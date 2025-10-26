Weekly Tarot Reading For October 27- November 2: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Coming Week

13 / 13

Stillness sharpens your sight, dear Pisces. Begin by loosening your grip on outcomes and trusting the next right step. Spiritual practice—mantra, prayer, quiet tea at dawn—clears fog and returns you to flow. A work project benefits from elegant simplicity; ask, “What would this look like if it were easy?” Money stabilizes with gentle structure: track expenses without shame and choose one practical tweak. In relationships, compassion is your gift, but self-sacrifice is not; say yes with your whole heart or no with grace. A dream, lyric, or line in a book offers exact guidance—write it as an instruction and follow it. By the weekend, what looked like a delay reveals itself as alignment. The river was carrying you all along. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky day: Wednesday