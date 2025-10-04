Weekly Tarot Reading For October 6- 12: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Tip For The Coming Week

2 / 13

This week asks you to pace your fire and funnel it into clear priorities. Early on, you may feel pulled between a promise you made and a sudden opportunity. Don’t rush; align actions with intention. Clarify one goal for career and one for personal life, then give them your best hours. Midweek favors honest conversations—say what you need without overexplaining. A small boundary around time or money saves you from fatigue later. Creative Aries will thrive with a ritual of focus: light a candle, set a 25-minute timer, and finish one concrete task before touching the next. In relationships, warmth returns when you replace assumptions with a curious question. Over the weekend, movement helps you reset—walks, a short workout, or dancing lifts stale energy and invites a quick win (a reply, an approval, or a payment clearing). You’re not behind; you’re refining your aim. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Scarlet Red Tip for the Week: “I act with intention, not impulse.”