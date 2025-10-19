Weekly Tarot Reading For October 20- 26: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And TIP For Coming Week

2 / 13

This week asks you to treat your energy like sacred fire—bright, focused, and deliberate. Early days bring a nudge to tidy loose ends: pending messages, overdue bills, or a boundary you’ve avoided enforcing. Once you clear the clutter, momentum returns in a wave. Professionally, a bold conversation or proposal lands better than you expect if you lead with clarity rather than speed. In love, softening your tone opens a door that force never could. If anger bubbles up, channel it into a workout or creative push instead of a clash. Midweek brings a lucky chance meeting; say yes to the invitation that excites you and scares you a little. Over the weekend, recharge your body—salt bath, early night, light meals—and watch your courage return, clean and bright. One focused promise to yourself, kept daily, becomes the spark that lights the whole week. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky day: Tuesday