Weekly Tarot Reading For November 24- 30: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Your Coming Week

Good fortune favours a prepared map. Start by tightening your aim: pick two priorities worth sprinting toward and park the rest for later. A casual introduction could open a real door—reply quickly, be specific, and suggest the next step. Ideas arrive like fireworks; capture them, then keep only what still glows after sleep. Love prefers reliability over speeches this week—choose one adventure you’ll actually complete and let the follow-through be the romance. Money grows where mission and excitement overlap; say yes where both exist, no where either is missing. If restlessness builds, move outdoors and let sweat rinse your mind. Midweek may resurface an earlier offer in better timing; you have more skill and support now. The weekend wants a micro-journey—new trail, small museum, or a different café that changes your view. Your arrow flies true when your stance is grounded and your breath is calm. Angel Message: “Freedom expands inside structure.” Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Midnight Indigo