Weekly Tarot Reading For September 1- 7: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And TIP For The Coming Week

This week brings fresh momentum and a renewed sense of drive. You may feel inspired to take decisive action on a plan that has been delayed. Relationships blossom as mutual understanding deepens, and someone’s support will boost your confidence. Midweek brings financial clarity—either through a timely payment or a new earning opportunity. Stay open to new ideas, as they hold the key to long-term growth. By the weekend, you’ll experience a sense of achievement and inner balance. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Coral Tip for the Week: Keep a small citrine crystal in your wallet to attract prosperity and positivity.