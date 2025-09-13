Weekly Tarot Reading For September 15- 21: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
There’s a restless energy around you right now, almost as if life is nudging you to stop waiting and take that step you’ve been circling around. Something you thought was complicated may suddenly feel easier once you decide to act. Work-wise, even a small recognition or an encouraging word can lift your spirit and remind you of your own worth. In your personal life, a little gesture of support from someone close could mean more than grand promises. Finances seem to ease up too—you might find money arriving just in time or a new opening to improve your security. As the week winds down, don’t be surprised if you crave silence and space. That stillness will help you reconnect with your inner rhythm. By Sunday, a quiet confidence replaces the earlier uncertainty, leaving you lighter and clearer. Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Crimson Red Tip for the Week: Light a red candle on Tuesday and watch its flame—it will remind you of your own inner fire.
Taurus
You might notice this week moving slower than you’d like, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Life is teaching you to value small, steady steps instead of rushing into quick fixes. Work could feel a bit demanding, yet when you look back, you’ll see how much you’ve managed to cover without even realizing it. Money matters call for a little caution—hold off on anything impulsive, because later you’ll be glad you waited. In your personal life, someone close may surprise you with their patience or understanding, and that gentle support helps more than you’d admit. Toward the end of the week, there’s a moment of reassurance, like you’re finally able to exhale and trust the path you’re on. Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Moss Green Tip for the Week: Keep something green—like a leaf or stone—near your desk to remind you that growth is slow but lasting.
Gemini
This week your words carry power, not just for others but for yourself too. You may finally say something that has been sitting heavy in your heart, and once it’s spoken, the weight lifts. A casual conversation can turn into a breakthrough moment, so don’t underestimate simple exchanges. Work feels lighter when you allow others to join in—teamwork brings better results than trying to do it all alone. There may also be a pleasant surprise coming your way, something unexpected that sparks hope. On a personal level, healing happens through honesty. Old misunderstandings fade when you choose to listen with an open heart. Toward the end of the week, your mind feels more spacious, and you’ll find yourself dreaming again about what’s possible. Trust that vision—it’s not just fantasy, it’s guidance. Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Tip for the Week: Take a few quiet minutes daily to breathe and listen inward—your answers are already waiting inside.
Cancer
This week encourages you to finally let go of something that has kept you stuck. It may be an old memory, an unfinished matter, or simply a fear you’ve carried longer than needed. The release feels quiet but powerful, almost like a deep sigh of relief. Your intuition speaks loudly now, so trust those nudges even if they don’t seem logical at first. Work or finances bring encouraging signs—a payment, an offer, or a small win that tells you you’re moving in the right direction. Relationships feel warmer when you allow yourself to show vulnerability. Don’t hide behind silence—sharing your feelings will open doors. By the end of the week, there’s a sense of peace and harmony wrapping around you, reminding you that life is shifting in your favor. Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Silver Grey Tip for the Week: Burn lavender or frankincense in the evening to release old energies and call in serenity.
Leo
This week begins with a little self-check. You may find yourself asking—“Am I spending my time where it truly matters?” Adjustments may be needed, but once you realign, your energy rises. Midway, your creativity bursts forth, and opportunities seem to flow naturally toward you. Don’t ignore those flashes of inspiration—they’re worth acting on. Relationships brighten when you bring honesty and warmth into conversations; people are more receptive to your heart than to your pride. By the weekend, a sense of stability returns, and with it comes motivation to push forward with fresh strength. You’ll end the week feeling lighter, more centered, and ready for the next leap. Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow Tip for the Week: Place a small bowl of fresh water and flowers near your workspace to refresh the energy around you.
Virgo
This week feels steady, and that steadiness will actually bring you comfort. You may find yourself ticking things off your list one by one, and even the smallest progress gives you satisfaction. Someone may turn to you for advice, and your practical wisdom will help more than you realize. Don’t get caught up in small obstacles—they’re just temporary bumps. Around midweek, good news related to money or work may arrive, lifting your spirits. By the weekend, you’ll feel calmer and more centered, proud of what you’ve managed to achieve. Take a moment to acknowledge yourself—you’ve earned it. Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Navy Blue Tip for the Week: Clear out one cluttered space at home—organizing your surroundings will help settle your mind too.
Libra
Relationships take the spotlight for you now. There’s a chance to deepen bonds, whether it’s romance, family, or even friendships. If you’re single, you might meet someone who stirs curiosity in your heart. Professionally, teamwork works in your favor—projects move smoothly when people come together. A decision you’ve been waiting on could finally shift in your favor, giving you confidence to move ahead. By the weekend, you’ll feel surrounded by harmony, as though the universe itself is cheering you on. This is a good time to step forward with trust instead of hesitation. Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Rose Pink Tip for the Week: Practice a few minutes of gentle breathing in the morning—it will keep your mind balanced and open.
Scorpio
Your strength shines this week. Even if challenges arise, you’ll notice you have the resilience to handle them. Money matters that felt unsettled may finally start clearing up, and your instincts will guide you in the right direction. You may also receive support from a mentor, friend, or guide who helps you see things from another perspective. Emotionally, you’ll feel more in control by the week’s end, almost ready to take on something new. Remember, your determination is your shield—don’t second-guess it. Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Burgundy Tip for the Week: Before you sleep, close your eyes and picture yourself in golden light—this will protect your energy and restore confidence.
Sagittarius
This week brings a restless urge to explore something new. It could be learning, travel, or simply trying out a fresh idea—you’ll feel energized when you step outside the usual routine. Opportunities related to work or money may come in unexpected ways, so stay open. In relationships, honesty strengthens your bond, and someone’s joyful gesture lifts your mood. By the weekend, your optimism is back in full force, reminding you that the journey ahead holds far more than what’s behind you. Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Emerald Green Tip for the Week: Keep a small feather with you—it will remind you to move lightly and follow signs from the universe.
Capricorn
This week reminds you that persistence always pays off. The effort you’ve been putting into your work or finances begins to show results, even if they are subtle at first. Don’t let small delays shake your patience—things are moving, just slower than you’d prefer. In your personal life, a simple act of expressing gratitude or appreciation brings harmony with loved ones. By the end of the week, a calm sense of stability surrounds you, giving you the reassurance that you’re on the right path. Trust the process—you’re building something lasting. Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey Tip for the Week: Place a coin in the northeast corner of your home as a quiet invitation for prosperity to stay.
Aquarius
Fresh ideas seem to come out of nowhere this week, and your creative side feels alive again. Use this energy to start something meaningful, even if it’s small. Conversations with others flow easily when you speak openly, and relationships grow stronger through trust. In your professional space, you may notice some tension or politics—don’t get pulled in, just stay focused on your own vision. By the weekend, you’ll feel lighter, almost like you’ve cleared a fog in your mind. Joy returns when you allow yourself to follow inspiration instead of doubt. Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Colour: Indigo Tip for the Week: Write one affirmation each morning and repeat it three times—watch how it shifts your day.
Pisces
There’s a soft, healing energy around you this week. Family ties and close connections bring comfort, and you may find yourself leaning into the warmth of people who truly care. Work or a project you’ve been focused on shows signs of progress, giving you encouragement. Midway through the week, nostalgia may rise—use it to spark your creativity instead of dwelling on the past. By the weekend, your heart feels open, ready to embrace what’s coming next with faith. Allow yourself to soak in the love that surrounds you—it’s exactly what you need now. Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue Tip for the Week: Whisper a short gratitude prayer to the moon—it strengthens your connection to blessings.
