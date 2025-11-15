Weekly Tarot Reading For November 17- 23: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Your Coming Week

2 / 13

Treat your ambition like an arrow—you’ll go farther by drawing back first. Open the week with a ten-minute audit: what three actions (not ideas) would make everything else easier? Do those before lunch for two days in a row and notice your confidence reset. A colleague or client may push for speed; counter with clarity—describe the deliverable, set a realistic checkpoint, and invite them to sign off. If irritation rises, move your body in short bursts (stairs, squats, a song-length dance) to convert heat into focus. In love, drop the script and say the exact feeling in one gentle sentence; curiosity from you invites softness from them. Midweek brings a nudge (comment, call, DM) that leads to a useful introduction—follow up within 24 hours. Over the weekend, create a mini-ritual: warm bath, early night, and one intention written on paper and tucked in your wallet. Leadership isn’t loud this week; it’s clean promises kept. Angel Message: “Aim with patience; act with precision.” Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Ember Red