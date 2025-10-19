Weekly Tarot Reading For October 20- 26: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week asks you to treat your energy like sacred fire—bright, focused, and deliberate. Early days bring a nudge to tidy loose ends: pending messages, overdue bills, or a boundary you’ve avoided enforcing. Once you clear the clutter, momentum returns in a wave. Professionally, a bold conversation or proposal lands better than you expect if you lead with clarity rather than speed. In love, softening your tone opens a door that force never could. If anger bubbles up, channel it into a workout or creative push instead of a clash. Midweek brings a lucky chance meeting; say yes to the invitation that excites you and scares you a little. Over the weekend, recharge your body—salt bath, early night, light meals—and watch your courage return, clean and bright. One focused promise to yourself, kept daily, becomes the spark that lights the whole week. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky day: Tuesday
Taurus
Steady heart, steady hands—that’s your spell this week. You’re asked to slow the pace just enough to hear the subtle “click” of things aligning. Finances favor practical moves: renegotiating a fee, consolidating a cost, or setting a firm savings target. At work, your reliability draws quiet praise; use it to secure a resource or deadline that supports real quality. Relationships benefit from simple affection and honest timing: say what you can truly offer, not what sounds polite. A teacher, mentor, or elder holds a key; a short call or visit brings perspective that eases worry. If body tension rises, stretch your hips and jaw; your nervous system wants spaciousness. By week’s end, one small ritual—tidying your altar, blessing your workspace, or journaling gratitude—anchors a long-range blessing. What you prune now becomes the richness you harvest later. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Forest Green Lucky day: Friday
Gemini
Your mind is sparkling, but the magic happens when you choose one beam of light and follow it. A decision you’ve postponed moves front and center; gather facts, then listen for the feeling underneath. This isn’t about right vs. wrong—it’s aligned vs. misaligned. Networking brings surprise support; a friend-of-a-friend shares an insight that shortens your path by months. In love, curiosity heals: ask better questions, assume less. Creative work thrives on constraints—pick a theme, a time limit, and finish the draft. Midweek, protect your sleep and hydrate; your intuition gets louder when your body feels safe. Over the weekend, clean your digital life (inbox, photos, notes); clearing mental lint makes room for a beautiful invitation next week. Speak your choice out loud to seal it. Momentum arrives the moment you decide, not when the world agrees. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Sunlit Yellow Lucky day: Wednesday
Cancer
Your sensitivity is a compass, not a burden. Early week, notice where you feel over-responsible; step back a little and let others meet you halfway. Home and family themes are tender—an old memory surfaces for gentle closure. Give it ritual: light a candle, bless the past, reclaim your present. Work flows when you create a calm container: batch tasks, set a soft start time, keep nourishment nearby. Money improves through kindness to yourself; when you stop self-critique, you make clearer choices. In love, share a need without apology; someone dear wants to show up. A dream, song, or line in a book brings guidance—write it down before it fades. By the weekend, a quiet space by water—bath, shower, temple tank—resets your emotional tide. Your serenity is power; protect it like a sacred shoreline. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Pearl/Silver Lucky day: Thursday
Leo
You’re radiant again, but this week asks for refined warmth over roaring fire. A public moment—presentation, post, performance—lands beautifully when you honor both your talent and your team. Let gratitude be part of your brand. Finances respond to confident structure: set a playful revenue goal and a practical action list. Romance wants laughter and low-stakes adventure; plan a date or outing that feels like sunlight on skin. If a mini-drama appears, choose dignity and let it pass; your crown doesn’t need defending. Midweek brings creative flow—music, color, movement—so leave openings in your schedule. Over the weekend, dedicate time to a personal ritual for courage and joy; even thirty minutes refuels your gold. Share applause generously—when you spotlight others, your own stage grows brighter. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Gold Lucky day: Sunday
Virgo
Precision is your blessing when it serves peace. This week, simplify your systems: one calendar, one list, one budget. As you trim the excess, anxiety softens. A health tweak—consistent hydration, earlier dinner, or a gentle walk after meals—has outsized benefits. At work, your ability to polish details turns a good plan into a great one; ask for the resource you actually need. Relationships thrive on clear expectations; articulate your limits kindly and stick to them. If self-criticism spikes, write three things you did well each day—discipline with compassion becomes devotion. Toward the weekend, an earthy ritual (decluttering a drawer, blessing your tools, cleaning your floors with intention) grounds a fresh cycle of prosperity. Order is not rigidity; it’s the soil where your quiet genius blooms. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Cocoa Brown Lucky day: Monday
Libra
Balance returns when you choose truth over harmony-for-now. This week may bring a contract, agreement, or decision that benefits from measured, graceful firmness. Read the fine print, ask the clarifying question, and don’t fear a brief silence—equilibrium often needs space. In love, restore fairness by naming what you need and offering what you can. Money improves through even exchanges: pay what’s due, request what’s owed, price your work fairly. Aesthetic refresh—wardrobe, workspace, altar—lifts your spirit more than you expect. Midweek meditation or breathwork steadies your scale when emotions sway. Over the weekend, host or attend a gentle gathering; community heals you. Think “elegant boundaries”: soft voice, steady spine, uncompromised values. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Rose Pink Lucky day: Saturday
Scorpio
Your inner world is speaking in symbols; slow down so you can translate. A subtle tension—jealousy, worry, or a nagging hunch—points to a boundary that needs strengthening. Fortify it quietly and move on. Work behind the scenes is powerful now: research, strategy, soul-work. If a secret surfaces, respond with wisdom, not war; choose transformation over retaliation. In love, vulnerability is magnetic—share one tender truth and watch intimacy deepen. Money requires discernment; avoid impulse purchases and trust your long-term strategy. Midweek, journal or scry; your dreams are accurate guides. Over the weekend, a release ritual—smoke, water, breath—helps you shed an old skin. You reclaim power not by gripping, but by letting what’s false dissolve. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Burgundy/Maroon Lucky day: Tuesday
Sagittarius
Winds are shifting in your favor, Archer, but preparation makes luck stick. Early week, update your map: goals, timelines, travel, studies. A friend or network opens a door; follow up swiftly and specifically. Creative ideas arrive in bursts—capture them before they fly off. In love, choose presence over promises; one meaningful plan beats ten vague intentions. Money improves through expansion with ethics—say yes where your values and vision meet. If restlessness spikes, move your body outdoors; sweat clears mind-fog. Midweek brings déjà vu or a repeat opportunity—this time, you know what to do. Over the weekend, plan a micro-adventure that feeds your spirit without draining your wallet. Aim your arrow at one target, breathe, and release. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Royal Purple Lucky day: Thursday
Capricorn
You’ve carried plenty; now carry wisely. This week highlights sustainable ambition—fewer plates, stronger pillars. Delegate what dilutes your mastery and recommit to the work that truly moves the mountain. A frank conversation at work or home releases pressure; speak plainly and let the chips settle. Body care is non-negotiable: back, knees, and digestion benefit from warmth and gentle strength. Finances improve through structured planning and a tiny celebration of progress—acknowledgment fuels stamina. In love, tenderness grows when you soften your schedule, not your standards. Midweek, review responsibilities and retire one outdated role. Over the weekend, ritualize rest: good food, quiet home, an early night. Your legacy is built from calm, consistent bricks, not frantic sprints. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Slate Grey Lucky day: Saturday
Aquarius
A fresh storyline wants to begin, and it starts with courage in your chest. Early week, say yes to the idea that keeps tapping your shoulder—course, collaboration, content, or cause. Share your intention publicly (even with one person) to anchor it in reality. Conversations sparkle with serendipity; listen for the solution hiding in someone’s offhand remark. Love prefers authenticity over performance—show your quirks, ask for space, then return with presence. Money favors innovative thinking: a new offer, packaging, or audience. Midweek, guard your nervous system—less doom-scroll, more breath. Over the weekend, make a small leap toward your vision: first module, first page, first step. Brave is a verb—let your actions say it for you. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Turquoise/Aqua Lucky day: Friday
Pisces
Stillness sharpens your sight, dear Pisces. This week, pause before you push; the path reveals itself when you loosen your grip. Spiritual practice—prayer, mantra, quiet tea—clears fogginess and reduces overwhelm. At work, a project benefits from reframing: what if you aimed for elegant simplicity instead of perfect complexity? Money stabilizes through gentle structure—track expenses without judgment, choose one practical tweak. In relationships, compassion is your gift, but martyrdom is not; say yes with your whole heart or say no with grace. A dream or intuition offers exact guidance—write it as an instruction and follow it. By the weekend, a perspective flip turns a “delay” into divine timing. Flow with the river and you’ll reach the ocean faster. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky day: Wednesday
