Weekly Tarot Reading For November 17- 23: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Your Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
Treat your ambition like an arrow—you’ll go farther by drawing back first. Open the week with a ten-minute audit: what three actions (not ideas) would make everything else easier? Do those before lunch for two days in a row and notice your confidence reset. A colleague or client may push for speed; counter with clarity—describe the deliverable, set a realistic checkpoint, and invite them to sign off. If irritation rises, move your body in short bursts (stairs, squats, a song-length dance) to convert heat into focus. In love, drop the script and say the exact feeling in one gentle sentence; curiosity from you invites softness from them. Midweek brings a nudge (comment, call, DM) that leads to a useful introduction—follow up within 24 hours. Over the weekend, create a mini-ritual: warm bath, early night, and one intention written on paper and tucked in your wallet. Leadership isn’t loud this week; it’s clean promises kept. Angel Message: “Aim with patience; act with precision.” Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Ember Red
Taurus
Your steady nature is a superpower when paired with small experiments. Begin by pruning one expense and renegotiating a time sink; the relief will give you room to craft with care. Schedule buffers—a 15-minute early arrival, a final review—so your quality shines without stress. A mentor, elder, or practical friend offers exact advice; implement one suggestion the same day. Home energy wants sweetness: fresh sheets, flowers in a glass, a clean counter for morning tea. Money prefers rhythm now—automate a modest transfer and respect it as non-negotiable. In relationships, presence trumps promises; cook together, stroll at sunset, and ask one question that shows you truly listened. When tension gathers in the jaw and hips, exhale slowly and shake out your shoulders; your body frees truths your mind holds too tightly. Over the weekend, choose one kind, ordinary pleasure and give it your full attention. Security is not stuckness; it’s chosen tenderness that lasts. Angel Message: “Choose comfort that strengthens you.” Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Moss Green
Gemini
Your mind is a bright room; close extra doors so one idea can echo beautifully. On Monday, write a one-page brief—goal, audience, message, timeline—and pin it where your eyes land first. Social winds carry news; a friend-of-a-friend has a shortcut, but it only works if you respond quickly and clearly. Guard against scatter with playful rules: two priorities forward, the rest parked guilt-free until Friday. Midweek, declutter your digital life—rename files, archive chats, unfollow noise; every deletion returns decibels to your real voice. In love and friendship, curiosity heals more than cleverness: reflect what you heard, then add your truth. Over the weekend, sunlight and a slow walk unlock the sentence that solves your block; capture it and take a small public step so you’ll keep going. Momentum isn’t luck this week—it’s a promise you keep daily. Angel Message: “Focus is your superpower.” Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Butter Yellow
Cancer
Your sensitivity is not a weight; it’s a sonar pinging what matters. Early week, step two degrees back from other people’s storms and stand on your own shoreline. Offer support without self-erasure. Give an old memory a gentle ritual—candle, breath, a whispered thank-you—then release it. At work, build a soft container: batch tasks, nourish often, and protect one quiet hour for deep focus. Finances clear when self-talk softens; calm choices appear once you stop bracing for impact. In love, request one small, specific action that equals safety in your language (a check-in time, a shared task). Dreams, lyrics, and repeating symbols carry exact guidance—write them before they fade. Water resets your tide: bath, shower, temple tank, slow tea. By week’s end you’ll feel less stretched thin and more rooted in a peace you chose on purpose. Tender is not fragile; it’s accurate. Angel Message: “Let your feelings instruct, not imprison.” Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Pearl Silver
Leo
Lead with warm poise and your magnetism multiplies. A public moment—presentation, post, pitch—lands better when you frame it with gratitude: team, teachers, the path so far. Set a playful target (revenue, reach, or rehearsal reps) and schedule three grounded actions; shine comes from structure, not adrenaline. If a mini-drama arrives, choose dignity and let it pass—your crown is self-secured. Creativity peaks midweek; block a window for color, music, movement, or stage practice. Romance wants sunlight and mischief: a café date, a gallery hour, or a shared playlist on a long walk. Money improves when you polish one offer rather than invent five; clarity is luxury. Over the weekend, do a bravery ritual—write the fear, burn or shred it, then take one visible step. Generosity with the spotlight makes yours brighter. Angel Message: “Let kindness carry your confidence.” Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Honey Gold
Virgo
Simplicity is sacred strategy. Consolidate tools—one calendar, one list, one budget—and fix one nagging thing (squeaky hinge, cluttered drawer, delayed bill) to trigger a momentum cascade. Your health loves elegant basics: earlier dinners, a five-minute post-meal walk, steady hydration. Professionally, your meticulous pass turns good into excellent; ask directly for the time or tool you need instead of overcompensating with perfectionism. In relationships, gentle exactness beats vague harmony—state the boundary and the workable alternative. If the inner critic starts a monologue, document three things you did well today and close the tab on that voice. An earthy ritual—floor sweep with intention, tool blessing, plant tending—quietly invites prosperity. Weekend reset: fresh linens, fridge tidy, thirty minutes to map next week. Order isn’t rigidity; it’s self-respect you can see. Angel Message: “Make it simple so it can be steady.” Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Soft Ivory
Libra
Balance returns when truth stands ahead of niceness. This week may bring a decision, contract, or delicate discussion; bring graceful firmness. Read the line you’d rather skim, ask the clarifying question, and let the pause do part of the talking. In love, state what you genuinely need and what you can offer—reciprocity rekindles affection. Money steadies with dignified pricing, timely payments, and clear requests for what’s owed. Refresh beauty in small ways—curate a shelf, change a playlist, adjust your palette—so your surroundings mirror inner poise. Midweek breathwork helps when opinion tides rise. Over the weekend, host or attend a gentle gathering: tea, art, candles, and conversation that nourishes. Elegant boundaries—a soft voice with a steady spine—become your signature. You’re not avoiding conflict; you’re designing peace that holds weight. Angel Message: “Let fairness be firm.” Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Rose Quartz
Scorpio
Your symbols are loud if you give them dark and quiet. A prickly feeling—jealousy, suspicion, fixation—reveals a thin boundary; fortify it privately and move on. Behind-the-scenes work is potent now: research, strategy, shadow alchemy. If something hidden surfaces, choose transformation over retaliation; true power metabolizes rather than mirrors. In intimacy, offer one sincere vulnerability and allow oxygen—depth grows when pressure recedes. Financially, discernment beats urgency; skip impulse buys and review the long arc. Midweek, journal or scry; your dreams cut straight to the point. Weekend release ritual: smoke cleanse, salt bath, and three exhalations with what you’re shedding named out loud. After letting go, you won’t need to announce your strength—it will be the quiet temperature of the room. Angel Message: “Transmute; don’t react.” Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Merlot
Sagittarius
Winds tilt in your favor, but a good map makes luck stick. Refresh goals, routes, studies—and select just two arrows to fire now. Ideas arrive meteoric; capture them, then keep only the ones still glowing after sleep. In love, presence outruns promises—plan one adventure you’ll actually keep. Money expands where ethics and enthusiasm meet; say yes there and no where either is missing. If restlessness spikes, move outdoors—sweat clears fog and restores optimism. Midweek brings a repeat opportunity with better timing; you’re riper for it now. Weekend micro-adventure: trail, museum, or a brand-new neighborhood café. Aim, breathe, release; the arrow flies true from a grounded stance. Angel Message: “Freedom thrives inside structure.” Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Indigo
Capricorn
Carry less to carry better. Retire one outdated role and shore up two strong pillars. Delegate what dilutes your mastery and recommit to the mission that truly moves numbers. A frank, kind conversation midweek lowers pressure—state facts, request support, and leave space. Finances clear with a brief review and one tidy win (invoice sent, account reconciled); celebrate modestly to reinforce the groove. In love, soften your schedule so tenderness has a place to land—your standards can stay high while your tone stays warm. Weekend ritual: sweep floors, set fresh linens, make a nourishing meal, sleep earlier. Your legacy is built from steady bricks, not adrenaline peaks. Angel Message: “Sustainable is successful.” Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Colour: Slate Grey
Aquarius
A new arc begins when you declare it. Speak the idea to a friend or a page and it becomes real enough to steward. In love, authenticity over performance—own your quirks, ask for space when needed, then return with presence. Money favors invention: repackage an offer, test a pilot, try a fresh channel. Midweek, shield your nervous system—less doom-scroll, more breath and water. Over the weekend, take one visible step: post the draft, book the slot, press send. Courage is rarely fireworks; it’s choosing the next right action even when your hands tremble. Angel Message: “Speak it to shape it.” Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Pisces
The week spotlights bonds and the grace of clear choices. Contracts, collaborations, and commitments step forward; be kind, specific, and boundaried. If it’s a yes, let it be wholehearted; if it’s a no, let it be gentle and final. Romance hums with poetry, but reciprocity and safety are your true medicine—name that softly and watch the right people rise to meet it. Shared budgets or legal threads want clarity in writing; breathing room appears the moment expectations are plain. Professionally, partnership multiplies your magic when roles and timelines are humane. Health steadies with water, slower evenings, and nervous-system care (less caffeine late, more exhale). Late week, a connection reveals itself through ease rather than effort—follow the softness. Let love reflect your wholeness, not patch your doubt. Angel Message: “Choose the connection that chooses you.” Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Colour: Sea-Glass Lavender
