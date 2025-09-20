Weekly Tarot Reading For September 22- 28: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For September 22- 28
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week urges you to slow down and be mindful of where you are placing your energy. Early on, you may feel a surge of restlessness that tempts you to jump ahead. Instead, pause and check your intentions before acting. Midweek could bring a revelation through an important conversation—either with a close partner or a colleague. Listen more than you speak, as hidden truths will come to light. Finances may require a cautious step; don’t rush investments or impulsive buys. By the weekend, a sense of emotional alignment returns, and clarity shines through confusion. Trust that the universe is re-arranging things in your favor, even if progress feels delayed. Your strength lies in patience and grounded choices now. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Scarlet Red Tip for the Week: “I move with patience, not pressure.”
Taurus
The week opens with responsibilities demanding your focus, yet you may feel torn between duty and desire. Resist the urge to overextend yourself—prioritize what truly matters. Around midweek, emotional intensity could rise in relationships or self-esteem matters. Rather than reacting, pause and reflect. A fresh perspective helps you see opportunities in what initially feels challenging. Financially, a small step toward growth—like learning a new skill or exploring a new stream—can open doors. By the weekend, solitude or nature will ground you, replenishing your inner calm. Avoid unnecessary conflicts and instead nurture your body and mind. This week is about strengthening your resilience while allowing gentle shifts to carry you forward. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Forest Green Tip for the Week: “Grounding restores my balance and strength.”
Gemini
This week may feel like you’re juggling too many things at once. Early on, scattered thoughts could lead to indecision, so center yourself before making commitments. Midweek brings deeper clarity in emotional or romantic matters—what once felt confusing begins to make sense. Pay attention to conversations; the unsaid words often reveal more than the spoken ones. Financially, avoid repeating past mistakes—use past lessons as your compass. By the weekend, intuition becomes your strongest ally. Trust those gut nudges, even if they defy logic. You’re being guided toward a better direction. Relationships improve when you listen actively rather than rushing to respond. Balance between mind and heart will carry you forward. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Sunshine Yellow Tip for the Week: “My intuition lights the way when logic feels cloudy.”
Cancer
The start of the week may stir family dynamics or personal matters that tug at your heart. Instead of pushing emotions aside, honor them—they hold wisdom. Midweek encourages open communication; speaking what you’ve suppressed offers healing. Be careful with finances, as emotional spending won’t resolve inner feelings. By the weekend, relief washes over as peace gradually returns. You’ll feel lighter for having faced what you were avoiding. Spiritually, this week helps you reconnect with compassion, both for yourself and others. Relationships deepen through honesty, not silence. Surrendering to emotions is not a weakness; it is an act of courage that brings release. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Pearl White Tip for the Week: “I honor my feelings and allow them to guide me.”
Leo
Early this week, a few challenges may shake your confidence, but don’t let temporary setbacks define your mood. An old creative spark or idea could resurface midweek, asking for your attention. Relationships grow richer when you step away from pride and share with vulnerability. Financial matters that were delayed may finally move forward, offering some relief. The weekend is infused with joy—seek fun, laughter, and moments of play. Remember, your light is brightest when you stop proving your worth and simply live from your heart. This week’s lesson is to lead with authenticity, not pressure. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Golden Orange Tip for the Week: “Joy and authenticity amplify my true strength.”
Virgo
The week begins with a sense of being pulled in multiple directions. Health or work matters may demand attention midweek, possibly bringing an unexpected decision. Say yes to change—it will create more ease than resistance ever could. Relationships could strain if you overanalyze; sincerity matters more than perfection. Financial adjustments may be necessary, but these corrections clear the path for smoother progress. By the weekend, simplicity becomes your sanctuary. Rest, breathe, and allow clarity to return. Remember, peace doesn’t come from controlling everything, but from trusting the flow. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Earth Brown Tip for the Week: “Simplicity clears the clutter of my mind.”
Libra
Balance is your key theme this week. Early on, you may feel pulled between your own needs and the demands of others, leaving you stretched thin. Midweek calls for honest conversations; although initially uncomfortable, they will free you from long-standing confusion. Financial matters require careful review—don’t skip the details in old transactions or obligations. Love blossoms through truth spoken with compassion, not silence. By the weekend, creativity or self-expression through art, music, or reflection restores harmony within. Choosing yourself isn’t selfish; it’s an act of self-love. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Rose Pink Tip for the Week: “I restore harmony when I honor both myself and others.”
Scorpio
This week, old fears or unresolved emotions may rise, reminding you of the power of release. Early on, let go of what no longer nourishes you—holding on only drains your energy. Midweek brings clarity about who truly stands with you; vulnerability now deepens bonds with partners and friends. Keep emotions out of financial decisions; practicality ensures stability. By the weekend, a renewed sense of direction takes shape, offering stability and empowerment. Transformation remains your eternal gift—this week asks you to embrace it fully. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Wine Red Tip for the Week: “I rise stronger each time I release what holds me back.”
Sagittarius
Restlessness may tempt you to scatter your energy early this week. Pause and realign with your true goals before acting. Midweek favors new beginnings—whether in studies, travel, or personal expansion. Advice from a mentor or guide could prove invaluable. Relationships thrive when you add humor and lightness; avoid unnecessary seriousness. In finances, consider investing in something that builds knowledge or long-term growth. The weekend reconnects you with joy and the freedom you crave, reminding you of your expansive spirit. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Indigo Blue Tip for the Week: “Expansion flows when I walk my path with lightness.”
Capricorn
The week begins with a strong desire to control or finalize plans, but flexibility will serve you far better than rigidity. Midweek shines light on emotional wellbeing or home matters—small changes bring great relief. In love, warmth and presence speak louder than duty. Financially, your groundwork holds steady, so avoid overthinking. By the weekend, rest becomes your medicine; recharge without guilt. This week’s wisdom lies in understanding that balance of structure and softness creates lasting stability. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Charcoal Grey Tip for the Week: “Flexibility creates peace and long-term success.”
Aquarius
This week begins with uncertainty in matters of work or self-worth. Doubt may creep in, but remember, clarity is building slowly. Relationships strengthen when you show your authentic self and open up honestly. Financial choices should be delayed if they feel rushed—better opportunities will reveal themselves soon. Pay attention to dreams, synchronicities, and subtle signs toward the weekend; they are guiding you to alignment. You may not see the full picture yet, but trust that your vision is forming in divine timing. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Electric Blue Tip for the Week: “The universe is weaving clarity, even in uncertainty.”
Pisces
This week, your intuition is heightened—every dream, sign, or inner nudge carries meaning. Early on, speak your truth in relationships, as vulnerability fosters deeper connection. Financially, set clear boundaries and avoid overcommitting. Midweek helps dissolve emotional fog, bringing clarity where confusion lingered. By the weekend, a renewed sense of lightness and alignment flows in, reminding you to surrender control. Trust that the universe’s flow carries you exactly where you need to be. Surrender is not defeat—it is allowing divine rhythm to guide you. Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Aqua Blue Tip for the Week: “I trust my intuition and surrender with grace.”
Trending Photos