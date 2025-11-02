Weekly Tarot Reading For November 3- 9: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week rewards calm courage over loud effort. Open the week by choosing one clear win and designing your mornings around it—reply to the key message, clear a small payment, tidy your desk so your focus lands. A work situation benefits from direct, respectful asks: define the outcome, the support you need, and the timeline. If someone resists, don’t power through; pause, reframe, and let facts speak. Your body needs quick heat—short walks, a few pushups, or a dance track—to burn off impatience and sharpen attention. In love, your honesty lands best when you soften the delivery and invite a response, not a reaction. Midweek brings a nudge (call, invite, comment) that points toward a door you’ve wanted; step through and follow up within 24 hours. Weekend ritual: warm bath, early night, gratitude list. Your fire glows cleaner when your nervous system is soothed. Angel Message: “Aim with grace; act with steadiness.” Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Crimson
Taurus
Steady doesn’t mean slow; it means deliberate. Begin by pruning one expense and renegotiating a time-draining commitment. The confidence from those two choices ripples through the week. Let quality be your calling card—arrive early, build buffers, and give your craft an extra polish. A mentor, elder, or practical friend offers a perspective that dissolves a lingering worry; act on one suggestion the same day. At home, add sweetness: fresh sheets, a scented corner, or a tidy shelf. Money prefers small, repeatable steps now—automate a modest transfer to your future self and honor it like rent. In love, presence beats promises; a shared meal and a real check-in say more than speeches. By week’s end you’ll notice tension fading where you paired kindness with firm boundaries. What you nurture becomes loyal to you—people, habits, prosperity. Angel Message: “Choose comfort that strengthens you.” Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Fern Green
Gemini
Your mind is a bright room—close extra doors so one project can sing. a friend-of-a-friend shares an insight that shortens your path if you follow up quickly. Guard against scattered energy: choose two priorities and let the rest simmer. Midweek is perfect for digital housekeeping—rename files, archive chats, unsubscribe; mental lint gone, your voice rings clearer. Money improves when you ask one smart question before you commit, and compare options instead of chasing speed. In love and friendship, curiosity heals: ask how someone likes to be supported and watch friction dissolve. Weekend treat: sunlight, music, short walk, then schedule first steps for the idea that still glows after rest. Momentum isn’t permission from others—it’s the promise you keep with yourself. Angel Message: “Focus is your superpower this week.” Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Sunlit Yellow
Cancer
Your sensitivity is precise guidance, not a burden. Early week, release the urge to manage everyone’s emotions; step back just enough to let others meet their moment. Give an old memory a gentle ritual—light a candle, bless the lesson, exhale the ache. At work, build a calm container: batch tasks, keep nourishing snacks and water near, and protect a quiet hour for deep focus. Money choices sharpen when your self-talk softens; clear decisions rise from kindness. In love, ask for one small, specific action that signals safety. Dreams are talkative now—keep a note by the bed to catch the line that guides your day. Water resets your tide: bath, shower, or a slow walk near water. By the weekend, you’ll feel steadier, less overstretched, and more anchored in a self-honoring peace. Angel Message: “Treat your feelings as sacred instructions.” Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Pearl Silver
Leo
Radiance with restraint is your magic this week. A public moment—presentation, post, performance—lands beautifully when you lead with gratitude: team, teachers, journey. Money responds to playful structure: set a believable target and list three practical moves, then schedule them. Romance wants laughter and sun—plan a simple outing that feels golden. If a mini-drama arises, choose dignity and let it pass; your crown is self-secured. Midweek, creative flow peaks: color, movement, music—leave room in your schedule. Over the weekend, perform a bravery ritual—write a fear, burn or shred it, then take one visible step. Share the spotlight and notice how your own stage brightens. You’re not dimming; you’re refining the beam. Angel Message: “Warmth plus boundaries equals leadership.” Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Golden Amber
Virgo
Simplicity is a love language—speak it to yourself first. Consolidate: one calendar, one master list, one budget. Fix a small nagging thing (squeaky hinge, cluttered drawer, delayed bill) and let the momentum ripple outward. Health wins come from elegant basics—earlier dinners, five-minute post-meal walks, steady hydration. At work, your polish turns a good plan excellent; request the exact time or tool you need instead of compensating with perfectionism. Relationships thrive on gentle, exact boundaries; clarity is care. If self-criticism spikes, write three things you did well today—devotion sustains progress better than pressure. Toward the weekend, an earthy ritual—sweeping floors with intention, blessing tools, tending plants—grounds prosperity. Order isn’t rigidity; it’s soil where your devotion blooms. Angel Message: “Make it simple so it can be consistent.” Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Soft Ivory
Libra
Harmony returns when truth leads. This week may bring a contract, agreement, or decision that needs graceful firmness. Read the fine print, ask the clarifying question, and let silence do some of the talking. In love, name what you need and offer what you can—fairness rekindles affection. Finances stabilize when you price with dignity, request what’s owed, and pay what’s due. Refresh beauty in small ways—a shelf, a playlist, a palette shift—to mirror inner poise. Midweek, breathwork steadies emotions when opinions swirl. Over the weekend, host or attend a gentle gathering; think tea, art, candles, warm conversation. Elegant boundaries—soft voice, steady spine—become your signature. You’re not avoiding conflict; you’re designing peace that can withstand it. Angel Message: “Let balance be built, not begged.” Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Rose Quartz
Scorpio
Your symbols are loud—make time to translate. A prickly feeling (jealousy, suspicion, obsession) is information about a boundary, not a sentence on your worth. Adjust quietly and move forward. Behind-the-scenes work is potent now: research, strategy, shadow-work. If a secret surfaces, choose transformation over retaliation; true power metabolizes instead of mirroring. Intimacy deepens when you offer one tender truth and keep it steady. Money prefers discernment: avoid impulse buys, check long-term plans. Midweek, journal or scry; dreams are sharp guides. Weekend release ritual—smoke, salt bath, breath—helps you shed an old skin. After letting go, your presence turns clean and unmistakable. Angel Message: “Transmute; don’t retaliate.” Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Deep Teal
Sagittarius
Winds tilt in your favor—prepare, then sail. Refresh your map: goals, dates, travel, studies. A network moment opens a door; follow up swiftly and specifically. Ideas arrive like meteor showers; capture them, then pick two to champion and let the rest wait. In love, presence over promises—plan one meaningful adventure and keep it. Money expands where ethics and enthusiasm meet; say yes there. If restlessness spikes, move your body outdoors—sweat clears fog. Midweek brings a familiar opportunity with better timing; you’re ready this round. Over the weekend, a micro-adventure (trail, museum, new neighborhood) feeds your spirit without draining your wallet. Aim, breathe, release—the arrow flies true when your stance is grounded. Angel Message: “Freedom grows inside structure.” Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue
Capricorn
Carry less to carry better. Retire one outdated role and reinforce two strong pillars. A frank, kind conversation at midweek lowers pressure—state facts, name needs, leave space. Treat body care as strategy: warm meals, gentle strength, back and knee kindness. Money improves with a clear review and one tidy win you can celebrate; acknowledgment fuels stamina. In love, softness in your schedule invites tenderness; standards stay high, voice stays warm. Weekend ritual: clean home, good meal, early night. Your legacy is built from calm, consistent bricks—not adrenaline spikes. Angel Message: “Sustainability is success in slow motion.” Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Colour: Slate Grey
Aquarius
A fresh arc begins when you declare it. Say the idea out loud—to a friend, a memo, a camera—and it becomes real. listen for the solution tucked inside an offhand remark. In love, authenticity beats performance—own your quirks, request the space you need, then return with presence. Money favors innovation: repackage an offer, test a pilot, try a new channel. Midweek, protect your nervous system—less doom-scroll, more breath, more water. Over the weekend, take a small leap: post the draft, book the slot, press send. Brave isn’t a feeling; it’s the action you choose. Angel Message: “Speak it to shape it.” Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Pisces
Focus on the bonds that mirror your best self. Contracts, collaborations, and commitments step forward; be clear, kind, and specific. If it’s a yes, let it be wholehearted; if it’s a no, let it be graceful. Romance hums with poetry, but reciprocity and safety are your true medicine—name that gently and directly. Shared budgets or legal bits may need attention; clarify in writing and breathe. Professionally, partnership multiplies your magic when roles are defined and timelines are real. Health steadies with hydration, gentler schedules, and nervous-system care. Late week, a soul-level connection—romantic or creative—reveals itself through ease rather than effort. Let love reflect your wholeness, not patch a doubt. Angel Message: “Choose connection that chooses you back.” Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Colour: Sea-Glass Lavender
