Weekly Tarot Reading For September 1- 7: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And TIP For The Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week brings fresh momentum and a renewed sense of drive. You may feel inspired to take decisive action on a plan that has been delayed. Relationships blossom as mutual understanding deepens, and someone’s support will boost your confidence. Midweek brings financial clarity—either through a timely payment or a new earning opportunity. Stay open to new ideas, as they hold the key to long-term growth. By the weekend, you’ll experience a sense of achievement and inner balance. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Coral Tip for the Week: Keep a small citrine crystal in your wallet to attract prosperity and positivity.
Taurus
This week encourages steady progress through patience and persistence. Work matters will demand focus, but your determination will yield strong results. In relationships, a practical approach will help resolve lingering issues. Midweek, expect recognition for your efforts or advice from someone influential. Avoid unnecessary spending and prioritize long-term goals. By week’s end, you’ll feel accomplished and more in control of your path. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Olive Green Tip for the Week: Write down one thing you’re grateful for each morning—it will set the tone for success.
Gemini
Collaboration and meaningful communication dominate this week. A partnership, whether personal or professional, could bring an unexpected breakthrough. Your social charm draws people toward you, making this a great time for networking. Midweek may bring a surprise opportunity—seize it with confidence. On the personal front, a heartfelt conversation heals old misunderstandings. By the weekend, you’ll feel lighter and optimistic about what’s ahead. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Sky Blue Tip for the Week: Spend 10 minutes in silence daily—clarity often arrives in stillness.
Cancer
This is a transformative week for you. A long-pending matter may finally come to a close, freeing you from old burdens. Emotional connections strengthen, and a new sense of purpose emerges in your personal life. Midweek could bring financial or career-related rewards, restoring your confidence. The week ends on a fulfilling note with harmony in relationships. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Silver Tip for the Week: Burn lavender incense in the evening to cleanse your space of stagnant energy.
Leo
The week begins with introspection as you reassess priorities. Some adjustments are needed to align your actions with your long-term vision. Midweek, renewed energy propels you forward—creative ideas flow, and opportunities in work or business arise. Relationships benefit from your honesty and warmth. By the weekend, stability returns, leaving you feeling inspired and in control. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Marigold Yellow Tip for the Week: Place a small bowl of fresh water near your workspace—it will refresh your mind and attract clarity.
Virgo
Focus and discipline define your week. You’ll find satisfaction in completing tasks and seeing tangible progress. Loved ones may seek your advice, and your practical wisdom will make a difference. Midweek brings encouraging news regarding finances or career. Avoid overthinking small obstacles; they won’t derail your plans. By week’s end, you’ll feel a renewed sense of accomplishment and inner peace. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Navy Blue Tip for the Week: Organize one corner of your home—it will help declutter your mind as well.
Libra
This week supports emotional growth and meaningful connections. Romantic bonds deepen, and single Libras may encounter someone intriguing. Professionally, teamwork leads to success—collaborative efforts shine now. Midweek, a long-awaited decision tilts in your favor, boosting your confidence. By the weekend, you’ll feel surrounded by harmony and support, ready to take the next step forward. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Rose Pink Tip for the Week: Do pranayama for 5 minutes every morning to bring peace and balance.
Scorpio
Determination is your strength this week. Challenges may arise, but your resilience ensures victory. A financial matter could finally see resolution, and your intuition guides you toward wise decisions. Midweek brings support from a mentor or friend who helps you see things clearly. As the week concludes, you’ll feel empowered and ready for new ventures. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Burgundy Tip for the Week: Before sleeping, visualize yourself surrounded by a golden light—it strengthens confidence and protects your energy.
Sagittarius
Adventure calls this week! Whether through travel, learning, or exploring new ideas, you’ll feel energized by novelty. Opportunities in work or finances may come from unexpected directions—embrace them. In love, honesty deepens connection, while midweek brings a joyful surprise from a friend or family member. By week’s end, optimism fills your heart, preparing you for bigger things ahead. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Emerald Green Tip for the Week: Carry a small feather in your bag or pocket—it symbolizes lightness and guidance.
Capricorn
This week focuses on building long-term stability. Your consistent efforts begin to show results, particularly in career or financial matters. Relationships also improve as you express your appreciation openly. Midweek may bring a test of patience, but handling it calmly ensures success. The week ends on a secure and satisfying note, bringing a sense of contentment. Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Charcoal Grey Tip for the Week: Place a coin in the northeast corner of your home to attract prosperity.
Aquarius
You’re entering a phase of creative and emotional renewal. Inspiration strikes unexpectedly—use it to start something meaningful. In relationships, open communication strengthens trust. Midweek, watch out for workplace politics; stay neutral and focused on your goals. By the weekend, a sense of relief and inner joy prevails, guiding you forward with clarity. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Indigo Tip for the Week: Write one positive affirmation and repeat it thrice daily—it will shift your energy powerfully.
Pisces
This week radiates love, warmth, and emotional healing. You’ll find solace in family connections and support from loved ones. Professionally, a project reaches a rewarding stage. Midweek might bring nostalgia—use it to reconnect with your creative side. By the end of the week, you’ll feel emotionally fulfilled and ready to embrace upcoming changes with confidence. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Aqua Blue Tip for the Week: Whisper a gratitude prayer to the moon one night—it amplifies blessings in your life.
