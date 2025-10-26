Weekly Tarot Reading For October 27- November 2: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
Start the week by choosing one mission and designing your mornings around it. A quick sweep—replying to a key message, paying a small bill, clearing your desk—unlocks momentum for bolder moves. At work, a direct ask lands better than a long pitch; state the outcome you want and the support you need. In relationships, soften the timing: listen first, then share your truth in two clear sentences. Physically, short, fiery bursts (a brisk walk, 12 pushups, a dance song) bleed off impatience and bring focus back online. Midweek, an unexpected nudge—invite, call, comment—points toward a door you secretly hoped would open. Say yes, then follow up within 24 hours. Over the weekend, ritualize rest: early night, warm bath, light meals, a page of gratitude. Your courage thrives when your nervous system is calm. This week’s victory comes from consistent, respectful decisiveness—less roar, more aim. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Crimson Lucky day: Tuesday
Taurus
Steady does not equal static, and you’ll feel the difference. Begin by pruning a small expense and renegotiating one commitment; the confidence you gain spills into bigger choices. Your craft improves when you give yourself time buffers—arrive early, review once more, let quality be your calling card. A conversation with an elder, mentor, or trusted friend brings a relieving perspective; take notes and act on one suggestion immediately. Home energy wants sweetness: fresh linens, a scented corner, tidy surfaces. Money favors slow compounding—automate a tiny transfer to your future self. In love, offer presence rather than promises; a shared meal or a sunset walk says more than a speech. By week’s end you’ll notice tension draining where you paired kindness with firm, simple boundaries. What you nurture becomes loyal to you—habits, people, prosperity. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Forest Green Lucky day: Friday
Gemini
Your mind is a bright room; this week, close extra doors so one project can sing. On Monday, write a one-page brief—goal, audience, message, deadline—and pin it where you’ll see it. Social currents are lively; a friend-of-a-friend shares a lead that compresses your timeline. Follow curiosity but cap your tabs: two priorities forward, everything else parked. In love and friendship, questions beat assumptions; ask how someone likes to be supported and watch frictions dissolve. Digitally declutter midweek—rename files, archive chats, unsubscribe; your creative voice gets louder when the static fades. Health-wise, protect sleep and hydration to keep your intuition crisp. By the weekend, a choice you’ve delayed becomes obvious. Speak it aloud, schedule first actions, and celebrate with a little sunlight and music. Momentum isn’t permission from others—it’s the promise you keep with yourself. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Sunlit Yellow Lucky day: Wednesday
Cancer
Your sensitivity is not a weight; it’s a compass that points home. Early week, release the urge to manage everyone’s weather. Step back two degrees and let others meet their moment. Give an old memory a loving ritual—light a candle, bless the lesson, exhale the ache. At work, build a calm container: batch tasks, nourish often, protect a quiet hour for deep focus. Money choices improve when you drop self-critique; from kindness comes clarity. In relationships, name a need gently and ask for a small, specific action. Your dreams are talkative—keep a note by the bed and capture one sentence each morning. Water resets your tide: bath, shower, slow tea, temple tank visit. Over the weekend, choose serenity on purpose—soft music, tidied space, early bedtime. Your peace is power; make it non-negotiable. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Pearl Silver Lucky day: Thursday
Leo
Radiance with restraint—that’s your signature now. A public moment (presentation, reel, performance) benefits from grateful framing: mention the team, the teachers, the journey. Money responds to playful structure: set a revenue target and list three practical moves for it—reach out, package an offer, polish a page. Romance prefers laughter and sunlight; plan a low-stakes outing that feels golden and easy. If drama beckons, choose dignity and let it pass—your crown is self-secured. Creative flow peaks midweek; block time for color, movement, music. Over the weekend, perform a bravery ritual—write your fear, burn or shred it, then take one visible step. Applause grows when you share the spotlight. Your warmth becomes a lighthouse for collaborators and clients alike. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Gold Lucky day: Sunday
Virgo
Simplicity is a love language—speak it to yourself. Start with one list, one calendar, one budget. Fix a small nagging thing (squeaky hinge, cluttered drawer, delayed payment) and let that win ripple outward. A health tweak—earlier dinner, five-minute stretches after meals, steady hydration—has outsized benefits. At work, your careful polish turns a decent plan into a standout; request the resource you truly need rather than compensating with perfectionism. In relationships, set gentle, exact boundaries; clarity is care. When self-criticism spikes, write three things you did well today—this trains your nervous system for steadier confidence. Toward the weekend, an earthy ritual—sweeping floors with intention, blessing tools, tending plants—grounds prosperity. Order is not rigidity; it’s the soil where your devotion blooms. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Cocoa Brown Lucky day: Monday
Libra
Harmony returns when truth leads. A contract, agreement, or pivotal decision benefits from graceful firmness: read the fine print, ask the hard question, and allow silence to do some of the talking. In love, name what you need and offer what you can—fairness relights affection. Financially, balance the scales: request what’s owed, pay what’s due, price your work with dignity. Refresh beauty in small ways—rearrange a shelf, switch a playlist, freshen your wardrobe palette. Midweek, try breathwork to steady emotions when opinions swirl. Over the weekend, create or attend a gentle gathering; think tea, art, candles, warm conversation. Elegant boundaries—soft voice, steady spine—become your signature. You’re not avoiding conflict; you’re designing peace that can withstand it. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Rose Pink Lucky day: Saturday
Scorpio
Your symbols are speaking—slow down and translate. A prickly feeling (jealousy, suspicion, obsession) is information about a boundary, not a verdict about your worth. Adjust quietly and move forward. Behind-the-scenes work—research, strategy, soul-work—is unusually potent now; one hour alone can change the arc of a project. If a secret surfaces, choose transformation over retaliation; your power grows when you metabolize, not when you mirror. In intimacy, one tender admission deepens trust. Money prefers discernment: avoid impulse purchases, review long-term plans. Journal, scry, or pull cards midweek—your dreams are sharp guides. Over the weekend, a release ritual (smoke, water, breath) helps you shed an old skin. Power isn’t a grip; it’s clean presence after letting go. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Burgundy Lucky day: Tuesday
Sagittarius
Winds shift in your favor—pack smart, then sail. Start by refreshing your map: goals, dates, routes, study plans. A network moment opens a door; follow up fast and specifically. Ideas arrive like meteor showers; capture them in a notes app and choose two to champion now. Love prefers presence over lofty promises; plan one meaningful adventure instead of ten vague “somedays.” Money expands where ethics and enthusiasm meet: say yes there. If restlessness spikes, take your body outdoors; sweat clears fog and restores optimism. Midweek brings a familiar opportunity with new timing—you’re ready this round. Over the weekend, a micro-adventure (museum, trail, city corner you’ve never explored) feeds your spirit without draining your wallet. Aim, breathe, release. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Royal Purple Lucky day: Thursday
Capricorn
You can carry a mountain; the wisdom is carrying it well. This week, retire one outdated role and reinforce two strong pillars. Delegate what dilutes your mastery and recommit to the work that truly moves the needle. A frank, kind conversation relieves pressure—state facts, state needs, leave space. Body care is strategy, not luxury: warm foods, gentle strength work, back and knee kindness. Finances benefit from a clear review and a tiny celebration of progress; acknowledgment fuels stamina. In love, soften your schedule so tenderness can land. Midweek, document systems so success is repeatable. Over the weekend, ritualize rest—clean home, good meal, early night. Your legacy is built from calm, consistent bricks, not adrenaline spikes. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Slate Grey Lucky day: Saturday
Aquarius
A new arc wants to begin, and it starts with a declaration. Say the idea out loud—to a friend, a camera, a journal—and it becomes real. Early week, sketch a simple plan: audience, message, first deliverable, date. Conversations sparkle with serendipity; listen for solutions hiding in offhand remarks. In love, authenticity beats performance—own your quirks, request space when needed, then return with presence. Money favors innovation: repackage an offer, try a fresh channel, test a pilot. Midweek, protect your nervous system—less doom-scroll, more breath and water. Over the weekend, take a small leap: post the draft, book the slot, press “send.” Brave isn’t a feeling; it’s an action you choose. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Turquoise Lucky day: Friday
Pisces
Stillness sharpens your sight, dear Pisces. Begin by loosening your grip on outcomes and trusting the next right step. Spiritual practice—mantra, prayer, quiet tea at dawn—clears fog and returns you to flow. A work project benefits from elegant simplicity; ask, “What would this look like if it were easy?” Money stabilizes with gentle structure: track expenses without shame and choose one practical tweak. In relationships, compassion is your gift, but self-sacrifice is not; say yes with your whole heart or no with grace. A dream, lyric, or line in a book offers exact guidance—write it as an instruction and follow it. By the weekend, what looked like a delay reveals itself as alignment. The river was carrying you all along. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky day: Wednesday
