grounding.
Aquarius
This is a week filled with powerful potential for growth and achievement. Abundance flows in the form of love, prosperity, and joy, as blessings surround you. This period supports clarity of mind, enhanced intuition, and creativity, making it ideal for strategic planning and problem-solving. Financial, spiritual, and emotional matters will bring positive returns. Relationship dynamics take center stage, with plans aligning smoothly. Opportunities for new jobs or business ventures are on the horizon. Your communication skills are sharp, and your ability to lead others is heightened. This is a time when everything seems to work in your favor, with fortune on your side.
Lucky number: 14 Lucky colour: Lavender Tip for the Week: Bury a coin in the soil while visualizing your efforts turning into lasting abundance and stability.
Pisces
Collaboration and teamwork will lead to success. Expect improved communication and harmony in your professional environment. You will come to appreciate your own strengths and gain a deeper sense of self-respect. Your career and lifestyle are infused with fresh ideas and abundant energy. Opportunities on the horizon promise positive growth. A recent venture will thrive, and your business prospects are expanding. In your career, a new job offer may soon arrive. Cooperation will be essential, and any negotiations will go smoothly. For those waiting for a family addition, joyous news will soon come. You are embracing new possibilities with vision and confidence, moving boldly into uncharted territories. By week's end, all obstacles will be overcome with the inner strength and resources you possess.
Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Teal Tip for the Week: Carry a handwritten affirmation in your pocket all week; every time you touch it, breathe in its power.
