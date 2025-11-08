Weekly Tarot Reading For November 10- 16: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For November 10- 16
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week, treat your drive like a laser, not a floodlight. Open Monday by choosing one outcome that matters and shaping your mornings around it—clear a lingering bill, send the decisive email, and tidy your work surface to anchor focus. A conversation midweek may challenge your pace; resist the impulse to push harder and try “clarify, then act.” State the deliverable, the deadline, and what support you need. Physical fire wants short bursts—stairs, brisk walks, a song-and-stretch between tasks—to burn off impatience without draining stamina. In love, sincerity lands best when you invite dialogue instead of delivering conclusions; share what you feel and ask what they need. Admin wins (files renamed, notes organized) unlock creative momentum by week’s end. Over the weekend, ritualize recovery—salt bath, early night, gentle food, a gratitude line in your journal—so your courage returns clean and centered. Your true power is steadiness fueled by purpose, not noise. Angel Message: “Aim once, move with grace.” Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Ember Red
Taurus
Deliberate choices make this a quietly triumphant week. Start by pruning one unnecessary expense and renegotiating a time-sink; the relief you feel becomes fuel for better craftsmanship. Build buffers into timelines—fifteen early, one more review—so quality has space to breathe. A mentor or practical friend offers exact, actionable advice; implement one point the same day to anchor confidence. Home tenderness helps more than you expect: fresh sheets, a scented corner, a bowl of fruit on the table. In relationships, presence beats promises—listen without fixing, cook together, walk at sunset. Money prefers small rhythms now: automate a modest transfer and treat it as sacred. If tension rises, relax your jaw and hips; your body stores what your mind won’t say. Weekend plan: slow morning, simple chores, a quiet pleasure that reminds you what “enough” feels like. Stability, chosen consciously, becomes the sweetest form of freedom. Angel Message: “Choose comfort that strengthens you.” Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Moss Green
Gemini
Your mind is luminous; this week asks you to crown one idea king. Write a one-page brief (goal, audience, message, milestones) and stick it where your eyes land first. Social winds are lively—someone in your wider circle holds a shortcut, but you must follow up within 24 hours for it to count. Trim distraction with gentle rules: two priority lanes, the rest parked guilt-free. Midweek, clean your digital desk—rename files, archive chats, and unsubscribe from noise; every deletion returns decibels to your creative voice. Money turns smarter when you ask one precise question before agreeing to anything. In love and friendship, curiosity heals faster than cleverness; ask, reflect, then add your truth. Over the weekend, sunlight, a playlist, and a walk unlock the sentence that solves your block. Begin imperfectly and publicly enough to keep yourself honest. Momentum is the promise you keep with yourself daily. Angel Message: “Focus is your superpower.” Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Butter Yellow
Cancer
Your sensitivity is working like sonar—trust what it picks up. Early week, stop caretaking other people’s weather and come back to your shoreline. Offer support, yes, but keep your feet on dry sand. Give a tender memory a ritual release: light a candle, bless the lesson, breathe out what no longer belongs. Build a soft structure at work: batch tasks, hydrate, and hold one uninterrupted hour for the task that moves the month. Money clears as self-critique softens; when you stop bracing, you choose better. Name a small, specific need in love (a check-in time, a shared chore) so safety grows practical roots. Dreams, lyrics, and repeating symbols carry precise guidance—write them before they fade. Water resets you—bath, shower, slow tea, or a stroll near a tank or fountain. By the weekend, you’ll feel restored, clearer, and kinder to your own pace. Angel Message: “Let your feelings teach, not tether.” Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Moon-Silver
Leo
This week, lead with warm poise. A public moment—presentation, pitch, post—blooms when you weave gratitude into the frame: acknowledge your team, your teachers, the journey. Set a playful revenue or reach target, then list three grounded actions and calendar them. If drama knocks, choose dignity; the crown that matters is inner. Creative current peaks midweek—protect a window for color, music, movement, or craft. Romance prefers sunlight and mischief: a café, a gallery hour, a walk with jokes that end in easy touch. Financially, polish your offer rather than adding more; shine comes from clarity, not glitter. Over the weekend, do a bravery ritual: write the fear, shred it, then take one visible step. You glow brightest when you share the spotlight—lifting others multiplies your stage, not shrinks it. Angel Message: “Generous light travels far.” Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Honey Gold
Virgo
Simplicity is your sanctuary and your strategy. Consolidate tools—one calendar, one list, one budget—and fix one nagging thing (a drawer, a bill, a squeak) to begin the momentum cascade. Health rises on elegant basics: earlier dinners, a five-minute post-meal walk, consistent water. Your mastery this week is turning good into excellent with a final pass; request the exact resource you need instead of swallowing the difference through perfectionism. Relationships steady with clear, kind boundaries—state the limit and the alternative you can offer. If the inner critic gets loud, document three things you did well today; train your nervous system toward good faith. An earthy ritual—floor sweep with intention, tool blessing, plant tending—grounds prosperity and pride in craft. Weekend reset: linen change, fridge tidy, a quiet hour to map next week. Your order isn’t rigidity; it’s care, made visible. Angel Message: “Make it simple so it can be steady.” Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Soft Ivory
Libra
Balance returns when truth steps ahead of niceness. This week, a decision or agreement wants graceful firmness. Read the line you’d rather skim, ask the question that brings silence, and let the pause work. In love, say what you genuinely need and what you can offer—mutuality is your love language now. Financially, price with dignity, pay what’s due, and request what’s owed; even exchanges clear old static. Beauty refreshes your spirit—curate a shelf, switch a playlist, shift your palette slightly so your environment mirrors inner poise. Midweek breathwork steadies you when opinions swirl. Weekend medicine: a small gathering with candles, tea, art, or a shared read. Elegant boundaries—soft voice, steady spine—become your signature move. You’re not avoiding conflict; you’re designing peace that can hold weight. Angel Message: “Let fairness be firm.” Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Rose Quartz
Scorpio
Symbols speak loudly if you give them a dark, quiet room. Early week, a prickly feeling—jealousy, suspicion, fixation—reveals where a boundary is thin. Strengthen it quietly and carry on. Behind-the-scenes work is potent: research, strategy, shadow alchemy. If a secret surfaces, choose transformation over retaliation; true power metabolizes rather than mirrors. In intimacy, share one vulnerable truth and keep your pace slow—depth grows in oxygen, not pressure. Money favors discernment; avoid impulse purchases, revisit long-range plans. Midweek, journal or scry; your dreams are surgical with insight. Weekend ritual: smoke cleanse, salt bath, breathwork—shed an old skin and step out clean. After release comes unmistakable presence—less effort, more magnetism. Angel Message: “Transmute; don’t react.” Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Merlot
Sagittarius
Winds tilt in your favor; make your map first. Update goals, routes, and study plans; then pick two arrows to fire and place the rest back in the quiver. A network moment opens a door—follow up quickly and with specifics. Ideas arrive meteoric; capture them, but only champion the ones that still glow after sleep. In love, presence over promises—one adventure you actually keep beats a calendar full of “someday.” Money expands where ethics and enthusiasm meet; align there. If restlessness spikes, go outdoors—sweat resets optimism. Midweek, an opportunity you’ve seen before returns with better timing; you’re ready now. Weekend micro-adventure: a new trail, a museum, or a café in a neighborhood you’ve never walked. Aim, breathe, release—the arrow flies true from a grounded stance. Angel Message: “Freedom thrives inside structure.” Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Indigo
Capricorn
Lighten the load to lift the results. Retire one outdated role and strengthen two reliable pillars. Delegate what dilutes your mastery; recommit to the mission that actually moves numbers. A frank, kind conversation midweek reduces pressure—state facts, request support, leave space. Treat body care as operational strategy: warm foods, gentle strength, back and knee kindness. Money clears with a brief review and one tidy win (invoice sent, account reconciled); celebrate modestly to reinforce the groove. In love, soften your schedule so tenderness has somewhere to land—standards stay high, tone stays warm. Weekend ritual: sweep floors, set fresh linens, plan a nourishing meal, sleep earlier. Your legacy is composed of steady bricks, not adrenaline peaks. Angel Message: “Sustainable is the new successful.” Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Colour: Slate Grey
Aquarius
A fresh arc begins when you say it out loud. Share the idea with one person or one page and it becomes real enough to nurture. Sketch a light plan: audience, message, first deliverable, date. Conversations sparkle with serendipity—solutions hide in offhand remarks, so listen for them. In love, authenticity over performance—own your quirks, request space when needed, then return with presence. Money favors invention: repackage an offer, test a pilot, try a new channel. Protect your nervous system midweek—less doom-scroll, more breath and water. Over the weekend, take a visible step: post the draft, book the slot, press send. Courage rarely feels like fireworks; it feels like choosing the next right action anyway. Angel Message: “Speak it to shape it.” Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Pisces
The week highlights bonds and the beauty of clear choices. Contracts, collaborations, and commitments step forward; be specific, kind, and boundaried. If it’s a yes, let it be wholehearted; if it’s a no, let it be gentle and final. Romance hums with poetry, but your soul aches for reciprocity and safety; name that truth softly and watch how the right people rise to meet it. Shared budgets or legal threads want clarity—write it down. Professionally, partnership multiplies your magic when roles are defined and timelines are humane. Health steadies with water, slower evenings, and nervous-system kindness. Late week, a connection reveals itself through ease rather than effort—follow the softness. Let love mirror your wholeness, not plug your doubt. Angel Message: “Choose connection that chooses you.” Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Colour: Sea-Glass Lavender
Trending Photos