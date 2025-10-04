Weekly Tarot Reading For October 6- 12: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Tip For The Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week asks you to pace your fire and funnel it into clear priorities. Early on, you may feel pulled between a promise you made and a sudden opportunity. Don’t rush; align actions with intention. Clarify one goal for career and one for personal life, then give them your best hours. Midweek favors honest conversations—say what you need without overexplaining. A small boundary around time or money saves you from fatigue later. Creative Aries will thrive with a ritual of focus: light a candle, set a 25-minute timer, and finish one concrete task before touching the next. In relationships, warmth returns when you replace assumptions with a curious question. Over the weekend, movement helps you reset—walks, a short workout, or dancing lifts stale energy and invites a quick win (a reply, an approval, or a payment clearing). You’re not behind; you’re refining your aim. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Scarlet Red Tip for the Week: “I act with intention, not impulse.”
Taurus
Steady doesn’t mean static. The week begins with practical choices: trim an expense, reorder your routine, and renegotiate something that hasn’t felt fair. Your body asks for slower food and slower breath; nourishment over speed will sharpen your patience. Midweek brings a relationship check-in—share what’s sustainable for you instead of what sounds agreeable. Money benefits from small, consistent moves: automate a transfer, review a subscription, or finalize a reasonable fee. Your creativity returns when your space is calm; declutter one corner, bless your tools, and commit to a simple daily ritual (tea, journal, five deep breaths). Over the weekend, nature steadies your heart and reminds you of timing you can trust. If you’ve doubted a project, choose one next step rather than the entire staircase. Your roots are strong; growth is happening just beneath the surface. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Moss Green Tip for the Week: “I choose the long view over quick fixes.”
Gemini
Your mind is lively—give it lanes. Early week, decision fatigue eases when you cut inputs and pick a theme for the day (calls, writing, admin). Midweek favors teamwork and clever problem-solving; ask a better question and listen for the nuance in the answer. Avoid repeating an old shortcut with money—past lessons guide new choices now. Your social life lights up, but keep one evening for silence so ideas can land. A tiny constraint boosts creativity: time-box a draft, limit slides, or design within three colors. In love, curiosity is romance; hear the story under the story. Over the weekend, tidy your digital world—clear photos, archive chats, label folders. Space you create online becomes space you feel in your head. A message you’ve been waiting for may nudge open right after you organize. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow Tip for the Week: “Focused attention multiplies results.”
Cancer
Tender doesn’t mean fragile; it means finely tuned. The week begins with private feelings asking for daylight—journal, pray, or voice-note them. Family and home topics want gentle directness: say what you need and what you can offer. Guard against emotion-driven spending and choose comforting routine instead—simple meals, water, early nights. At work, make containers for calm: batch replies, set a timer, stretch between tasks. Intuition speaks through subtle signs (lyrics, dreams, repeated numbers); write them down before they fade. Midweek, a candid but compassionate conversation repairs a misunderstanding. By weekend, water resets you—bath, river walk, or a long mindful shower. Forgive an old version of yourself and step into the present with softer self-talk. Peace is a practice—and you’re getting good at it. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Pearl White Tip for the Week: “My feelings guide me; they don’t govern me.”
Leo
Your light lands best when it’s aimed. Early week may bring a wobble—feedback, a delayed response, or plans that change last minute. Choose dignity; not every invitation needs your roar. Midweek, a creative spark or old idea returns with better timing—share credit and lead with playfulness. Financially, write a confident, realistic target and three moves to support it (follow-ups, price clarity, or a clean invoice system). In love, laughter melts tension; plan something low-pressure and present. Protect your energy with white space on your calendar—art, music, or movement restores charisma. Over the weekend, honor your growth: light a candle for your gifts and note a small win. Generosity with your team or friends increases your visibility without effort. Your magnetism expands when you amplify others, too. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Gold Tip for the Week: “Joy is my leadership style.”
Virgo
Perfection is useful only when it creates peace. Start with simplification: one calendar, one list, one budget. As you edit, stress loosens. Health responds to small rhythms—consistent hydration, earlier dinners, a gentle walk after meals. At work, your precision transforms a decent plan into an elegant one; ask for the resource you actually need rather than over-delivering in silence. In relationships, sincerity beats flawless performance. If self-critique spikes, record three things you did well today—train your focus toward evidence of progress. Midweek, do an earthy ritual: sweep floors with intention, bless your workspace, or reorganize a drawer. Prosperity loves order plus kindness. By weekend, clarity returns and your to-do list finally feels humane. Keep what matters; release the rest. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Earth Brown Tip for the Week: “Simplicity is my smartest system.”
Libra
Harmony follows truth. Early week, you may feel over-booked by other people’s plans; name your capacity and keep it. A contract or collaboration wants graceful firmness—read the fine print, sleep on it, then answer. Value yourself by pricing fairly and requesting what’s owed without apology. In love, beauty and honesty can co-exist; speak gently, clearly, and once. Refresh your aesthetic—altar, desk, or wardrobe tweak—to subtly lift mood and motivation. Midweek, a diplomatic boundary prevents resentment later. Over the weekend, community steadies you; share a meal or host a small circle. Balance isn’t a static pose; it’s a dance where you lead sometimes. Choose the kind action that includes you. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Rose Pink Tip for the Week: “When I honor my truth, harmony returns.”
Scorpio
Depth is your superpower—use it for transformation, not fixation. Early week reveals a boundary leak: over-checking a phone, over-giving to work, or imagining worst-case scenarios. Close the loop and reclaim your focus. This is a powerful week for research, therapy, and strategy; shadow-work becomes fuel, not drag. If a surprise or secret surfaces, choose alchemy over reaction: what ends creates exact space for what’s next. Money decisions should be made from quiet, not adrenaline. Intimacy deepens with one honest share. Midweek, record dreams or scry; guidance arrives with eerie accuracy. Over the weekend, release through ritual—smoke cleansing, salt bath, or breathwork—and step out lighter. What’s truly yours is magnetized back; what’s false falls away. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Burgundy Tip for the Week: “I transmute, I don’t ruminate.”
Sagittarius
Winds favor the archer who is ready. Early week, define your next horizon—study, travel, a launch, or a bolder creative chapter—and map three immediate steps. A friend or network contact opens a door; respond with specifics and timing. Keep promises realistic; one strong yes beats ten enthusiastic maybes. Invest in knowledge that compounds. If restlessness spikes, move outside—your body is your best brainstorming tool. Midweek brings a do-over with better wisdom; this time, you know what to decline. Over the weekend, plan a micro-adventure that feeds spirit without draining savings. Optimism is your medicine; dose it with structure and watch momentum stick. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Indigo Tip for the Week: “Preparedness makes luck stay.”
Capricorn
You can carry a lot—carry it with design. The week highlights sustainable ambition: fewer plates, stronger pillars. Delegate what dilutes your mastery, and recommit to work that truly moves the mountain. Speak plainly at home or work to release pressure; outcomes can settle without you holding every string. Body care is strategy now—warmth for joints, strength for back, food that fuels. Finances stabilize through structured planning and small celebrations; recognition of progress fuels stamina. In love, tenderness grows when you soften your schedule, not your standards. Later in the week, retire one outdated responsibility and feel energy rush back. Over the weekend, ritualize rest so your system actually resets. Leadership respects limits. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Slate Grey Tip for the Week: “Boundaries protect my excellence.”
Aquarius
A new storyline knocks—answer with courage and a plan. Speak it aloud to a trusted ally so it anchors in reality. Serendipity sparkles in conversations; a throwaway remark contains your missing piece. Delay rushed financial moves; better terms are brewing. Love wants authenticity over performance—show quirks, ask for space kindly, return with presence. Midweek, tend your nervous system: fewer tabs, more breath, sunlight, and water. By weekend, take a small public step—publish, register, or send the proposal. Plant your flag; the universe can meet you when you stand somewhere. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Electric Blue Tip for the Week: “Tiny brave acts change my trajectory.”
Pisces
Quiet amplifies your second sight. Early week, pause before the push; guidance arrives as whispers, not shouts. Spiritual practice—mantra, prayer, tea in silence—turns down static and reveals the elegant next step. Streamline a work process; simplicity reduces anxiety and increases accuracy. Money steadies with gentle tracking and clear limits on lending or impulse buys. Midweek, a dream or synchronicity offers exact instructions; write them as a checklist and follow through. Over the weekend, a “delay” proves to be protection, and peace returns like a soft tide. Trust your timing; your art and heart are ripening. Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Sea Aqua Tip for the Week: “I trust subtle guidance and move softly, surely.”
